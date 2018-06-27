Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park Stage Times, Line-Up & More

The Cure. Picture: Andy Vella/Press

The Cure, Roger Waters, Paul Simon and more play Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival this July - here’s who’s playing and when.

Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park takes place in the London park across two weekends: 6 to 8 July and 13 to 15 July 2018.

The Cure are set to mark their 40th anniversary with a special show on Saturday 7 July, headlining a bill that also features Editors, Interpol, Pale Waves and more.

Here are the stage times for the main stages at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - more details are available at www.bst-hydepark.com or via their app.

All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.

Roger Waters live. Picture: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

FRIDAY 6 JULY - ROGER WATERS

GREAT OAK STAGE

Roger Waters - 19.50

Richard Ashcroft - 17.50

Seasick Steve - 16.00

BARCLAYCARD STAGE

Squeeze - 19.00

Slydigs - 17.10

Robert Vincent - 15.30

ALLTHINGSMATA - 14.30

The Cure live. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

SATURDAY 7 JULY - THE CURE

GREAT OAK STAGE

The Cure - 20.20

Interpol - 18.35

Goldfrapp - 17.25

Editors - 16.00

Slowdive - 14.50

Pale Waves - 13.50

BARCLAYCARD STAGE

Ride - 19.35

Lisa Hannigan - 18.05

The Twilight Sad - 16.45

This Will Destroy You - 15.30

SUMMER STAGE

Kaelan Mikla - 16.45

Kathryn Joseph - 16.00

PG Lost - 15.30

Eric Clapton live. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SUNDAY 8 JULY - ERIC CLAPTON

GREAT OAK STAGE

Eric Clapton - 20.15

Santana - 18.30

Zucchero - 18.00

Steve Winwood - 16.50

Gary Clark Jr - 15.25

Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real - 14.10

Michael Buble live. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

FRIDAY 13 JULY - MICHAEL BUBLE

GREAT OAK STAGE

Michael Buble - 20.20

Van Morrison - 18.00

Bananarama - 16.30

The Feeling - 15.00

Megan McKenna - 14.00

Bruno Mars live. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SATURDAY 14 JULY - BRUNO MARS

GREAT OAK STAGE

Bruno Mars - 20.50

Khalid - 19.00

DNCE - 17.30

Charlie Wilson - 15.55

Alex Hepburn - 14.45

DJ Rashida - 13.45

Paul Simon live. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

SUNDAY 15 JULY - PAUL SIMON

GREAT OAK STAGE

Paul Simon - 19.45

James Taylor - 17.50

Bonnie Raitt - 16.10

Johnny Flynn And The Sussex Wit - 14.50

Ward Thomas - 13.50