Barclaycard Presents BST Hyde Park Stage Times, Line-Up & More
27 June 2018, 21:37
The Cure, Roger Waters, Paul Simon and more play Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival this July - here’s who’s playing and when.
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park takes place in the London park across two weekends: 6 to 8 July and 13 to 15 July 2018.
The Cure are set to mark their 40th anniversary with a special show on Saturday 7 July, headlining a bill that also features Editors, Interpol, Pale Waves and more.
Here are the stage times for the main stages at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - more details are available at www.bst-hydepark.com or via their app.
All information correct at time of publication, but is subject to change at short notice.
FRIDAY 6 JULY - ROGER WATERS
GREAT OAK STAGE
Roger Waters - 19.50
Richard Ashcroft - 17.50
Seasick Steve - 16.00
BARCLAYCARD STAGE
Squeeze - 19.00
Slydigs - 17.10
Robert Vincent - 15.30
ALLTHINGSMATA - 14.30
SATURDAY 7 JULY - THE CURE
GREAT OAK STAGE
The Cure - 20.20
Interpol - 18.35
Goldfrapp - 17.25
Editors - 16.00
Slowdive - 14.50
Pale Waves - 13.50
BARCLAYCARD STAGE
Ride - 19.35
Lisa Hannigan - 18.05
The Twilight Sad - 16.45
This Will Destroy You - 15.30
SUMMER STAGE
Kaelan Mikla - 16.45
Kathryn Joseph - 16.00
PG Lost - 15.30
SUNDAY 8 JULY - ERIC CLAPTON
GREAT OAK STAGE
Eric Clapton - 20.15
Santana - 18.30
Zucchero - 18.00
Steve Winwood - 16.50
Gary Clark Jr - 15.25
Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real - 14.10
FRIDAY 13 JULY - MICHAEL BUBLE
GREAT OAK STAGE
Michael Buble - 20.20
Van Morrison - 18.00
Bananarama - 16.30
The Feeling - 15.00
Megan McKenna - 14.00
SATURDAY 14 JULY - BRUNO MARS
GREAT OAK STAGE
Bruno Mars - 20.50
Khalid - 19.00
DNCE - 17.30
Charlie Wilson - 15.55
Alex Hepburn - 14.45
DJ Rashida - 13.45
SUNDAY 15 JULY - PAUL SIMON
GREAT OAK STAGE
Paul Simon - 19.45
James Taylor - 17.50
Bonnie Raitt - 16.10
Johnny Flynn And The Sussex Wit - 14.50
Ward Thomas - 13.50