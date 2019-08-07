Boardmasters 2019: Ticket refund information and how to claim for cancelled tickets

Boardmasters Festival 2017 stage. Picture: Press/Alex Rawson/Boardmasters

The Cornwall festival was forced to cancel this weekend due to severe weather conditions, but will fans be getting a refund? Here's what we know so far...

Boardmasters was forced to announce its cancellation this year.

The sun, sea and surf festival, which was set to take place from 7-11 August with headliners in Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals, warned ticket holders earlier in the week to prepare for adverse weather and promised to keep an eye on the forecast.

However, organisers delivered the sad news in the early hours of the morning that the festival wouldn't be going ahead due to safety concerns over predicted severe weather conditions.

In a statement the festival wrote: "Following full consultation with all of the relevant authorities including independent safety advisors, Devon and Cornwall Police, emergency services and the Met Office, a final decision was made this evening.

"The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first, and the potential risk is too severe for the event to go ahead at this time. "

They added: "We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses, performers and crew who were looking forward to Boardmasters as much as we were."

Festival-goers - who were also due to watch the likes of Razorlight, Franz Ferdinand and Slaves - were understandably upset, with many complaining about days taken off and plans made for the festival.

However, will all ticket holders get a refund? Find out what we know about the festival so far below:

Will refunds be available for Boardmasters 2019?

Earlier today the festival wrote: "Refund advice will be shared as soon as possible - please follow Boardmasters’ social media for official updates."

Since then organisers have updated ticket holders with the statement: "We confirm that anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket."

They added: "More information regarding how to claim your refund will be released as soon as possible via Boardbasters' social media channels.

See their latest post below:

Meanwhile, Great Western Rail have added to their own Twitter account: "Unused train tickets to and from #Newquay for #Boardmasters can be refunded at your point of purchase, including normally non-refundable Advance fares."

UPDATE: Unused train tickets to and from #Newquay for #Boardmasters can be refunded at your point of purchase, including normally non-refundable Advance fares. — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) August 7, 2019

Radio X will update you with details as they are announced.