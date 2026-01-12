2026's best European festivals - and who's headlining them

Some of the finest Euro Festivals: Benicassim, Primavera Sound and Sziget. Picture: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty Images/Christian Bertrand/Alamy/Press

Thinking of heading further afield for your festival fun in 2026? Radio X looks at the very best of the overseas line-ups, from Benicàssim to Sziget and beyond.