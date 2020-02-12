Björk and Groove Armada to headline Bluedot Festival

The 2020 line-up for the event in Cheshire also features Tim Burgess, Spiritualized, 808 State and more.

Bluedot Festival is set to return to Jodrell Bank between 23 and 26 July - and the headliners in 2020 will be Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy.

The Icelandic singer will be closing the festival with a special performance that features Manchester's famous Halle Orchestra, which will include bespoke projections on the dish of the famous Lovell Telescope.

London dance act Groove Armada will top the bill on Friday night with some of their choice bangers, including I See You baby and Superstylin'.

Groove Armada 2020. Picture: Press/Carousel PR

Also confirmed for Bluedot 2020 are Manchester house pioneers 808 State, Spiritualized, former Moloko singer Roisin Murphy, shoegaze legends Ride, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, plus Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Anna Meredith, Henge, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Pussy Riot, BCUC, Sinkane, Chk Chk Chk, Tourist, A Certain Ratio, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and EOB, the new solo project of Radiohead's Ed O'Brien.

Leading the DJ side of things, DJ Yoda will be presenting a multi-media tribute to Stranger Things, with samples from the Netflix original series spliced with tunes from Dolly Parton and Toto to The Clash and Joy Division

Some of the talks during the weekend will include Celebrating 42: Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy Live and Is David Bowie A God? There will also be performances from Adam Buxton and Phill Jupitus.

Previous Bluedot events have seen performances from New Order, The Chemical Brothers, Pixies, The Flaming Lips, Underworld, Jean-Michel Jarre and Kraftwerk.

Tickets are on sale 10am on Friday 14 February from discoverthebluedot.com