Catfish And The Bottlemen To Headline Citadel Festival 2019

Catfish And The Bottlemen. Picture: Press/ JF for Universal

The Longshot rockers will top the bill at the London festival, which takes place on Sunday 14 July this year. Find out how to get tickets.

Citadel Festival has announced its first acts for 2019.

Catfish And The Bottlemen will top the bill at the main stage of the festival, which will take place on Sunday 14 July at Gunnersbury Park, London.

The Llandudno rockers will close the one-day music event, preceded by the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Friendly Fires and DMA's.

Playing the Communion stage at the festival will be Bear's Den and Matt Corby, Honeyblood and more.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 27 February at 9am.

The @CitadelFestival 2019 lineup is here! Tickets on sale 9am Wednesday from https://t.co/0g3YzUunN7 pic.twitter.com/PvueaYFeJh — Communion Music (@CommunionMusic) February 25, 2019

Last year's Citadel festival featured the likes of Leon Bridges, Chvrches and headliners in Aussie indie psych outfit Tame Impala.

Catfish will head to Gunnersbury Park for their first headline slot at the festival this year. With a new album, The Balance, set for release in April their set will feature a selection of new material to fit amongst some of their biggest hits and live favourites, including Kathleen and 7.

Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen give their Longshot single it's live debut in Nottingham:

See them dish the dirt on supporting Green Day on tour:

