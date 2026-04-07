Coachella 2026: Weekend 1 stage times, line-up & how to watch the festival

The Strokes Julian Casablancas, The xx, Jack White, The Coachella ferris wheel and Iggy Pop. Picture: Rick Kern/Getty Images, Press, Esther Kuhn/NBC via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella, Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

Get the stage times for the first weekend of Coachella 2026, where the likes of The xx, The Strokes, Interpol and Jack White appear on the line-up.

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Coachella is set to open its doors for 2026.

The festival - which takes place in Indio, California across two weekends in April - is almost upon us, with Jack White announced as a last minute addition at the festival, where Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headline.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of The xx, The Strokes, Interpol and Iggy Pop with no doubt plenty of more surprises and special guests in store.

Get the stage times for weekend 1 of Coachella 2026 so far and find out how you can watch the event from home.

The iconic ferris wheel at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011. Picture: Michael Heiman/Getty Images

What dates is Coachella 2026?

Coachella festival takes place across two weekends on Friday 10th - Sunday 12th April and Friday 17th - Sunday 19th April.

Read more:

Who's headlining Coachella 2026?

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Karol G

When do Coachella 2026 gates open?

According to the festival's website, gates open for Coachella on all days at 1pm.

What are the Coachella 2026 stage times?

See the weekend one stage times below:

Coachella Friday week 1 stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Friday 10th April:

Coachella Stage:

12am - Anyma

9:05pm - Sabrina Carpenter

7:00pm - The xx

5:30pm - Teddy Swims

4:15pm Record Safari

Outdoor Theatre:

10:35pm - Disclosure

8:05pm - Turnstile

6:40pm - Dijon

5.20pm - Lykke Li

4.00pm - Dabeull

2.50pm - Tiffany Tyson

Sonora:

11:50 pm - Not for Radio

10pm - Hot Mulligan

8.25pm - Cachirula & Loojan

7.10pm - Ninajirachi

6.00pm - The Two Lips

4.50pm - Fleshwater

3.40pm - Wednesday

2.35pm - Carolina Durante

1.40pm - Febuary

1.00pm - Doom Dave

Gobi:

11:05pm - Creepy Nuts

9:50pm - Joost

8:25pm - Holly Humberstone

7:20pm - Fakemink

6:15pm - CMAT

5:10pm - Joyce Manor

4:00pm - Newdad

2:55pm - Bob Baker Marionettes

2:15pm - Cahuilla Bird Singers and Dancers

Mojave:

11:55pm - Blood Orange

10:35pm - Ethel Cain

8:10pm - Moby

6:45pm - Devo

5:30pm - Central Cee

4:15pm - Bini

3:00pm - Slayyyter

2:00pm - Novasoul

Sahara:

Sexyy Red (12:05, Sahara)

Swae Lee (10:50, Sahara)

Levity (9:15, Sahara)

Katseye (8:00, Sahara)

Marlon Hoffstadt (6:15, Sahara)

Hugel (4:50, Sahara)

Youna (3:45, Sahara)

Massio (2:30, Sahara)

Yuma:

11:15pm - Gordo

9:45pm - Max Styler

8:30pm - Max Dean x Luke Dean

7:15pm - Prospa

6:00pm - Kettama

4:45pm - Rossi. x Chloé Caillet

3:45pm - Groove Armada

2:45pm - Arodes

1:45pm - Jessica Brankka

1:00pm - Sahar Z

Quasar:

9:00pm - Pawsa

7:00pm - Deep Dish

5:00pm - Tiga

See the full stage times for Friday here.

