Benicassim Festival 2019: Stage times, line-up and more

Spain's biggest festival returns with headliners Kings Of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Lana Del Rey - here's all the set times and info you need for this weekend.

The annual celebration by the sea takes place between 18 and 21 July 2019 - this year’s Benicassim headliners are Kings Of Leon, Fatboy Slim and Lana Del Rey.

Also on the bill are Franz Ferdinand, Gerry Cinnamon, Kodaline, The 1975, George Ezra, Blossoms, You Me At Six and many more.

Fatboy Slim live. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Thursday 18 July

Carrefour Stage

Fatboy Slim: 02.00-03.30

Action Bronson: 00.30-01.30

Kodaline: 23.00-00.00

Marina: 21.40-22.30

Fontaines DC: 20.40-21.20

Novio Caballo: 19.40-20.20

Friday 19 July

Las Palmas - Radio 3 Stage

Gorgon City: 03.00-04.00

Lana Del Rey: 01.00-02.30

The 1975: 23.30-00.30

The Hunna: 22.10-23.00

Superorganism: 21.00-21.50

The Big Moon: 19.50-20.30

Carrefour Stage

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set): 03.15-05.15

Krept X Konan: 02.00-03.00

La M.O.D.A.: 00.30-01.30

Gerry Cinnamon: 23.00-00.00

Yellow Days: 21.30-22.30

The Blinders: 20.20-21.00

Hache Retamar: 19.30-20.00

Saturday 20 July

Las Palmas - Radio 3 Stage

Bakermat: 02.00-03.30

AJ Tracey: 01.00-01.45

Kings Of Leon: 23.00-00.30

Blossoms: 21.40-22.30

You Me At Six: 20.30-21.20

Kokoshca: 19.40-20.10

Carrefour Stage

Bawrut: 03.15-05.15

Joakim: 02.00-03.00

Klangkarussell: 00.30-01.50

Jess Glynne: 23.00-00.00

Belako: 21.30-22.30

Peaness: 20.30-21.00

Lux Naturans: 19.30-20.00

Franz Ferdinand live in 2019. Picture: Global Media Group/SIPA USA/PA Images

Sunday 21 July

Las Palmas - Radio 2 Stage

Hot Dub Time Machine: 03.00-04.00

Vetusta Morla: 01.10-02.30

Franz Ferdinand: 23.40-00.40

George Ezra: 22.20—23.10

Cherry Glazerr: 21.00-21.50

Disco Las Palmeras! 19.50-20.30

Carrefour Stage

Fjaak (DJ set): 03.15-05.15

Black Lips: 02.00-03.00

Octavian: 00.30-01.30

Ezra Furman: 23.00-00.00

Solea Morente & Napoleon Solo: 21.30-22.30

Carino: 20.15-21.00