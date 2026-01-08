2026's best UK festivals - and who's headlining them

8 January 2026, 14:04

Who's playing the biggest British festivals of 2026?
Who's playing the biggest British festivals of 2026? Picture: Izzy Challoner/Press/Anthony Brown/Alamy

There may be no Glastonbury this year, but there are plenty of British festivals with stunning line-ups. Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.

  1. All Points East

    The London-based festival is set to return to Victoria Park in August with Deftones, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde and Tyler The Creator all headlining.

  2. Boardmasters

    Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill.

  3. Download

    The UK's biggest rock festival will return to Donington Park in 2026 with Guns N’ Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park all headlining.

  4. Isle Of Wight

    The long-runnigng festival will return to Seaclose Park in June 2026 with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure.

  5. Kendal Calling

    The Lake District's own festival returns in summer 2026 with Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and The Kooks all headlining. Tickets have now sold out!

  6. Neighbourhood Weekender

    Warrington's Victoria Park hosts a weekend of great music with Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms.

  7. On The Beach

    The series of shows on Brighton beach will return in July 2026, with The Maccabees headlining on Saturday 25th.

  8. Reading & Leeds

    The double-headed festival returns with a bill that features Charlie xcx, Dave, RAYE, Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine and Chase & Status as its headliners.

  9. Tramlines

    The acclaimed weekend in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park will return in 2026 with Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice headlining.

  10. TRNSMT

    The festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2026, with Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.

  11. Truck

    The celebrated festival will return to Hill Farm, Oxfordshire in July 2026 with The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and CMAT headlining.

  12. Victorious

    The huge festival returns to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth with Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys and Kasabian headlining in 2026.

  13. Y Not

    Y Not will be heading to Pikehall in Derbyshire again in the summer of 2026 with The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, The Reytons and The Streets as headliners.