Coachella Weekend 1 Saturday stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Saturday 11th April:

Coachella Stage:

11:25pm - Justin Bieber

9.00pm - The StrokesGiveon (7:00, Coachella Stage)

5.30pm - Addison Rae

4.15pm - Jaqck Glam

Outdoor Theatre:

10:20pm - David Byrne

David Byrne 8:30pm - Labrinth

7:05 - Sombr

5:10pm - Alex G

3.55pm - Los Hermanos Flores

2.40pm - Blondshell

Sonora:

9.45pm - Mind Enterprises

7:50pm - 54 Ultra

6:40pm - RusowskyCeremony (5:30, Sonora)

4:20pm - Ecca Vandal (4:20, Sonora)

3:10om - Freak Slug (3:10, Sonora)

2:00pm - Die Spitz

1:00pm - Triste Juventud

Gobi:

10:10pm - Morat

9:00pm- Bia

7:50pm - Davido

6:15pm - Geese

5:10pm- Luísa Sonza

4:05pm - Whatmore

2:05pm - Noga Erez

Mojave:

10:15pm - Interpol

8:55pm - PinkPantheress

7:30pm- Taemin

5:50pm - Royel Otis

4:30pm - Fujii Kaze

3:00pm - Jack White

Sahara:

11:55pm - Worship

10:30pm - Adriatique

9:10pm - Rezz

8:00pm - Nine Inch Noize

6:15pm - ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

5:00pm - Hamdi

4:00pm - Zulan

2:50pm - TEED

2:00pm - Seek-One

Yuma:

11:00pm - Armin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer

9:45pm - Boys Noize

8:15pm - Bedouin

6:45pm - Sosa

5:30pm - Ben Sterling

4:15pm - Mahmut Orhan

3:00pm - Riordan

2:00pm - Genesi

1:00pm - Yamagucci

Quasar:

9:00pm - David Guetta

7:00pm - Afrojack x Shimza

5:00m - Joezi

See the full stage times for Saturday here.

Coachella week 1 Sunday stage times. Picture: coachella.com

Sunday 12th April:

Coachella Stage:

9.55pm - Karol G

7:50pm - Young Thug

6:10pm - Major Lazer

4:45pm - Wet Leg

3:40pm - Tijuana Panthers

2:45pm - Gabe Real

Outdoor Theatre:

10:30pm - Bigbang

8:40pm - Laufey

6:45,pm - Foster the People

5:15pm - Clipse

4:00pm - Gigi Perez

3:00pm - Juicewon

Sonora:

9:10pm - French Police

8:00pm - Drain

6:40pm - Røz

5:30pm - Los Retros

4:20pm - Jane Remover

3:10pm - Model/Actriz

2:00pm - Glitterer

1:00pm - Panda & Chok

Gobi:

- The Rapture (9:05, Gobi)

- Tomora (7:45, Gobi)

- Black Flag (6:30, Gobi)

- Oklou (5:15, Gobi)

- Cobrah (4:05, Gobi)

- The Chats (3:00, Gobi)

- Flowerovlove (2:05, Gobi)

Mojave:

8:45pm- FKA twigs

7:10pm - Iggy Pop

5:35pm - Suicidal Tendencies

4:25pm - Little Simz

3:15pm - Samia

2:30pm - Wyldeflower

Sahara:

10:45pm - Kaskade

9:05pm - Subtronics

7:25pm - Mochakk

6:10pm - Duke Dumont

4:45pm - Bunt.

3:35pm - Girl Math (Vnssa X Nala)

2:30pm - Loboman

Yuma:

10:00pm - Green Velvet x Aybbo

8:30pm - WhoMadeWho

7:00pm - Röyksopp

5:30pm - Carlita x Josh Baker

4:15pm - Mëstiza

3:00pm- &Friends

2:00pm - Azzecca

1:00pm - Le Yora

Quasar:

8:00pm - Fatboy Slim

6:00pm - Joy (Anonymous)

4:00pm - Jazzy

See the full stage times for Sunday here.

How to watch Coachella?

YouTube will stream the festival on its official Coachella YouTube channel.

There fans can expect to catch the livestream of the line-up each day and each of the night's headline sets. Highlights of the festival will also become available on demand.

Get the latest on the Coachella content here:

COACHELLA TV

Are Coachella tickets still for sale?

Tickets for Coachella Festival are sold out. Fans can visit coachella.com for more information or to check updates on any resale tickets.

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