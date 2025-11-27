Boardmasters Festival 2026: headliners, line-up, tickets & more

27 November 2025, 13:47 | Updated: 27 November 2025, 14:21

Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, The Darkness and Loyle Carner will all play Boardmasters 2026
Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, The Darkness and Loyle Carner will all play Boardmasters 2026

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill. Get all the details you need here.

Boardmasters has announced the first wave of its line up for 2026.

The surf, sea and music festival - which takes place in Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall between 5th and 9th August next year - will welcome Fatboy Slim, Kasabian, Loyle Carner and more.

Joining the on the line-up is The Kooks, Pendulum (Live), The Darkness, Brooke Combe, Lambrini Girls and more!

Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2026, plus the stage times and ticket information.

Boardmasters' 2026 line-up so far
Who's headlining Boardmasters 2026?

Boardmasters 2026 will be topped by '90s DJ and producer Fatboy Slim and indie rave stalwarts Kasabian.

Boardmasters returns in August 2026
Who's on the Boardmasters 2026 line-up?

  • Fatboy Slim
  • Kasabian
  • The Kooks
  • Loyle Carner
  • REN
  • Tash Sultana
  • Rudimental
  • Pendulum (Live)
  • James Arthur
  • Alessi Rose
  • The Darkness
  • The Royston Club
  • Goldie (Live)
  • Brooke Combe
  • Lambrini Girls
  • Dizzee Rascal
  • Example
  • Tinie Tempah
  • Getdown Services
  • Luvcat
  • Asha Banks
  • Florence Road
  • Freddie Halkon
  • The Pill
  • Charlie Noordewier
  • Villanelle
  • Take A Chance On Us
  • Dimension
  • Ewan McVicar
  • Clementine Douglas
  • DJAG
  • 4AM Kru
  • Bushbaby
  • Hannah Wants
  • In Parallel
  • K Motionz & IC3
  • La La
  • Omar+
  • Sota
  • Window Kid
  • Arthi
  • Charlie Boon
  • Dubtendo Allstars
  • General Levy
  • Saint Ludo
  • Cirque Du Soul DJs
  • Jakkob
  • Joe Hunt
  • King Booo!
  • Woody Cook
  • Pitbull Tribute (Mr Worldwide UK)
  • Big John (DJ Set)
  • Rufus Rice
  • Ibiza Final Boss
Boardmasters will also feature the usual programme of surfing and other activities
How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2026:

Tickets for Boardmasters 2026 go on general sale via boardmasters.com this Friday 28th November from 10pm.

Boardmasters returns in August 2026
This years Boardmasters saw headline performances from rave legends The Prodigy, British rapper Central Cee and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith on the bill.

Boardmasters 2025 saw The Prodigy and Raye headline, with appearances from Wet Leg and Kaiser Chiefs
