Boardmasters Festival 2026: headliners, line-up, tickets & more
27 November 2025, 13:47 | Updated: 27 November 2025, 14:21
Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill. Get all the details you need here.
Listen to this article
Boardmasters has announced the first wave of its line up for 2026.
The surf, sea and music festival - which takes place in Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall between 5th and 9th August next year - will welcome Fatboy Slim, Kasabian, Loyle Carner and more.
Joining the on the line-up is The Kooks, Pendulum (Live), The Darkness, Brooke Combe, Lambrini Girls and more!
Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2026, plus the stage times and ticket information.
Who's headlining Boardmasters 2026?
Boardmasters 2026 will be topped by '90s DJ and producer Fatboy Slim and indie rave stalwarts Kasabian.
Who's on the Boardmasters 2026 line-up?
- Fatboy Slim
- Kasabian
- The Kooks
- Loyle Carner
- REN
- Tash Sultana
- Rudimental
- Pendulum (Live)
- James Arthur
- Alessi Rose
- The Darkness
- The Royston Club
- Goldie (Live)
- Brooke Combe
- Lambrini Girls
- Dizzee Rascal
- Example
- Tinie Tempah
- Getdown Services
- Luvcat
- Asha Banks
- Florence Road
- Freddie Halkon
- The Pill
- Charlie Noordewier
- Villanelle
- Take A Chance On Us
- Dimension
- Ewan McVicar
- Clementine Douglas
- DJAG
- 4AM Kru
- Bushbaby
- Hannah Wants
- In Parallel
- K Motionz & IC3
- La La
- Omar+
- Sota
- Window Kid
- Arthi
- Charlie Boon
- Dubtendo Allstars
- General Levy
- Saint Ludo
- Cirque Du Soul DJs
- Jakkob
- Joe Hunt
- King Booo!
- Woody Cook
- Pitbull Tribute (Mr Worldwide UK)
- Big John (DJ Set)
- Rufus Rice
- Ibiza Final Boss
How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2026:
Tickets for Boardmasters 2026 go on general sale via boardmasters.com this Friday 28th November from 10pm.
This years Boardmasters saw headline performances from rave legends The Prodigy, British rapper Central Cee and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith on the bill.
Read more:
- The story of Breathe by The Prodigy
- The best British debut albums of the 2000s
- What happened to your favourite indie bands of the 00s?