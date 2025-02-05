Big Feastival 2025: Headliners, line-up, ticket info & more
5 February 2025, 16:32 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 16:47
Alex James' Big Feastival returns with Travis, Faithless, Nelly Furtado, The Wombats & more.
Picture:
Press
Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival will return for 2025. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.
Big Feastival has confirmed its names for 2025 - and it's going to be a big one.
The festival - which takes place on
bassist Blur Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 22nd to the 24th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Nelly Furtado, Faithless (Live) and the premiere of Alex James' Britpop Classical. Travis and The Wombats will perform as special guests, with a bevvy of exciting acts on the line-up.
Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.
Read more:
Big Feastival is held at Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds over August Bank Holiday.
Picture:
Press
When is Big Feastival 2025?
Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 22nd August and Sunday 24th August 2025. Where is the Big Feastival 2025?
Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.
Alex James is the man behind the Big Feastival.
Picture:
Press
Who's headlining Big Feastival 2025?
Nelly Furtado Faithless (Live) Alex James presents Britpop Classical Who's on the Big Feastival 2024 line-up?
Get the line-up so far:
NELLY FURTADO (Friday night headliner) FAITHLESS (Saturday night headliner) ALEX JAMES presents Britpop Classical (Sunday night headliner) TRAVIS THE WOMBATS SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR RIZZLE KICKS TOM WALKER MAXÏMO PARK ENGLISH TEACHER THE PIGEON DETECTIVES SCOUTING FOR GIRLS DANIEL BEDINGFIELD BROOKE COMBE REMEMBER MONDAY TOBY LEE CALUM BOWIE ELLUR THE CUBAN BROTHERS
& MANY MORE TBA
Full music day splits also available at www.thebigfeastival.com Chefs:
RAYMOND BLANC SI KING SIMON RIMMER CHERISH FINDEN EMILY ENGLISH MATTHEW RYLE THOMAS STRAKER NOOR MURAD ELIZABETH HAIGH SALLY ABÉ EMILY SCOTT KARAN GOKANI THOM BATEMAN GENEVIEVE TAYLOR RICK TOOGOOD GEORGE EGG GAZ OAKLEY MAT BLAK AUGUST BERSTEIN DJ BBQ & CHOPS THE PIG THE RAYMOND BLANC COOKERY SCHOOL & MORE Family Entertainment:
CHILDREN’S TV MEGASTAR JUSTIN FLETCHER OTI MABUSE FAMILY DANCE CLASS HEY DUGGEE BARRIOKE with SHAUN WILLIAMSON ADAM HENSON’S COTSWOLD FARM PARK | FARMYARD CIRCUS LIZZIE’S WAY WILD PLAY THE FLYING SEAGULL PROJECT SILENT DISCO & MORE
Big Feastival returns for 2024.
Picture:
Press
Comedy & Podcasts:
BRIDGET CHRISTIE LUCY BEAUMONT LOU SANDERS LLOYD GRIFFITH THE SCUMMY MUMMIES ESHAAN AKBAR FREYA MALLARD & MORE MUM’S THE WORD Live Podcast COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS Are tickets for Big Feastival 2025 on sale?
Tickets for the Big Feastival 2025 are on sale now.
Visit
thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more. info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets. How much do Big Feastival 2025 tickets cost?* CAMPING TICKETS: Adult Thursday Early Entry Camping Ticket 18+ From £245.00 (+ booking fee) Adult Friday Entry Camping Ticket 18+ From £215.00 (+ booking fee) Teen 13 – 17 Early Entry Camping Ticket From £174 (+ booking fee) Teen 13 – 17 Friday Entry Camping Ticket From £144 (+ booking fee) Child 6 – 12 Early Entry Camping Ticket From £91 (+ booking fee) Child 6 – 12 Friday Entry Camping Ticket From £61 (+ booking fee)
*Children five years old and under are admitted to the festival for free, but will still need to be registered for a ticket.
Visit bigfeastival.com/tickets for more.
Read more: