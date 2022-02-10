The Big Feastival: Dates, headliners, line-up & tickets

Stereophonics are among the headliners at The Big Feastival. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Blur rocker Alex James' culinary-based festival is back for another year. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

The Big Feastival has announced its line-up for 2022.

The festival, which takes place on Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds across August Bank Holiday, will see headline performances from the likes of The Human League and Stereophonics and includes a "line up of some of gastronomy’s biggest stars".

Find out everything we know about the festival below.

When is Big Feastival 2022?

Big Feastival takes place on August Bank Holiday from 26-28th August 2022.

Where does Big Feastival take place?

Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds.

The Britpop rocker-turned-cheese farmer said: "We've been busy building on last summer's sold out festival and our strongest line up yet will bookend what promises to be an unforgettable summer of celebration. This is just the tip of the iceberg - best to book camping now to avoid disappointment. Roll on August Bank Holiday Weekend."

Who's headlining Big Feastival 2022?

The Human League, Anne-Marie and Stereophonics will headine Big Feastival 2022. The 80s icons will kick the festival off on the Friday night, followed by the pop starlet, who will play the Saturday night of the festival. Meanwhile, Welsh rockers Stereophonics will close the festival on the Sunday night.

Jake Bugg is among the acts announced for the Big Feastival 2022. Picture: Press/Jack Bridgeland

Who is on the Big Feastival 2022 line-up?

Also on the Big Feastival Line-up are the likes of Sugababes, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle, a DJ set from Basement Jacc, Sam Ryder, Lola Young, The Futureheads, The Sherlocks, Alfie Templeman, The Lottery Winners, The Cuban Brothers, Duke and more.

Are tickets for The Big Feastival 2022 on sale?

Yes, Camping, Weekend and Day Tickets are on sale now. Visit thebigfeastival.com for more.

Remind yourself of the highlights from The Big Feastival 2021:

