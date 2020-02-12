Björk and Groove Armada to headline Bluedot Festival

12 February 2020, 11:54 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 12:12

Björk in 2016
Björk in 2016. Picture: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The 2020 line-up for the event in Cheshire also features Tim Burgess, Spiritualized, 808 State and more.

Bluedot Festival is set to return to Jodrell Bank between 23 and 26 July - and the headliners in 2020 will be Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy.

The Icelandic singer will be closing the festival with a special performance that features Manchester's famous Halle Orchestra, which will include bespoke projections on the dish of the famous Lovell Telescope.

London dance act Groove Armada will top the bill on Friday night with some of their choice bangers, including I See You baby and Superstylin'.

Groove Armada 2020
Groove Armada 2020. Picture: Press/Carousel PR

Also confirmed for Bluedot 2020 are Manchester house pioneers 808 State, Spiritualized, former Moloko singer Roisin Murphy, shoegaze legends Ride, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, plus Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Anna Meredith, Henge, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pussy Riot, BCUC, Sinkane, Chk Chk Chk, Tourist, A Certain Ratio, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and EOB, the new solo project of Radiohead's Ed O'Brien.

Bluedot Festival 2019
Bluedot Festival 2019. Picture: Carousel PR/Scott Salt

Leading the DJ side of things, DJ Yoda will be presenting a multi-media tribute to Stranger Things, with samples from the Netflix original series spliced with tunes from Dolly Parton and Toto to The Clash and Joy Division

Some of the talks during the weekend will include Celebrating 42: Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy Live and Is David Bowie A God? There will also be performances from Adam Buxton and Phill Jupitus.

Previous Bluedot events have seen performances from New Order, The Chemical Brothers, Pixies, The Flaming Lips, Underworld, Jean-Michel Jarre and Kraftwerk.

Tickets are on sale 10am on Friday 14 February from discoverthebluedot.com

Festivals Latest

See more Festivals Latest

Stormzy at Redfestdxb 2020

Stormzy announced as Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 third headliner

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against The Machine to headline Reading & Leeds Festivals

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs during 2019 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2019

The Strokes announce festival dates for 2020

Ian Brown in 2018

Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen & Madness to headline Tramlines Festival 2020

Tramlines Festival 2020

Reading Festival 2018 crowd in day one

Drug dealer caught at Leeds Festival after texting price list to police

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2020

Latest On Radio X

Sleeper announce reissue of Smart album and headline UK tour

Sleeper announce 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Smart & co-headline UK tour

Music News

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album artwork

Jagged Little Pill: The story of Alanis Morissette's seminal 1995 album

Features

Eminem performs at the 2020 Oscars

VIDEO: Why did Eminem perform Lose Yourself at the Oscars 2020?

Music News

Sam Fender and Elton John duet at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

WATCH: Sam Fender & Elton John duet on Will We Talk? at Oscars viewing after party

Sam Fender

David Bowie getting interviewed in a hotel, Tokyo, April 1977.

David Bowie hid a secret message on the cover of one of his most famous albums

David Bowie

Yannis Philippakis of Foals performs in the crowd on the Amphitheatre stage during Splendour In The Grass 2019 on July 19, 2019

We asked Foals singer Yannis Philippakis how tall he is

Foals