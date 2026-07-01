Twenty One Pilots at All Points East 2026: Line-up, tickets & more

Twenty One Pilots a set for a headline date at APE this year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo will top the bill at Victoria Park on 30th August this year. Find out who joins them on the bill, how to buy tickets and what to expect.

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Twenty One Pilots are set to headline All Points East 2026.

The Stressed Out duo rockers previously confirmed they will take to the stage at Victoria Park on Sunday 30th August this year for a UK festival exclusive show with Wunderhorse, Ren and Gang of Youths and more on the bill.

Also on the stacked line-up are Pvris, Jessie Murph, Half-Alice, Hot Milk, Nova Twins and many more.

Find out everything you need to know about Twenty One Pilots' stint in east London and how to buy tickets.

Read more:

When do Twenty One Pilots play All Points East presents Outbreak 2026?

Twenty One Pilots will take to the stage at All Points East in Victoria Park on Sunday 30th August.

Twenty One Pilots at All Points East 2026. Picture: Press

Who's on the line-up for Twenty One Pilots at All Points East?

Wunderhorse

REN

Gang Of Youths

BBNO$

PVRIS

Jessie Murph

Nova Twins

Kid Kapichi

Noahfinnce

Honey Revenge

Dead Pony

Mouth Culture

Royal & The Serpent

LEAP

Ray Bull

Red Leather

Half Alive

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Witch Post

Artio

Emi Grace

Headsend

Reece Young

The Meffs

How to buy tickets to Twenty One Pilots at All Points East 2026:

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots for at All Points East are on sale now at allpointseast.com.

All Points East has also confirmed headline slots from Lorde, Tyler The Creator (with the US rapper set to play a two-day headliner slot on Friday 28 August and Saturday 29 August) and Deftones, who will play a special All Points East presents Outbreak headline set with the likes of AFI, ILDES and Amy and the Sniffers among the special guests.

See the full the dates below:

Who's headlining All Points East 2025?

Friday 21st August: Jorja Smith + TEMS

Saturday 22nd August: Lorde

Sunday 23rd August: Deftones (All Points East presents Outbreak Fest)

Friday 28th August: Tyler The Creator

Friday 29th August: Tyler The Creator

Sunday 30th August: Twenty One Pilots

For its 2025 edition, All Points East welcomed headliners Cleo Sol, SAULT and Chronixx (Friday 15th August), Chase & Status (Saturday 16th August), RAYE (Saturday 23 August), Barry Can’t Swim (Friday 22nd August), and The Maccabees - who played a triumphant homecoming reunion set on Sunday 24th August.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

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