Jake Bugg, Frank Turner, Jade Bird and more for Black Deer Festival 2021

Jake Bugg performing live in December 2019. Picture: Ollie Millington/Getty Images

The celebration of Americana returns to Kent in June.

Jake Bugg, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls and Van Morrison are the headliners of Black Deer Festival, which will be one of the first live music events when lockdown restrictions are lifted on 21 June.

The Kent festival is held between 25 and 27 June 2021 in the grounds of England’s oldest deer park in Eridge Park, and offers authentic Americana, Southern-inspired food and drink and forest school style children’s activities.

An excited Jake Bugg says: “This will be the first gig for me and the band since March 2020. We just can’t wait to get out and play for everyone. It can’t come soon enough!”

Appearing at Black Deer are Radio X favourites Jade Bird, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly. and Band Of Skulls, while also on the bill are Imelda May, Robert Plant, The Cuban Brothers, Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners and Kitty, Daisy and Lewis.

The weekend also features Danny George Wilson, Blue Rose Code, The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Treetop Flyers, The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell, Steak, Broken Witt Rebels, Powerhouse Gospel Choir, Old Time Sailors, Hannah White, Jonathan Terrell, King Creature, The Orange Circus Band, The Paul Dunton Orchestra, Luke Jackson, Hayley Ross, Ruby Dew, James Kirby, Dull Knife, Simeon Hammond Dallas, Jinda Biant, Eddy Smith and the 507, Chris Fox, The Mountain Firework Company, Hobo and the Hippies, My Girl the River, Izzie Yardley, Coney Island Maybe, The River Flows, Ava’Mae, Rattlesnake Hearts, Phil Hooley, Red, Green and Blue and David Mumford.

Co-founders Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling say: "We’re very excited to be able to push our plans, bring together our beloved community for a 2021 edition of Black Deer and deliver one hell of a (safe!) summer party. The UK live music industry has been hit hard and we feel it is so important to support our artists, their teams and the wider festival community at the earliest opportunity. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re doing everything we can to make Black Deer Festival 2021 one to remember."

With some members of the Black Deer team having been personally affected by the pandemic and having seen first-hand the incredible work and sacrifices made by so many, they have decided to show their gratitude and thanks by inviting 1,500 NHS and key workers as guests to Black Deer Festival 2021.