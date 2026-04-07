Coachella 2026: Weekend 1 stage times, line-up & how to watch the festival
7 April 2026, 18:24 | Updated: 7 April 2026, 22:06
Get the stage times for the first weekend of Coachella 2026, where the likes of The xx, The Strokes, Interpol and Jack White appear on the line-up.
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Coachella is set to open its doors for 2026.
The festival - which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April - is almost upon us, with Jack White announced as a last minute addition at the festival, where Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headline.
Joining them on the bill are the likes of The xx, The Strokes, Interpol and Iggy Pop with no doubt plenty of more surprises and special guests in store.
Get the stage times for weekend 1 of Coachella 2026 so far and find out how you can watch the event from home.
What dates is Coachella 2026?
Coachella festival takes place across two weekends on Friday 10th - Sunday 12th April and Friday 17th - Sunday 19th April.
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- Graham Coxon addresses "grumpy" crowd at Blur's Coachella set
Who's headlining Coachella 2026?
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Justin Bieber
- Karol G
When do Coachella 2026 gates open?
According to the festival's website, gates open for Coachella on all days at 1pm.
What are the Coachella 2026 stage times?
See the weekend one stage times below:
Friday 10th April:
Coachella Stage:
- 12am - Anyma
- 9:05pm - Sabrina Carpenter
- 7:00pm - The xx
- 5:30pm - Teddy Swims
- 4:15pm Record Safari
Outdoor Theatre:
- 10:35pm - Disclosure
- 8:05pm - Turnstile
- 6:40pm - Dijon
- 5.20pm - Lykke Li
- 4.00pm - Dabeull
- 2.50pm - Tiffany Tyson
Sonora:
- 11:50 pm - Not for Radio
- 10pm - Hot Mulligan
- 8.25pm - Cachirula & Loojan
- 7.10pm - Ninajirachi
- 6.00pm - The Two Lips
- 4.50pm - Fleshwater
- 3.40pm - Wednesday
- 2.35pm - Carolina Durante
- 1.40pm - Febuary
- 1.00pm - Doom Dave
Gobi:
- 11:05pm - Creepy Nuts
- 9:50pm - Joost
- 8:25pm - Holly Humberstone
- 7:20pm - Fakemink
- 6:15pm - CMAT
- 5:10pm - Joyce Manor
- 4:00pm - Newdad
- 2:55pm - Bob Baker Marionettes
- 2:15pm - Cahuilla Bird Singers and Dancers
Mojave:
- 11:55pm - Blood Orange
- 10:35pm - Ethel Cain
- 8:10pm - Moby
- 6:45pm - Devo
- 5:30pm - Central Cee
- 4:15pm - Bini
- 3:00pm - Slayyyter
- 2:00pm - Novasoul
Sahara:
- Sexyy Red (12:05, Sahara)
- Swae Lee (10:50, Sahara)
- Levity (9:15, Sahara)
- Katseye (8:00, Sahara)
- Marlon Hoffstadt (6:15, Sahara)
- Hugel (4:50, Sahara)
- Youna (3:45, Sahara)
- Massio (2:30, Sahara)
Yuma:
- 11:15pm - Gordo
- 9:45pm - Max Styler
- 8:30pm - Max Dean x Luke Dean
- 7:15pm - Prospa
- 6:00pm - Kettama
- 4:45pm - Rossi. x Chloé Caillet
- 3:45pm - Groove Armada
- 2:45pm - Arodes
- 1:45pm - Jessica Brankka
- 1:00pm - Sahar Z
Quasar:
- 9:00pm - Pawsa
- 7:00pm - Deep Dish
- 5:00pm - Tiga
See the full stage times for Friday here.
