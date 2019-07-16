Benicassim Festival 2019: Stage times, line-up and more
16 July 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 17:50
Spain's biggest festival returns with headliners Kings Of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Lana Del Rey - here's all the set times and info you need for this weekend.
The annual celebration by the sea takes place between 18 and 21 July 2019 - this year’s Benicassim headliners are Kings Of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Lana Del Rey.
Also on the bill are Franz Ferdinand, Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline, The 1975, George Ezra, Blossoms, You Me At Six and many more.
Thursday 18 July
Carrefour Stage
Fatboy Slim: 02.00-03.30
Action Bronson: 00.30-01.30
Kodaline: 23.00-00.00
Marina: 21.40-22.30
Fontaines DC: 20.40-21.20
Novio Caballo: 19.40-20.20
Friday 19 July
Las Palmas - Radio 3 Stage
Gorgon City: 03.00-04.00
Lana Del Rey: 01.00-02.30
The 1975: 23.30-00.30
The Hunna: 22.10-23.00
Superorganism: 21.00-21.50
The Big Moon: 19.50-20.30
Carrefour Stage
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set): 03.15-05.15
Krept X Konan: 02.00-03.00
La M.O.D.A.: 00.30-01.30
Gerry Cinnamon: 23.00-00.00
Yellow Days: 21.30-22.30
The Blinders: 20.20-21.00
Hache Retamar: 19.30-20.00
Saturday 20 July
Las Palmas - Radio 3 Stage
Bakermat: 02.00-03.30
AJ Tracey: 01.00-01.45
Kings Of Leon: 23.00-00.30
Blossoms: 21.40-22.30
You Me At Six: 20.30-21.20
Kokoshca: 19.40-20.10
Carrefour Stage
Bawrut: 03.15-05.15
Joakim: 02.00-03.00
Klangkarussell: 00.30-01.50
Jess Glynne: 23.00-00.00
Belako: 21.30-22.30
Peaness: 20.30-21.00
Lux Naturans: 19.30-20.00
Sunday 21 July
Las Palmas - Radio 2 Stage
Hot Dub Time Machine: 03.00-04.00
Vetusta Morla: 01.10-02.30
Franz Ferdinand: 23.40-00.40
George Ezra: 22.20—23.10
Cherry Glazerr: 21.00-21.50
Disco Las Palmeras! 19.50-20.30
Carrefour Stage
Fjaak (DJ set): 03.15-05.15
Black Lips: 02.00-03.00
Octavian: 00.30-01.30
Ezra Furman: 23.00-00.00
Solea Morente & Napoleon Solo: 21.30-22.30
Carino: 20.15-21.00