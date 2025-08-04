Boardmasters Festival 2025: headliners, stage times, line-up & more

Boardmasters 2025 will see The Prodigy and Raye headline, with appearances from Wet Leg and Kaiser Chiefs. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach this weekend with The Prodigy, London Grammar, Wet Leg, Raye, The Wombats, Kaiser Chiefs and more. Get all the details you need here.

Boardmasters returns to Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall between 6th to 10th August 2025 amd will play host to rave legends The Prodigy, British rapper Central Cee and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, with many more acts on the bill.

Special afternoon guests will be indie favourites Kaiser Chiefs plus RIzzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield.

Joining them on the line-up are London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith.

As well as music, there will be the usual Boardmasters activities on Fistral Beach, including surf lessons, coasteering, kayaking tours and bodyboard lessons, plus the Boardmasters OPEN competition featuring international pro surfing.

Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2025, plus the stage times and ticket information.

The line-up for Boardmasters festival 2025. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Boardmasters 2025?

Raye and The Prodigy are headlining Boardmasters festival 2025

Boardmasters returns in August 2025. Picture: Darina Stoda/Press

Who's on the Boardmasters 2025 line-up?

The Prodigy

Raye

Nelly Furtado

London Grammar

Maribou State

Wet Leg

Afternoon special guests:

Kaiser Chiefs

Rizzle Kicks

Natasha Bedingfield

What are the Boardmasters festival stage times?

All information correct at time of publishing. For more information and for the latest updates, see the Boardmasters website, or download the official app.

Raye will headliner Friday night at Boardmasters. Picture: Alamy

Boardmasters stage times: Friday 8th August

Main Stage

Raye: 21.30

Act TBC: 20.45

The Wombats: 19.45

Flo: 18.30

Leigh-Anne: 17.15

Kaiser Chiefs: 15.45

Keo: 14.30

Take A Chance On Us: 13.15

Mordros

SimOne: 23.45

Charlie Boon: 21.45

Interplanetary Criminal: 20.15

Krept & Konan: 18.45

Fat Dog: 17.30

Alfie Templemann: 16.15

Beth McCarthy: 15.00

James Marriott: 13.45

Polly Money: 12.45

The View

Lu.Re B@B Joshua James: 23.45

Sally C: 22.30

Sports Team: 20.30

Zach Templar: 19.15

Fletchr Fletchr: 18.00

Aaron Rowe: 17.00

Superlate: 16.00

Bailey Tomkinson & The Locals: 15.00

Kate Hall: 14.00

Yoga with Zen Den & Marnie Raye: 11.00

Rapper Central Cee will top the bill at Boardmasters on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy

Boardmasters stage times: Saturday 9th August

Main Stage

Central Cee: 21.40

Nelly Furtado: 19.30

Katy B: 18.40

Rizzle Kicks: 17.00

Arthur Hill: 15.30

Casey Lowery: 14.15

Massaoke: 12.45

Mordros

Mike Skinner DJ: 23.30

Act TBC: 21.45

Maribou State: 20.15

Hard Life: 18.45

Ocean Alley: 17.30

Paris Paloma: 16.15

Deadletter: 15.00

Luvcat: 13.45

Mia Kirkland: 12.45

The View

Act TBC: 23.45

Ahadadream: 22.30

Jeremy Loops: 20.30

Newton Faulkner: 19.15

Moreish Idols: 18.15

Jack Dean: 17.15

Malka: 16.15

Kitty Crocker: 15.15

Luke Marzec: 14.15

Yoga Ibiza Club Classics: 11.00

The Prodigy will close Boardmasters in 2025. Picture: Alamy

Boardmasters stage times: Sunday 10th August

Main Stage

The Prodigy: 21.40

London Grammar: 19.45

Myles Smith: 18.30

Bob Vylan: 17.15

Natasha Bedingfield: 15.45

Bradley Simpson: 14.30

Bongo's Bingo: 13.00

Mordros

Swiftogeddon: 23.15

Act TBC: 21.45

Wet Leg: 20.15

Franz Ferdinand: 18.45

Caity Baser: 17.30

Flowdan: 16.15

Gardna: 15.30

Cassia: 14.15

Mackenzy Mackay: 13.00

Overpass: 12.00

The View

Salute: 23.45

Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon: 22.30

Maverick Sabre: 20.30

Amie Blu: 19.15

George Moir: 18.15

Ben Ellis: 17.15

Polly Money: 16.15

Tummyache: 15.15

Essy Sparrow: 14.15

Soundbath with Siobhan: 11.00

Boardmasters will also feature the usual programme of surfing and other activities. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2025:

Boardmasters returns in August 2025. Picture: WIll Bailey/Press

Last year's Boardmasters saw headline performances from Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy, with Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Wunderhorse, Kate Nash and The Streets also on the bill.

