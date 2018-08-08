Boardmasters Festival 2018 - Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Boardmasters Festival 2017. Picture: Sam Neill/Boardmasters Press

Catfish And The Bottlemen, Chemical Brothers and George Ezra headline the surf and music festival in Cornwall. Find out who’s playing and at what time!

Boardmasters Festival returns to Fistral Beach in Cornwall between 8 and 12 August 2018 for another celebration of Surfing and music.

This year's festival features Catfish And The Bottlemen, The Chemical Brothers, George Ezra, Editors, Fun Lovin' Criminals, The Horrors and more.

Plus, there’s also the usual surfing activities on the beautiful Cornish beaches - see www.boardmasters.com for more details.

Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.

WEDNESDAY 8 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Silent Disco - 20.00-02.00

THURSDAY 9 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Silent Disco - 20.00-02.00

Catfish And The Bottlemen live, 2017. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

FRIDAY 10 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

Catfish And The Bottlemen - 21.30-23.00

Kano - 19.45-20.45

Miles Kane - 18.30-19.15

Fun Lovin’ Criminals - 17.15-18.00

Raye - 16.15-16.45

Hak Baker - 15.15-15.45

Samm Henshaw = 14.15-14.45

Willie And The Bandits - 13.15-13.45

The Rezner - 12.15-12.45

Ollan Gwella - 11.15-11.45

UNLEASHED STAGE

SJ Zinc B2B MJ Cole - 23.00-01.00

MK - 21.30-23.00

Stefflon Don - 20.45-21.15

Fred V Grafix Live - 19.30-20.30

Will Clarke - 18.00-19.00

Audio Bullys - 17.00-18.00

Light Layers - 16.00-17.00

LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

Phil Taggart (DJ) - 23.00-01.00

Everything Everything - 21.30-23.00

Ash - 19.45-20.45

The Amazons - 18.30-19.15

Rae Morris - 17.15-18.00

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis - 16.00-16.45

Hockey Dad - 15.00-15.30

Black Futures = 14.00-14.30

West Thebarton - 13.00-13.30

The Chemical Brothers live, 2015. Picture: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

SATURDAY 11 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

The Chemical Brothers - 21.30-23.00

Years & Years - 19.45-20.45

Editors - 18.30-19.15

Mnek - 17.15-18.00

The Sherlocks - 16.15-16.45

Isaac Gracie - 15.15-15.45

Kele Okereke - 14.15-14.45

Blanco White - 13.15-13.45

Wildwood Kin - 12.15-12.45

Mewquay Male Voice Choir - 11.15-11.45

UNLEASHED STAGE

Riton & Kah-Lo - 23.30-01.00

Annie Mac - 21.45-23.15

Monki - 21.15-21.45

Shy FX presents Cult:Ure - 20.00-21.00

Kelli-Leigh - 19.00-19.30

Kideko - 17.45-18.45

Shapes - 16.45-17.45

Cakeboy 15.45-16.45

LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

Boca 45 - 23.00-01.00

Lily Allen - 21.30-23.00

Feeder - 19.45-20.45

Grandmaster Flash - 18.30-19.15

Nadine Shah - 17.15-18.00

Gengahr - 16.00-16.45

Flyte - 15.00-15.30

The Pearl Harts - 14.00-14.30

Balcony - 13.00-13.30

George Ezra live, 2017. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

SUNDAY 12 AUGUST

MAIN STAGE

George Ezra - 21.30-23.00

Rag ’N’ Bone Man - 19.45-20.45

Fat Freddy’s Drop - 18.15-19.15

Declan McKenna - 17.00-17.45

Becky Hill - 16.00-16.30

Tom Walker - 15.00-15.30

King Tuff - 14.00-14.30

Mahalia - 13.00-13.30

Stereo Honey - 12.00-12.30

The Velvet Hands - 11.00-11.30

UNLEASHED STAGE

Danny Howard 23.00-00.45

Craig David presents TS5 - 22.00-23.00

Disciples - 20.30-21.30

Nadia Rose - 19.30-20.00

Holy Goof - 18.00-19.00

Bobii Lewis - 17.00-17.30

Light Layers - 16.00-17.00

LAND OF SAINTS STAGE

Boca 45 - 23.15-00.45

Friendly Fires - 21.30-23.00

The Horrors - 19.45-20.45

Songhoy Blues - 18.30-19.15

Sam Fender - 17.15-16.00

Confidence Man - 16.00-16.45

Yonaka - 15.00-15.30

Mildred Maude - 14.00-14.30

Vinyl Staircase - 13.00-13.30

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.