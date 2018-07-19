Benicassim Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More
19 July 2018, 15:24
Benicassim Festival returns to Spain between 19 - 22 July 2018 and there’s a huge line-up including The Killers, Liam Gallagher, The Vaccines, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Pet Shop Boys and a whole line-up of great music by the sea.
Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.
THURSDAY 19 JULY
LAS PALMA STAGE
Ley DJ - 2.45am-4am
Travis Scott -1am-2.15am
Two Door Cinema Club - 11.15pm-12.15pm
J Hus - 9.45pm-10.45pm
Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm-9.15pm
Caroline Rose - 7pm-7.45pm
VISA STAGE
Izal - 1.15am-2.30am
Jessie Ware - 11.45pm-12.45pm
Everything Everything - 10.15pm-11.15pm
tUnE-yArDs - 8.55pm-9.45pm
The Magic Gang - 7.40pm-8.25pm
Zulu Zulu - 6.45pm-7.15pm
FRIDAY 20 JULY
LAS PALMA STAGE
Eric Prydz - 1.15am-3.15am
The Killers - 11pm-12.30am
The Vaccines - 9.25pm-10.15pm
Catfish And The Bottlemen - 8.05pm-8.55pm
Anna Calvi - 7pm-7.40pm
Juanita Stein - 6.15pm-6.45pm
VISA
Amable - 2.15am-4.15am
C. Tagana - 1am-2am
The Charlatans - 11.15pm-12.15am
Sleaford Mods - 9.30pm-10.30pm
Tulsa - 8.15pm-9pm
Joana Serrat And The Great Canyoners - 7pm-7.45pm
SATURDAY 21 JULY
LAS PALMA STAGE
Chase And Status - 2.30am-3.45am
Turno - 1.45am-2.30am
Pet Shop Boys - 11.30pm-1am
The Kooks - 9.45pm-10.45pm
Los Punsetes - 8.15pm-9.15pm
Holy Bouncer - 7pm-7.45pm
VISA
Metronomy - 2.30am-3.30am
Belle And Sebastian - 1am-2am
Giggs - 11.40pm-12.20am
The Horrors - 10.20pm-11.10pm
Toundra - 9pm-9.50pm
Oscar And The Wolf - 7.45pm-8.30pm
Junior Mackenzie - 6.45pm-7.15pm
SUNDAY 22 JULY
LAS PALMA STAGE
Justice - 2.45am-4am
Liam Gallagher - 12.30am-1.45am
Bastille - 10.45pm-11.45pm
Madness - 9.15pm-10.15pm
Shame - 8pm-8.45pm
Hudson Taylor - 7pm-7.30pm
VISA
DJ Rojiblanco - 2.15am-4.15am
Dorian 1am-2am
Parquet Courts - 11.30pm-12.30am
Wolf Alice - 10pm-11pm
King Khan And The Shrines - 8.35pm-9.25pm
Zoe - 7.25pm-8.05pm
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
