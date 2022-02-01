Bluedot Festival 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up and tickets

Bluedot Festival takes place in the shadow of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Cheshire. Picture: Press/Scott Sinclair

Bjork, Mogwai, Metronomy and Groove Armada will headline the Cheshire science and culture festival when it returns for the first time in three years in July.

Bluedot Festival have announced more details of their 2022 line-up.

The music, science and culture festival, which takes place at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, will return for the first time in three years between 21st and 24th July 2022.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Bluedot Festival 2022 line-up poster. Picture: Press

What dates does Bluedot Festival 2022 take place?

Bluedot Festival takes place at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire between 21st and 24th July 2022

Who is headlining Bluedot Festival 2022?

Dance legends Groove Armada will headline Friday night, while Scottish post-rockers Mogwai will headline Saturday night alongside electronic pop act Metronomy.

On Sunday night, appearing alongside Manchester’s famous Halle Orchestra will be Björk.

The festival's Thursday Opening Concert is this year headlined with a collaborative performance between the Mercury-nominated Hannah Peel and Paraorchestra.

Bjork in 2021. Picture: Press

Who else is on the Bluedot Festival Line-up?

Other confirmed acts on the bill include psychedelic space rockers Spiritualized, Yard Act, Warp Records star Squarepusher, A Certain Ratio, Tim Burgess, A Guy Called Gerald, Working Men's Club, Orlando Weeks, Porridge Radio, Lanterns On The Lake and many more.

Mogwai in 2021. Picture: Antony Crook/Press

Where can you buy tickets for Bluedot Festival 2022?

Tickets for Bluedot Festival 2022 will go on sale at 10am on Friday 4th February via www.discoverthebluedot.com/tickets

The iconic Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank. Picture: Press

What else can you expect from Bluedot Festival 2022?

Also on the 2022 Bluedot bill will be comedian, writer and director Stewart Lee, who will bring his critically acclaimed music documentary King Rocker to the festival. Podcaster and writer Adam Buxton will take to the stage with a live version of his hit comedy series BUG and there will also be stand-up performances from Desiree Burch, Olga Koch, star of This Time with Alan Partridge and Shrill Lolly Adefope, Cosmic Shambles creator Robin Ince, Rob Rouse and Ahir Shah, plus live podcasts.

Bluedot Festival has a full programme of science events alongside the music! Picture: Press

Key speakers on the science bill will include host of Radio 4’s The Life Scientific Professor Jim Al-Khalili, British historian and filmmaker David Olusoga, leading space scientist Monica Grady, and astrophysicist and host of BBC’s The Sky at Night Chris Lintott.

Bluedot Festival last took place in 2019, and marked 50 years since the moon landings. Picture: Press

Physicist Jess Wade will also be at Jodrell Bank with geoscientist Chris Jackson, Met Office’s Richard Betts, director of Tyndall Centre Carly McLachlan, ecotricity founder Dale Vince, immunologist Sheena Cruickshank, evolutionary psychologist Gilly Forrester, planetary scientist Sarah Crowther and the iconic cultural broadcaster and writer Jon Savage also appearing on the line-up.