Boardmasters Festival 2025: headliners, stage times, line-up & more
4 August 2025, 16:21 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 16:30
Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach this weekend with The Prodigy, London Grammar, Wet Leg, Raye, The Wombats, Kaiser Chiefs and more. Get all the details you need here.
Boardmasters returns to Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall between 6th to 10th August 2025 amd will play host to rave legends The Prodigy, British rapper Central Cee and multiple BRIT Award winner Raye, with many more acts on the bill.
Special afternoon guests will be indie favourites Kaiser Chiefs plus RIzzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield.
Joining them on the line-up are London Grammar, Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith.
As well as music, there will be the usual Boardmasters activities on Fistral Beach, including surf lessons, coasteering, kayaking tours and bodyboard lessons, plus the Boardmasters OPEN competition featuring international pro surfing.
Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2025, plus the stage times and ticket information.
Who's headlining Boardmasters 2025?
- Raye and The Prodigy are headlining Boardmasters festival 2025
Who's on the Boardmasters 2025 line-up?
- The Prodigy
- Raye
- Nelly Furtado
- London Grammar
- Maribou State
- Wet Leg
Afternoon special guests:
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Rizzle Kicks
- Natasha Bedingfield
What are the Boardmasters festival stage times?
All information correct at time of publishing. For more information and for the latest updates, see the Boardmasters website, or download the official app.
Boardmasters stage times: Friday 8th August
Main Stage
- Raye: 21.30
- Act TBC: 20.45
- The Wombats: 19.45
- Flo: 18.30
- Leigh-Anne: 17.15
- Kaiser Chiefs: 15.45
- Keo: 14.30
- Take A Chance On Us: 13.15
Mordros
- SimOne: 23.45
- Charlie Boon: 21.45
- Interplanetary Criminal: 20.15
- Krept & Konan: 18.45
- Fat Dog: 17.30
- Alfie Templemann: 16.15
- Beth McCarthy: 15.00
- James Marriott: 13.45
- Polly Money: 12.45
The View
- Lu.Re B@B Joshua James: 23.45
- Sally C: 22.30
- Sports Team: 20.30
- Zach Templar: 19.15
- Fletchr Fletchr: 18.00
- Aaron Rowe: 17.00
- Superlate: 16.00
- Bailey Tomkinson & The Locals: 15.00
- Kate Hall: 14.00
- Yoga with Zen Den & Marnie Raye: 11.00
Boardmasters stage times: Saturday 9th August
Main Stage
- Central Cee: 21.40
- Nelly Furtado: 19.30
- Katy B: 18.40
- Rizzle Kicks: 17.00
- Arthur Hill: 15.30
- Casey Lowery: 14.15
- Massaoke: 12.45
Mordros
- Mike Skinner DJ: 23.30
- Act TBC: 21.45
- Maribou State: 20.15
- Hard Life: 18.45
- Ocean Alley: 17.30
- Paris Paloma: 16.15
- Deadletter: 15.00
- Luvcat: 13.45
- Mia Kirkland: 12.45
The View
- Act TBC: 23.45
- Ahadadream: 22.30
- Jeremy Loops: 20.30
- Newton Faulkner: 19.15
- Moreish Idols: 18.15
- Jack Dean: 17.15
- Malka: 16.15
- Kitty Crocker: 15.15
- Luke Marzec: 14.15
- Yoga Ibiza Club Classics: 11.00
Boardmasters stage times: Sunday 10th August
Main Stage
- The Prodigy: 21.40
- London Grammar: 19.45
- Myles Smith: 18.30
- Bob Vylan: 17.15
- Natasha Bedingfield: 15.45
- Bradley Simpson: 14.30
- Bongo's Bingo: 13.00
Mordros
- Swiftogeddon: 23.15
- Act TBC: 21.45
- Wet Leg: 20.15
- Franz Ferdinand: 18.45
- Caity Baser: 17.30
- Flowdan: 16.15
- Gardna: 15.30
- Cassia: 14.15
- Mackenzy Mackay: 13.00
- Overpass: 12.00
The View
- Salute: 23.45
- Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon: 22.30
- Maverick Sabre: 20.30
- Amie Blu: 19.15
- George Moir: 18.15
- Ben Ellis: 17.15
- Polly Money: 16.15
- Tummyache: 15.15
- Essy Sparrow: 14.15
- Soundbath with Siobhan: 11.00
How to buy tickets to Boardmasters 2025:
Last year's Boardmasters saw headline performances from Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy, with Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Wunderhorse, Kate Nash and The Streets also on the bill.
