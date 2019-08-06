Boardmasters Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

The annual festival of surfing and music returns to Fistral Beach in Cornwall in August. Find out who's on which stage at which time.

Boardmasters returns to Fistral Beach in Cornwall between Wednesday 7 and Sunday 11 August 2019. This year's festival features Florence + The Machine, Foals, Sam Fender, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal and many more, plus pro surf competitions, skate and BMX competitions, art installations, workshops, gigs and many other activities on one of the finest beaches in the UK.

Young Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang Clan performing live in 2019. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Redferns/Getty Images

FRIDAY 9 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Wu Tang Clan: 21.30-23.00

Giggs: 20.00-20.45

Razorlight: 18.30-19.30

Becky Hill: 17.30-18.00

SG Lewis: 16.15-17.00

The Magic Gang: 15.15-15.45

Ocean Alley: 14.15-14.45

Josh Barry: 13.15-13.45

Apre: 12.15-12.45

Lion: 11.15-11.45

THE LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

DJ So Fresh So Clean: 23.00-01.00

The Wombats: 21.15-22.45

The Hunna: 19.45-20.45

Bear’s Den: 18.30-19.15

Gabrielle Alpin: 17.15-18.00

Sunset Sons: 16.00-16.45

Bodega: 15.00-15.30

Easy Life: 14.00-14.30

Queen Zee: 13.00-13.30

UNLEASHED STAGE

Crissy Criss: 23.00-01.00

DJ EZ: 22.00-23.00

Ocean Wisdom: 21.10-21.55

Problem Central: 20.10-21.10

James Hype: 18.40-20.10

Artful Dodger: 17.10-18.40

DJ Jonezy:16.00-17.10

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs in 2019. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

SATURDAY 10 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Florence + The Machine: 21.30-23.00

Dizzee Rascal: 19.45-20.45

Franz Ferdinand: 18.15-19.15

Sam Fender: 17.00-17.45

Lady Leshurr: 16.00-16.30

Sinead Harnett: 15.00-15.30

Sea Girls: 14.00-14.30

Caravanna Sun: 13.00-13.30

The Alive: 12.00-12.30

Lycra 80s Party: 11.00-11.30

THE LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

Dixon Brothers: 22.45-01.00

Rudimental: 21.15-22.45

Sleaford Mods: 19.45-20.45

Ibibo Sound Machine: 18.30-19.15

Mahalia: 17.15-18.00

Self Esteem: 16.00-16.45

Feet: 15.00-15.30

Laurel:14.00-14.30

Hockeysmith: 13.00-13.30

UNLEASHED STAGE

Barely Legal: 00.00-01.00

Darkzy featuring Window Kid: 22.45-00.00

Jax Jones & Martin Solveig: 21.30-22.45

My Nu Leng: 20.15-21.15

Elderbook: 19.15-20.15

Karen Harding: 18.30-19.00

Shapes: 17.30-18.30

Cakeboy: 16.00-17.30

Yannis Philippakis of Foals performing in 2019. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SUNDAY 11 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Foals: 21.30-23.00

Jorja Smith: 19.45-20.45

Slaves: 18.15-19.15

Michael Franti & Spearhead: 17.00-17.45

Lewis Capaldi: 16.00-16.30

House Gospel Choir: 15.00-15.30

Grace Carter: 14.00-14.30

Skegss: 13.00-13.30

Rayland Baxter: 12.00-12.30

The Stalks: 11.00-11.30

THE LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

Boca 45: 23.00-00.45

Plan B: 21.15-22.45

Idles: 19.45-20.45

Dermot Kennedy: 18.30-19.15

Soak: 17.15-18.00

Boy Azooga: 16.00-16.45

Georgia: 15.00-15.30

Cassia: 14.00-14.30

Para Fiction: 13.00-13.30

UNLEASHED STAGE

Shapes: 00.00-00.45

Dimension: 23.00-00.00

Wilkinson B2B Sub Focus: 21.30-23.00

Bugzy Malone: 20.45-21.15

Flava D: 19.30-20.30

Nathan Dawe: 18.00-19.30

DJ Proof: 16.00-18.00