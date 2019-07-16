Bluedot Festival: Stage times, line-up and more

16 July 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 12:54

Bluedot Festival
Bluedot Festival. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty Images

The acclaimed festival celebrates 50 years of the moon landings with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip…

Situated by the impressive Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Bluedot marks 50 years since man landed on the moon in 2019 with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip.

Also on the bill are Kate Tempest, Jon Hopkins, Jarvis Cocker, Anna Calvi, 808 State and a whole host of educational entertainment relating to the good work Jodrell Bank has done for research into deep space over the decades.

Hot Chip live on stage
Hot Chip live on stage. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

Friday 19 July

Lovell Stage

Hot Chip: 9.20pm-10.50pm
Kate Tempest: 7.55pm-8.40pm
Ibibio Sound Machine: 6.30pm-7.15pm
Tim O’Brien: One Giant Leap: 5.45pm-6.22pm
Les Amazones d’Afrique: 4.10pm-5.00pm
Du Blonde: 3.00pm-3.40pm
Self Esteem: 2.00pm-2.30pm

Orbit Stage

Jon Hopkins: 12.45am-2.00am
TOKiMONSTA: 11.00pm-12.ooam
Kelly Lee Owens: 9.45pm-10.30pm
God Colony: 8.15pm-9.15pm
Leifur James: 7.00pm-7.45pm
Werkha: 5.45pm-6.30pm
Sandunes: 4.40pm-5.15pm
Mark Radcliffe’s Une: 3.25pm-4.10pm
Ren Harvieu: 2.30pm-3.00pm
Ruthie: 1.30pm-2.00pm
Wet Leg: 12.30pm-1.00pm

Kraftwerk live
Kraftwerk live. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

Saturday 20 July

Lovell Stage

Kraftwerk 3-D: 9.20pm-10.50pm
Jarvis Cocker (Introducing JARV IS…): 7.05pm-8.05pm
Omar Souleyman: 5.55pm-6.35pm
KOKOKO! 4.40pm-5.25pm
Easy Star All-Stars: 2.55pm-4.10pm
Henge: 12.35pm-1.20pm
Rebecca Roy: 12.00pm-12.20pm

Orbit Stage

Daniel Miller (DJ Set): 1.00am-2.00am
808 State: 11.30pm-12.45pm
Sons OF Kemet: 9.45pm-10.45pm
Elder Island: 8.35pm-9.15pm
K A R Y N: 7.35pm-8.05pm
Sunda Arc: 6,20pm-7.05pm
Night Stories: 5.20pm-5.55pm
The Physics House Band: 4.15pm-4.55pm
Radio Science Orchestra: 2.45pm-3.45pm
Tony Njoku: 1.45pm2.15pm
A Trip To The Moon: 12.00pm-1.15pm

New Order live on stage
New Order live on stage. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/PA Images

Sunday 21 July

Lovell Stage

New Order: 9.30pm-11.00pm
John Grant: 8.00pm-8.50pm
Anna Calvi: 6.50pm-7.30pm
The Orielles: 5.30pm-6.15pm
OSHUN: 2.40pm-3.20pm
She Drew The Gun: 1.25pm-2.10pm
The Lucid Dream: 12.00pm-12.45pm

Orbit Stage

Derrick Carter Cosmic Disco: 11.30pm-1.00am
La Discotheque: 10.30pm-1.30am
DJ Paulette: 10.30pm-11.30pm
GoGo Penguin: 9.00pm-10.00pn
Gruff Rhys: 7.45pm-8.30pm
Golden Dawn Arkhstra: 6.30pm-7.15pm
DJ Food: 4.30pm-6.00pm
Binkbeats: 3.00pm-4.00pm
See Thru Hands: 2.00pm-2.30pm
Bethlehem Casuals: 1.00pm-1.30pm
Granfalloon: 12.00pm-12.30pm

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT Festival 2019

VIDEO: Elderly woman spotted on shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set
Latitude Festival

Latitude Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Lewis Capaldi wearing a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT Festival 2019

Lewis Capaldi trolls Noel Gallagher with Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT festival

Noel Gallagher

A sea of arms at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, 13 July 1985

The biggest rock gigs of all time

Lists

T in The Park logo

T in the Park Festival will never return, confirms organisers

Latest On Radio X

Brian May and Freddie Mercury performing live on stage

Brian May: Queen will never tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator

Queen

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury, complete with Noel Gallagher tweet

The best celebrity Twitter fights in rock

Features

Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney arrive for the world premiere of The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Surviving Beatles reunite as Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney onstage

The Beatles

Ian Curtis performing live with Joy Division in January 1980

What is Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart about?

Joy Division

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2019

Radio X Presents Catfish And The Bottlemen

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher eating soup with a fork

WATCH: Liam Gallagher eats soup with a fork in dig at brother Noel

Liam Gallagher