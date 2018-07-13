Citadel Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

13 July 2018, 18:35

Tame Impala
Tame Impala. Picture: Press

Citadel Festival moves to a new location for 2018 - Gunnersbury Park in West London. Taking place on Sunday 15 July, the line-up features Tame Impala, CHVRCHES, Leon Bridges, The Horrors and a whole line-up of excellent music.

Swing by and take in the festivities at the stage curated by our friends at Communion!

CHVRCHES
CHVRCHES. Picture: Press

MAIN STAGE

Tame Impala - 20.50-22.20

CHVRCHES - 19.10-20.10

Fat White Family - 17.55-18.40

La Femme - 16.45-17.30

The Horrors - 15.50-16.20

Shame - 14.55-15.25

Another Sky - 14.00-14.30

Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges. Picture: Chalk Press Agency

COMMUNION STAGE

Leon Bridges - 19.45-20.45

Honne - 18.30-19.15

Isaac Gracie - 17.30-18.00

Dermot Kennedy - 16.30-17.00

The Barr Brothers - 15.35-16.05

The Howl & The Hum - 14.40-15.10

Dizzy - 13.50

Tamino - 13.00

GOAT
GOAT. Picture: Silver PR/Press

CLASH + LAST.FM STAGE

GOAT - 19.45-20.45

Hawkwind - 18.30-19.15

R+R=Now - 17.15-18.00

Sam Fender - 16.15-16.45

Goat Girl - 15.20-15.50

Gang Of Youths - 14.30-15.00

Sea Girls - 13.45

Into The Ark - 13.00

Pumarosa
Pumarosa. Picture: CCTVPR

DIY AT KOPPABERG OUTSIDER

Pumarosa - 19.30-20.00

Our Girl - 18.30-19.00

Ten Tonnes - 17.30-18.00

Plastic Mermaids - 16.30-17.00

Matt Maltese - 15.30-16.00

Lucia - 14.30-15.00

Her’s - 13.30-14.00

W.H. Lung - 12.30-13.00

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.