Saturday 11th April:
Coachella Stage:
- 11:25pm - Justin Bieber
- 9.00pm - The StrokesGiveon (7:00, Coachella Stage)
- 5.30pm - Addison Rae
- 4.15pm - Jaqck Glam
Outdoor Theatre:
- 10:20pm - David Byrne
- 8:30pm - Labrinth
- 7:05 - Sombr
- 5:10pm - Alex G
- 3.55pm - Los Hermanos Flores
- 2.40pm - Blondshell
Sonora:
- 9.45pm - Mind Enterprises
- 7:50pm - 54 Ultra
- 6:40pm - RusowskyCeremony (5:30, Sonora)
- 4:20pm - Ecca Vandal (4:20, Sonora)
- 3:10om - Freak Slug (3:10, Sonora)
- 2:00pm - Die Spitz
- 1:00pm - Triste Juventud
Gobi:
- 10:10pm - Morat
- 9:00pm- Bia
- 7:50pm - Davido
- 6:15pm - Geese
- 5:10pm- Luísa Sonza
- 4:05pm - Whatmore
- 2:05pm - Noga Erez
Mojave:
- 10:15pm - Interpol
- 8:55pm - PinkPantheress
- 7:30pm- Taemin
- 5:50pm - Royel Otis
- 4:30pm - Fujii Kaze
- 3:00pm - Jack White
Sahara:
- 11:55pm - Worship
- 10:30pm - Adriatique
- 9:10pm - Rezz
- 8:00pm - Nine Inch Noize
- 6:15pm - ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
- 5:00pm - Hamdi
- 4:00pm - Zulan
- 2:50pm - TEED
- 2:00pm - Seek-One
Yuma:
- 11:00pm - Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer
- 9:45pm - Boys Noize
- 8:15pm - Bedouin
- 6:45pm - Sosa
- 5:30pm - Ben Sterling
- 4:15pm - Mahmut Orhan
- 3:00pm - Riordan
- 2:00pm - Genesi
- 1:00pm - Yamagucci
Quasar:
- 9:00pm - David Guetta
- 7:00pm - Afrojack x Shimza
- 5:00m - Joezi
See the full stage times for Saturday here.
Sunday 12th April:
Coachella Stage:
- 9.55pm - Karol G
- 7:50pm - Young Thug
- 6:10pm - Major Lazer
- 4:45pm - Wet Leg
- 3:40pm - Tijuana Panthers
- 2:45pm - Gabe Real
Outdoor Theatre:
- 10:30pm - Bigbang
- 8:40pm - Laufey
- 6:45,pm - Foster the People
- 5:15pm - Clipse
- 4:00pm - Gigi Perez
- 3:00pm - Juicewon
Sonora:
- 9:10pm - French Police
- 8:00pm - Drain
- 6:40pm - Røz
- 5:30pm - Los Retros
- 4:20pm - Jane Remover
- 3:10pm - Model/Actriz
- 2:00pm - Glitterer
- 1:00pm - Panda & Chok
Gobi:
- - The Rapture (9:05, Gobi)
- - Tomora (7:45, Gobi)
- - Black Flag (6:30, Gobi)
- - Oklou (5:15, Gobi)
- - Cobrah (4:05, Gobi)
- - The Chats (3:00, Gobi)
- - Flowerovlove (2:05, Gobi)
Mojave:
- 8:45pm- FKA twigs
- 7:10pm - Iggy Pop
- 5:35pm - Suicidal Tendencies
- 4:25pm - Little Simz
- 3:15pm - Samia
- 2:30pm - Wyldeflower
Sahara:
- 10:45pm - Kaskade
- 9:05pm - Subtronics
- 7:25pm - Mochakk
- 6:10pm - Duke Dumont
- 4:45pm - Bunt.
- 3:35pm - Girl Math (Vnssa X Nala)
- 2:30pm - Loboman
Yuma:
- 10:00pm - Green Velvet x Aybbo
- 8:30pm - WhoMadeWho
- 7:00pm - Röyksopp
- 5:30pm - Carlita x Josh Baker
- 4:15pm - Mëstiza
- 3:00pm- &Friends
- 2:00pm - Azzecca
- 1:00pm - Le Yora
Quasar:
- 8:00pm - Fatboy Slim
- 6:00pm - Joy (Anonymous)
- 4:00pm - Jazzy
See the full stage times for Sunday here.
How to watch Coachella?
YouTube will stream the festival on its official Coachella YouTube channel.
There fans can expect to catch the livestream of the line-up each day and each of the night's headline sets. Highlights of the festival will also become available on demand.
Get the latest on the Coachella content here:
COACHELLA TV
Are Coachella tickets still for sale?
- Tickets for Coachella Festival are sold out. Fans can visit coachella.com for more information or to check updates on any resale tickets.
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