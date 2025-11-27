Boardmasters Festival 2026: headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, The Darkness and Loyle Carner will all play Boardmasters 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach next year with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill. Get all the details you need here.

Boardmasters has announced the first wave of its line up for 2026.

The surf, sea and music festival - which takes place in Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall between 5th and 9th August next year - will welcome Fatboy Slim, Kasabian, Loyle Carner and more.

Joining the on the line-up is The Kooks, Pendulum (Live), The Darkness, Brooke Combe, Lambrini Girls and more!

Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2026, plus the stage times and ticket information.

Boardmasters' 2026 line-up so far. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Boardmasters 2026?

Boardmasters 2026 will be topped by '90s DJ and producer Fatboy Slim and indie rave stalwarts Kasabian.

Boardmasters returns in August 2026. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Who's on the Boardmasters 2026 line-up?

Fatboy Slim

Kasabian

The Kooks

Loyle Carner

REN

Tash Sultana

Rudimental

Pendulum (Live)

James Arthur

Alessi Rose

The Darkness

The Royston Club

Goldie (Live)

Brooke Combe

Lambrini Girls

Dizzee Rascal

Example

Tinie Tempah

Getdown Services

Luvcat

Asha Banks

Florence Road

Freddie Halkon

The Pill

Charlie Noordewier

Villanelle

Take A Chance On Us

Dimension

Ewan McVicar

Clementine Douglas

DJAG

4AM Kru

Bushbaby

Hannah Wants

In Parallel

K Motionz & IC3

La La

Omar+

Sota

Window Kid

Arthi

Charlie Boon

Dubtendo Allstars

General Levy

Saint Ludo

Cirque Du Soul DJs

Jakkob

Joe Hunt

King Booo!

Woody Cook

Pitbull Tribute (Mr Worldwide UK)

Big John (DJ Set)

Rufus Rice

Ibiza Final Boss

Boardmasters will also feature the usual programme of surfing and other activities. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2026:

Tickets for Boardmasters 2026 go on general sale via boardmasters.com this Friday 28th November from 10pm.

Boardmasters returns in August 2026. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

This years Boardmasters saw headline performances from rave legends The Prodigy, British rapper Central Cee and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith on the bill.

Boardmasters 2025 saw The Prodigy and Raye headline, with appearances from Wet Leg and Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

