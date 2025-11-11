Deftones to headline All Points East presents Outbreak in 2026 with IDLES, Amyl and The Sniffers & more

Deftones will top the bill at the Victoria Park festival, with IDLES and Amyl and The Sniffers on the bill. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine, Tom Ham, Matilde Fieschi

By Jenny Mensah

The alt metal icons will top the bill at Victoria Park on 23rd August next year. Find out who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

Deftones are set to headline All Points East presents Outbreak festival in 2026.

The My Own Summer rockers will take to the stage at Victoria Park on Sunday 23rd August next year, with Idles and Amyl & The Sniffers also on the bill.

Also joining them on the line-up so far is EsDeeKid, JPEGMAFIA, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, Basement, Wisp, Deafheaven and Show Me The Body with many more to be announed.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 14th November from 9am via www.allpointseastfestival.com with further presale information below.

Amex cardmembers can book from 10am on Tuesday 11th November, while the All Points East presale starts on Thursday 13th November from 9am. Fans can get access now via allpointseastfestival.com.

deftones - infinite source [video]

Deftones are set to headline the event following on from a stellar year that saw them release their tenth studio album, private music, as well as a sold out global arena tour.

So far All Points East has confirmed Tyler The Creator for its 2026 instalment, with the US rapper set to play a two-day headliner slot on Friday 28 August and Saturday 29 August.

More acts are still to be announced for the east London gig series, which takes place around August Bank Holiday weekend every year.

For its 2025 edition, All Points East welcomed headliners Cleo Sol, SAULT and Chronixx (Friday 15th August), Chase & Status (Saturday 16th August), RAYE (Saturday 23 August), Barry Can’t Swim (Friday 22nd August), and The Maccabees - who played a triumphant homecoming reunion set on Sunday 24th August.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

