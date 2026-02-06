All Points East 2026: Headliners, line-ups, tickets & more

On Air Now
The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
6 February 2026, 14:46
The East London Festival returns to Victoria Park this year. Find out who's set to headline, who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.
All Points East returns for another year this August, with headline performances from the likes of Lorde, Twenty One Pilots and Tyler The Creator, plus Deftones - who will play a special All Points East presents Outbreak headline show.
Find out everything we know about the festival - which takes place at Victoria Park across August Bank Holiday weekend - including who joins them on each line-up and if you can still buy tickets.
Read more:
Get the breakdown of their individual days so far below...
...With more acts TBA!
Tickets are available here.
...with more acts TBA!
Tickets are available here.
...with more acts TBA!
Tickets are available here.
...with more acts TBA!
Tickets are available here.
Tickets are available here.
Last year's All Points East included stella headline sets from The Maccabees, RAYE, Barry Can't Swim, Cleo Sol and Chase & Status.
The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025
Read more: