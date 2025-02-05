Big Feastival 2025: Headliners, line-up, ticket info & more

Alex James' Big Feastival returns with Travis, Faithless, Nelly Furtado, The Wombats & more. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival will return for 2025. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival has confirmed its names for 2025 - and it's going to be a big one.

The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 22nd to the 24th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Nelly Furtado, Faithless (Live) and the premiere of Alex James' Britpop Classical.

Travis and The Wombats will perform as special guests, with a bevvy of exciting acts on the line-up.

Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival is held at Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds over August Bank Holiday. Picture: Press

When is Big Feastival 2025?

Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 22nd August and Sunday 24th August 2025.

Where is the Big Feastival 2025?

Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.

Alex James is the man behind the Big Feastival. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Big Feastival 2025?

Nelly Furtado

Faithless (Live)

Alex James presents Britpop Classical

Who's on the Big Feastival 2024 line-up?

Get the line-up so far:

NELLY FURTADO (Friday night headliner)

FAITHLESS (Saturday night headliner)

ALEX JAMES presents Britpop Classical (Sunday night headliner)

TRAVIS

THE WOMBATS

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR

RIZZLE KICKS

TOM WALKER

MAXÏMO PARK

ENGLISH TEACHER

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

SCOUTING FOR GIRLS

DANIEL BEDINGFIELD

BROOKE COMBE

REMEMBER MONDAY

TOBY LEE

CALUM BOWIE

ELLUR

THE CUBAN BROTHERS

& MANY MORE TBA

Full music day splits also available at www.thebigfeastival.com

Chefs:

RAYMOND BLANC

SI KING

SIMON RIMMER

CHERISH FINDEN

EMILY ENGLISH

MATTHEW RYLE

THOMAS STRAKER

NOOR MURAD

ELIZABETH HAIGH

SALLY ABÉ

EMILY SCOTT KARAN GOKANI

THOM BATEMAN

GENEVIEVE TAYLOR

RICK TOOGOOD

GEORGE EGG

GAZ OAKLEY

MAT BLAK

AUGUST BERSTEIN

DJ BBQ & CHOPS

THE PIG

THE RAYMOND BLANC COOKERY SCHOOL & MORE

Family Entertainment:

CHILDREN’S TV MEGASTAR JUSTIN FLETCHER

OTI MABUSE FAMILY DANCE CLASS

HEY DUGGEE BARRIOKE with SHAUN WILLIAMSON

ADAM HENSON’S COTSWOLD FARM PARK |

FARMYARD CIRCUS

LIZZIE’S WAY WILD PLAY

THE FLYING SEAGULL PROJECT

SILENT DISCO & MORE

Big Feastival returns for 2024. Picture: Press

Comedy & Podcasts:

BRIDGET CHRISTIE

LUCY BEAUMONT

LOU SANDERS

LLOYD GRIFFITH

THE SCUMMY MUMMIES

ESHAAN AKBAR

FREYA MALLARD & MORE

MUM’S THE WORD Live Podcast

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

Are tickets for Big Feastival 2025 on sale?

Tickets for the Big Feastival 2025 are on sale now.

Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more. info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.

How much do Big Feastival 2025 tickets cost?*

CAMPING TICKETS:

Adult Thursday Early Entry Camping Ticket 18+ From £245.00 (+ booking fee)

Adult Friday Entry Camping Ticket 18+ From £215.00 (+ booking fee)

Teen 13 – 17 Early Entry Camping Ticket From £174 (+ booking fee)

Teen 13 – 17 Friday Entry Camping Ticket From £144 (+ booking fee)

Child 6 – 12 Early Entry Camping Ticket From £91 (+ booking fee)

Child 6 – 12 Friday Entry Camping Ticket From £61 (+ booking fee)

*Children five years old and under are admitted to the festival for free, but will still need to be registered for a ticket.

Visit bigfeastival.com/tickets for more.

