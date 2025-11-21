Big Feastival 2026: Basement Jaxx, The Streets & Bastille to headline

On Air Now
21 November 2025, 14:18 | Updated: 21 November 2025, 17:06
Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival will return for 2026. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.
Big Feastival has confirmed its first names for 2026 - and it's going to be a big one.
The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 28th to the 30th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Basement Jaxx, The Streets and Bastille.
Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
On Friday, Basement Jaxx, will kick off the weekend in style, bringing their genre-defying mix of house, big beat and electronic pop to proceedings, with a setlist that will include their anthems Rendez-Vu, Romeo and Where’s Your Head At.
On Saturday, British music icons The Streets take the spotlight where Mike Skinner and co will perform the era defining A Grand Don’t Come for Free album in full, which topped the charts in 2004 spawning hit singles Fit But Don’t You Know It, Blinded by the Lights and Dry Your Eyes and more.
Closing the festival on the Sunday, indie pop favourites Bastille will deliver an epic finale, performing everything from their global smash hit Pompeii to countless anthems., Happier, Good Grief, Of The Night, Things We Lost In The Fire Flaws and more.
Camping and weekend tickets are on sale now
Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.
Thursday Early Entry Camping
Friday Entry Camping
WEEKEND NON-CAMPING TICKETS
*Children five years old and under are admitted to the festival for free, but will still need to be registered for a ticket.
Visit bigfeastival.com/tickets for more.
Alex James on Britpop's meaningful resurgence!
Host Alex James said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to the farm for the 15th year of Big Feastival and to confirm our three outstanding headliners. Big Feastival brings the very best music, food, and family entertainment together across the August Bank Holiday weekend. Our 2026 edition promises to be the best yet - the perfect way to bring the Summer Holidays to a grandstand finale"
Event Director, Heather Garrett said: “Big Feastival’s 2026 line-up is going to be our very best yet. After a brilliant year last year, we’ve been working away behind the scenes to launch with a bang for 2026. We always strive to develop the event — whether it be brilliant music moments, foodie feasts, or fantastic comedy, theatre, or kids’ shows, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. We have so many exciting things planned, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming weeks! Stay tuned for further line-up announcements.”
