Benicassim Festival 2018: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Benicassim Festival. Picture: Photo: Jota Martinez/FIB Press

The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Chase And Status and more are set to play Sheffield this month - find out who’s playing and at what time!

The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Pet Shop Boys and more are set to play Sheffield this month - find out who’s playing and at what time!

Benicassim Festival returns to Spain between 19 - 22 July 2018 and there’s a huge line-up including The Killers, Liam Gallagher, The Vaccines, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Pet Shop Boys and a whole line-up of great music by the sea.

Here’s all the info you need for the 2018 festival.

THURSDAY 19 JULY

LAS PALMA STAGE

Ley DJ - 2.45am-4am

Travis Scott -1am-2.15am

Two Door Cinema Club - 11.15pm-12.15pm

J Hus - 9.45pm-10.45pm

Nothing But Thieves - 8.15pm-9.15pm

Caroline Rose - 7pm-7.45pm

VISA STAGE

Izal - 1.15am-2.30am

Jessie Ware - 11.45pm-12.45pm

Everything Everything - 10.15pm-11.15pm

tUnE-yArDs - 8.55pm-9.45pm

The Magic Gang - 7.40pm-8.25pm

Zulu Zulu - 6.45pm-7.15pm

The Killers. Picture: Press

FRIDAY 20 JULY

LAS PALMA STAGE

Eric Prydz - 1.15am-3.15am

The Killers - 11pm-12.30am

The Vaccines - 9.25pm-10.15pm

Catfish And The Bottlemen - 8.05pm-8.55pm

Anna Calvi - 7pm-7.40pm

Juanita Stein - 6.15pm-6.45pm

VISA

Amable - 2.15am-4.15am

C. Tagana - 1am-2am

The Charlatans - 11.15pm-12.15am

Sleaford Mods - 9.30pm-10.30pm

Tulsa - 8.15pm-9pm

Joana Serrat And The Great Canyoners - 7pm-7.45pm

Pet Shop Boys 2018. Picture: Pelle Crépin/Murray Chalmers PR

SATURDAY 21 JULY

LAS PALMA STAGE

Chase And Status - 2.30am-3.45am

Turno - 1.45am-2.30am

Pet Shop Boys - 11.30pm-1am

The Kooks - 9.45pm-10.45pm

Los Punsetes - 8.15pm-9.15pm

Holy Bouncer - 7pm-7.45pm

VISA

Metronomy - 2.30am-3.30am

Belle And Sebastian - 1am-2am

Giggs - 11.40pm-12.20am

The Horrors - 10.20pm-11.10pm

Toundra - 9pm-9.50pm

Oscar And The Wolf - 7.45pm-8.30pm

Junior Mackenzie - 6.45pm-7.15pm

Liam Gallagher 2017. Picture: Press

SUNDAY 22 JULY

LAS PALMA STAGE

Justice - 2.45am-4am

Liam Gallagher - 12.30am-1.45am

Bastille - 10.45pm-11.45pm

Madness - 9.15pm-10.15pm

Shame - 8pm-8.45pm

Hudson Taylor - 7pm-7.30pm

VISA

DJ Rojiblanco - 2.15am-4.15am

Dorian 1am-2am

Parquet Courts - 11.30pm-12.30am

Wolf Alice - 10pm-11pm

King Khan And The Shrines - 8.35pm-9.25pm

Zoe - 7.25pm-8.05pm

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

For the full list of stages, plus details of this year's festival, head to the official website.