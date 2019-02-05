Foals, Sam Fender and more added to Boardmasters 2019 bill

Boardmasters Festival. Picture: Sam Neill/Boardmasters Festival

More great artists have been announced to play the Cornish festival this August...

Boardmasters Festival have announced a stack of new additions to their 2019 bill.

Joining the already-announced Florence + The Machine at Fistral Beach in Cornwall between 7 and 11 August will be Foals, Sam Fender, Razorlight, Plan B, Easy Life, Sea Girls, The Magic Gang, Slaves, Sleaford Mods and more.

Over 200 artists will play across five days, which also includes surfing and dozens of other outdoor activities.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.boardmasters.com

The full list of artists added to Boardmasters 2019:

Artful Dodger

Bailey Tomkinson

Barely Legal

BODEGA

Bugzy Malone

Cakeboy

Caravana Sun

Claude VonStroke

Darkzy feat Window Kid

Dennis Ferrer

Dermot Kennedy

Derrick Carter

DJ Jonezy

DJ Proof

Easy Life

Echo Town

Feet

Ferris & Sylvester

Fin Henderson

Foals

Gabrielle Aplin

Georgia

Grace Carter

Hockeysmith

House Gospel Choir

Ibibio Sound Machine

Jvck James

Jack Vallier

James Hype

Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg

Jaz Karis

Jordan Lee Collins

Karen Harding

Laurel

Lucy Gallant

Mabel

Mall Grab

Mason Maynard b2b Eli Brown

Melé

Mella Dee

My Nu Leng

Nathan Dawe

Plan B

Problem Central

Prospa

Rachel Chinouriri

Razorlight

Ross From Friends

Sam Fender

Sea Girls

Seb Heart

Shapes

Skegss

Slaves

Sleaford Mods

SOAK

The Dunwells

The Hunna

The Magic Gang

The Stalks

Weiss

Boardmasters 2019 artists already announced:

Florence + The Machine

Giggs

Dizzie Rascal

Jorja Smith

Franz Ferdinand

Wilkinson b2b Sub Focus

DJ EZ

IDLeS

Michel Franti + Spearhead

Ocean Wisdom

Lewis Capaldi

Pete Murray

Lady Lashurr

Flava D

Dimension

Bradley Zero

Self Esteem

Boy Azooga