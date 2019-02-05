Foals, Sam Fender and more added to Boardmasters 2019 bill
5 February 2019, 07:50 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 08:00
More great artists have been announced to play the Cornish festival this August...
Boardmasters Festival have announced a stack of new additions to their 2019 bill.
Joining the already-announced Florence + The Machine at Fistral Beach in Cornwall between 7 and 11 August will be Foals, Sam Fender, Razorlight, Plan B, Easy Life, Sea Girls, The Magic Gang, Slaves, Sleaford Mods and more.
Over 200 artists will play across five days, which also includes surfing and dozens of other outdoor activities.
Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.boardmasters.com
The full list of artists added to Boardmasters 2019:
Artful Dodger
Bailey Tomkinson
Barely Legal
BODEGA
Bugzy Malone
Cakeboy
Caravana Sun
Claude VonStroke
Darkzy feat Window Kid
Dennis Ferrer
Dermot Kennedy
Derrick Carter
DJ Jonezy
DJ Proof
Easy Life
Echo Town
Feet
Ferris & Sylvester
Fin Henderson
Foals
Gabrielle Aplin
Georgia
Grace Carter
Hockeysmith
House Gospel Choir
Ibibio Sound Machine
Jvck James
Jack Vallier
James Hype
Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg
Jaz Karis
Jordan Lee Collins
Karen Harding
Laurel
Lucy Gallant
Mabel
Mall Grab
Mason Maynard b2b Eli Brown
Melé
Mella Dee
My Nu Leng
Nathan Dawe
Plan B
Problem Central
Prospa
Rachel Chinouriri
Razorlight
Ross From Friends
Sam Fender
Sea Girls
Seb Heart
Shapes
Skegss
Slaves
Sleaford Mods
SOAK
The Dunwells
The Hunna
The Magic Gang
The Stalks
Weiss
Boardmasters 2019 artists already announced:
Florence + The Machine
Giggs
Dizzie Rascal
Jorja Smith
Franz Ferdinand
Wilkinson b2b Sub Focus
DJ EZ
IDLeS
Michel Franti + Spearhead
Ocean Wisdom
Lewis Capaldi
Pete Murray
Lady Lashurr
Flava D
Dimension
Bradley Zero
Self Esteem
Boy Azooga