2026's best UK festivals - and who's headlining them
8 January 2026, 14:04
There may be no Glastonbury this year, but there are plenty of British festivals with stunning line-ups. Here's Radio X's pick of the crop.
All Points East
The London-based festival is set to return to Victoria Park in August with Deftones, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde and Tyler The Creator all headlining.
Boardmasters
Cornwall's surf and music festival returns to Fistral Beach with Kasabian, Fatboy Slim, The Kooks, Loyle Carner and more on the bill.
Say hello to your first Boardmasters 2026 acts.@FatboySlim @KasabianHQ @LoyleCarner @thekooksmusic— Boardmasters (@boardmasters) November 25, 2025
👉 Presale starts Thurs 27th November 10am
⚠️ Sign up before Weds 26th November at midnight for your 24-hour head start and to get Tier 1 ticket access. pic.twitter.com/Wu2jfGiBuo
Download
The UK's biggest rock festival will return to Donington Park in 2026 with Guns N’ Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park all headlining.
Isle Of Wight
The long-runnigng festival will return to Seaclose Park in June 2026 with headliners Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris and The Cure.
Kendal Calling
The Lake District's own festival returns in summer 2026 with Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and The Kooks all headlining. Tickets have now sold out!
Neighbourhood Weekender
Warrington's Victoria Park hosts a weekend of great music with Richard Ashcroft and Blossoms.
On The Beach
The series of shows on Brighton beach will return in July 2026, with The Maccabees headlining on Saturday 25th.
Reading & Leeds
The double-headed festival returns with a bill that features Charlie xcx, Dave, RAYE, Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine and Chase & Status as its headliners.
Tramlines
The acclaimed weekend in Sheffield's Hillsborough Park will return in 2026 with Fatboy Slim, Courteeners and Wolf Alice headlining.
TRNSMT
The festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2026, with Richard Ashcroft, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining.
Truck
The celebrated festival will return to Hill Farm, Oxfordshire in July 2026 with The Maccabees, The Libertines, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club and CMAT headlining.
Victorious
The huge festival returns to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth with Richard Ashcroft, The Black Keys and Kasabian headlining in 2026.
Y Not
Y Not will be heading to Pikehall in Derbyshire again in the summer of 2026 with The Libertines, Two Door Cinema Club, The Reytons and The Streets as headliners.