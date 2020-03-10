Coachella Festival 2020 reportedly preparing to postpone due to coronavirus

10 March 2020, 09:22 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 09:25

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella 2020 reportedly preparing to postpone due to coronavirus fears. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

According to reports, the California festival - where Rage Against The Machine is among the headliners - could be postponed until October this year.

Organisers of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival are thought to be in talks to postpone, amid the US's growing coronavirus fears.

According to Rolling Stone, the event - which is set to take two weeks in April with headliners in Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott - could now be delayed until later this year.

The outlet says that several artists and managers have "been in talks with Goldenvoice" over the last week, while another source claimed the festival “confirmed” postponement with their agency this week.

The magazine adds that a journalist by the name of Yashar Ali has claimed a source close to the festival told him that the event is due to be postponed till October.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Scoop: A source familiar with the arrangements tells me that the Coachella festival will be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns and moved to the weekends of October 9 and 16. As of now, the same lineup is confirmed to perform."

Rolling Stone magazine believes that an official statement from the festival could come in the next day.

Coronavirus: How the outbreak is affecting gigs and festivals

