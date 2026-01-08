2026's best UK festivals - and who's headlining them

There may be no Glastonbury this year, but there are plenty of British festivals with stunning line-ups. Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.

All Points East The London-based festival is set to return to Victoria Park in August with Deftones, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde and Tyler The Creator all headlining. Find out more View this post on Instagram

Boardmasters Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill. Find out more Say hello to your first Boardmasters 2026 acts.@FatboySlim @KasabianHQ @LoyleCarner @thekooksmusic



Download The UK's biggest rock festival will return to Donington Park in 2026 with Guns N’ Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park all headlining. Find out more View this post on Instagram

Isle Of Wight The long-runnigng festival will return to Seaclose Park in June 2026 with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure. Find out more View this post on Instagram

Kendal Calling The Lake District's own festival returns in summer 2026 with Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and The Kooks all headlining. Tickets have now sold out! View this post on Instagram

Neighbourhood Weekender Warrington's Victoria Park hosts a weekend of great music with Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms. Find out more View this post on Instagram

On The Beach The series of shows on Brighton beach will return in July 2026, with The Maccabees headlining on Saturday 25th. Find out more View this post on Instagram

Tramlines The acclaimed weekend in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park will return in 2026 with Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice headlining. Find out more View this post on Instagram

TRNSMT The festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2026, with Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining. Find out more View this post on Instagram

Truck The celebrated festival will return to Hill Farm, Oxfordshire in July 2026 with The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and CMAT headlining. FInd out more View this post on Instagram

Victorious The huge festival returns to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth with Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys and Kasabian headlining in 2026. Find out more View this post on Instagram