Bluedot Festival: Stage times, line-up and more
16 July 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 12:54
The acclaimed festival celebrates 50 years of the moon landings with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip…
Situated by the impressive Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Bluedot marks 50 years since man landed on the moon in 2019 with a bill that features New Order, Kraftwerk and Hot Chip.
Also on the bill are Kate Tempest, Jon Hopkins, Jarvis Cocker, Anna Calvi, 808 State and a whole host of educational entertainment relating to the good work Jodrell Bank has done for research into deep space over the decades.
Friday 19 July
Lovell Stage
Hot Chip: 9.20pm-10.50pm
Kate Tempest: 7.55pm-8.40pm
Ibibio Sound Machine: 6.30pm-7.15pm
Tim O’Brien: One Giant Leap: 5.45pm-6.22pm
Les Amazones d’Afrique: 4.10pm-5.00pm
Du Blonde: 3.00pm-3.40pm
Self Esteem: 2.00pm-2.30pm
Orbit Stage
Jon Hopkins: 12.45am-2.00am
TOKiMONSTA: 11.00pm-12.ooam
Kelly Lee Owens: 9.45pm-10.30pm
God Colony: 8.15pm-9.15pm
Leifur James: 7.00pm-7.45pm
Werkha: 5.45pm-6.30pm
Sandunes: 4.40pm-5.15pm
Mark Radcliffe’s Une: 3.25pm-4.10pm
Ren Harvieu: 2.30pm-3.00pm
Ruthie: 1.30pm-2.00pm
Wet Leg: 12.30pm-1.00pm
Saturday 20 July
Lovell Stage
Kraftwerk 3-D: 9.20pm-10.50pm
Jarvis Cocker (Introducing JARV IS…): 7.05pm-8.05pm
Omar Souleyman: 5.55pm-6.35pm
KOKOKO! 4.40pm-5.25pm
Easy Star All-Stars: 2.55pm-4.10pm
Henge: 12.35pm-1.20pm
Rebecca Roy: 12.00pm-12.20pm
Orbit Stage
Daniel Miller (DJ Set): 1.00am-2.00am
808 State: 11.30pm-12.45pm
Sons OF Kemet: 9.45pm-10.45pm
Elder Island: 8.35pm-9.15pm
K A R Y N: 7.35pm-8.05pm
Sunda Arc: 6,20pm-7.05pm
Night Stories: 5.20pm-5.55pm
The Physics House Band: 4.15pm-4.55pm
Radio Science Orchestra: 2.45pm-3.45pm
Tony Njoku: 1.45pm2.15pm
A Trip To The Moon: 12.00pm-1.15pm
Sunday 21 July
Lovell Stage
New Order: 9.30pm-11.00pm
John Grant: 8.00pm-8.50pm
Anna Calvi: 6.50pm-7.30pm
The Orielles: 5.30pm-6.15pm
OSHUN: 2.40pm-3.20pm
She Drew The Gun: 1.25pm-2.10pm
The Lucid Dream: 12.00pm-12.45pm
Orbit Stage
Derrick Carter Cosmic Disco: 11.30pm-1.00am
La Discotheque: 10.30pm-1.30am
DJ Paulette: 10.30pm-11.30pm
GoGo Penguin: 9.00pm-10.00pn
Gruff Rhys: 7.45pm-8.30pm
Golden Dawn Arkhstra: 6.30pm-7.15pm
DJ Food: 4.30pm-6.00pm
Binkbeats: 3.00pm-4.00pm
See Thru Hands: 2.00pm-2.30pm
Bethlehem Casuals: 1.00pm-1.30pm
Granfalloon: 12.00pm-12.30pm