Bluedot Festival: Stage times, line-up and more

The acclaimed festival celebrates 50 years of the moon landings with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip…

Situated by the impressive Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Bluedot marks 50 years since man landed on the moon in 2019 with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip.

Also on the bill are Kate Tempest, Jon Hopkins, Jarvis Cocker, Anna Calvi, 808 State and a whole host of educational entertainment relating to the good work Jodrell Bank has done for research into deep space over the decades.

Friday 19 July

Lovell Stage

Hot Chip: 9.20pm-10.50pm

Kate Tempest: 7.55pm-8.40pm

Ibibio Sound Machine: 6.30pm-7.15pm

Tim O’Brien: One Giant Leap: 5.45pm-6.22pm

Les Amazones d’Afrique: 4.10pm-5.00pm

Du Blonde: 3.00pm-3.40pm

Self Esteem: 2.00pm-2.30pm

Orbit Stage

Jon Hopkins: 12.45am-2.00am

TOKiMONSTA: 11.00pm-12.ooam

Kelly Lee Owens: 9.45pm-10.30pm

God Colony: 8.15pm-9.15pm

Leifur James: 7.00pm-7.45pm

Werkha: 5.45pm-6.30pm

Sandunes: 4.40pm-5.15pm

Mark Radcliffe’s Une: 3.25pm-4.10pm

Ren Harvieu: 2.30pm-3.00pm

Ruthie: 1.30pm-2.00pm

Wet Leg: 12.30pm-1.00pm

Saturday 20 July

Lovell Stage

Kraftwerk 3-D: 9.20pm-10.50pm

Jarvis Cocker (Introducing JARV IS…): 7.05pm-8.05pm

Omar Souleyman: 5.55pm-6.35pm

KOKOKO! 4.40pm-5.25pm

Easy Star All-Stars: 2.55pm-4.10pm

Henge: 12.35pm-1.20pm

Rebecca Roy: 12.00pm-12.20pm

Orbit Stage

Daniel Miller (DJ Set): 1.00am-2.00am

808 State: 11.30pm-12.45pm

Sons OF Kemet: 9.45pm-10.45pm

Elder Island: 8.35pm-9.15pm

K A R Y N: 7.35pm-8.05pm

Sunda Arc: 6,20pm-7.05pm

Night Stories: 5.20pm-5.55pm

The Physics House Band: 4.15pm-4.55pm

Radio Science Orchestra: 2.45pm-3.45pm

Tony Njoku: 1.45pm2.15pm

A Trip To The Moon: 12.00pm-1.15pm

Sunday 21 July

Lovell Stage

New Order: 9.30pm-11.00pm

John Grant: 8.00pm-8.50pm

Anna Calvi: 6.50pm-7.30pm

The Orielles: 5.30pm-6.15pm

OSHUN: 2.40pm-3.20pm

She Drew The Gun: 1.25pm-2.10pm

The Lucid Dream: 12.00pm-12.45pm

Orbit Stage

Derrick Carter Cosmic Disco: 11.30pm-1.00am

La Discotheque: 10.30pm-1.30am

DJ Paulette: 10.30pm-11.30pm

GoGo Penguin: 9.00pm-10.00pn

Gruff Rhys: 7.45pm-8.30pm

Golden Dawn Arkhstra: 6.30pm-7.15pm

DJ Food: 4.30pm-6.00pm

Binkbeats: 3.00pm-4.00pm

See Thru Hands: 2.00pm-2.30pm

Bethlehem Casuals: 1.00pm-1.30pm

Granfalloon: 12.00pm-12.30pm