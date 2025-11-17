Lorde to headline All Points East 2026

Lorde press 2025. Picture: Thistle Brown

By Jenny Mensah

The Man of the Year singer will be joined by PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2Hollis, Oklou, Audrey Hobert and more.

Lorde is set to headline All Points East 2026.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter will play a bill-topping set at east London's Victoria Park on Saturday 22nd August next year.

The acclaimed New Zealand artist will be joined by an epic female-led line-up, including PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2hollis, Oklou, Audrey Hobert, Rose Gray, Esha Tewari, ML Buch and Fabiana Palladino, with many more to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 20th November via allpointseastfestival.com from 9am, with the All Points East presale taking place at the same time the day before.

Lorde at All Points East 2026 line-up poster. Picture: Press

When does Lorde headline All Points East 2026?

Lorde is set to headline All Points East 2026 on Saturday 22nd August next year.

Who is on Lorde's All Points East line-up?*

PINKPANTHERESS

ZARA LARSSON

2HOLLIS

OKLOU

AUDREY HOBERT

ROSE GRAY

ESHA TEWARI

ML BUCH

FABIANA PALLADINO

*More to be announced

How to buy tickets to Lorde at All Points East:

All Points East presale takes place on Wednesday 19th November at allpointseastfestival.com from 9am.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 20th November via allpointseastfestival.com from 9am.

Lorde - What Was That

So far All Points East has confirmed Tyler The Creator for its 2026 instalment, with the US rapper set to play a two-day headliner slot on Friday 28 August and Saturday 29 August.

Deftones are also set to headline All Points East presents Outbreak Fest 2026 on Sunday 23rd August 2026 with IDLES and Amyl and The Sniffers also on the bill.

This year, All Points East welcomed headliners Cleo Sol, SAULT and Chronixx, Chase & Status, RAYE, Barry Can’t Swim and The Maccabees - who played a triumphant homecoming reunion set.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

