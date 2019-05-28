British Summertime Festival 2019: Headliners, line-up, stage times, tickets & more

Find out everything you need to know about the Hyde Park festival, including when it takes place, who's headlining and if you can still buy tickets.

British Summer Time Hyde Park takes place in the London park this summer throughout July, offering up a month of music and performances from world renowned acts.

This year the festival will see the likes of Florence + The Machine headline and play host to veteran acts in Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

The festival will also see Sigur Rós giving a free ambient performance to Hyde Park for the festival's midweek programme, Open House.

Get the festival's line-up and timings so far...

Friday 5 July - Celine Dion

The My Heart Will Go On singer will be joined at the festival by Josh Groban and former Steps star Claire Richards.

Saturday 6 July - The Stevie Wonder Song Party

Stevie Wonder will be the second first act take to the stage at the festival this year, where he will be supported by very special guest Lionel Ritchie.

Sunday 7 July - Barbra Streisand

The Way We Were icon will be joined on the night by Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry and Kris Kristofferson.

Mon 8 - Thurs 11 July - Open House

British Summer Time's Open House returns at the festival biggest and better than ever, with open-air cinemas nights, free Wimbledon screenings, mouth-watering street food and pop up bars.

Tuesday 9 July will also see Reykjavík oufit Sigur Rós bring their Liminal sounds to the park's Great Oak Stage.

See the full line-up below:

OPEN HOUSE IS BACK!

Free entry + activities

Mon 8 - Thu 11 July with:

🌳 @sigurros presents LIMINAL: Live ambient performance

🌳 Yoga @lululemonUK

🌳 Outdoor cinema

🌳 @theroyalparks Showcase

🌳 Barclaycard Sensorium

🌳 Street food market + more

13 July - Florence + The Machine and The National

Florence Welch and the Sleep Well Beast rockers will be joined by a bevvy of acts, including Lykke Li, Khyangbin, Blood Orange, Nadine Shah, Aldous Harding, Cherry Glazerr, Marlon William, Let's Eat Grandmam Self Esteem, Goat Girl, Roses Gabor, Connie Constance, Mathilda Homer and CC Honeymoon.

14 July - Robbie Williams

The Angles singer will close the festival on 14 July 2019, joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Keane, Texas and Feeder... with more acts to be announced.

Over the years, the event has seen The Rolling Stones return to Hyde Park, Carole King play her classic album Tapestry in full for the first time ever, comebacks for The Strokes and The Libertines, and many more.

2018 saw Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park play host to The Cure, Roger Waters, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Eric Clapton and Paul Simon’s last ever UK concert.

Watch The Cure play Friday I'm In Love at the festival last year: