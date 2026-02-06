All Points East 2026: Headliners, line-ups, tickets & more

6 February 2026, 14:46

Deftones, Tyler The Creator, Lorde and Twenty One Pilots
Deftones, Tyler The Creator, Lorde and Twenty One Pilots. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The East London Festival returns to Victoria Park this year. Find out who's set to headline, who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All Points East returns for another year this August, with headline performances from the likes of Lorde, Twenty One Pilots and Tyler The Creator, plus Deftones - who will play a special All Points East presents Outbreak headline show.

Find out everything we know about the festival - which takes place at Victoria Park across August Bank Holiday weekend - including who joins them on each line-up and if you can still buy tickets.

Read more:

Who's headlining All Points East 2025?

  • Saturday 22nd August: Lorde
  • Sunday 23rd August: Deftones (All Points East presents Outbreak Fest)
  • Friday 28th August: Tyler The Creator
  • Friday 29th August: Tyler The Creator
  • Sunday 30th August: Twenty One Pilots

Get the breakdown of their individual days so far below...

Saturday 22nd August: Lorde

  • PinkPantheress
  • Zara Larsson
  • Djo
  • Sienna Spiro
  • 2hollis
  • Oklou
  • Audrey Hobert Rose Gray
  • Erin Lecount
  • Erika De Casier
  • Esha Tewari
  • ML Buch
  • Fabiana Palladino

...With more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Sunday 23rd August: Deftones (All Points East presents Outbreak Fest)

  • Idles
  • Amyl & The Sniffers
  • EsDeeKid
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
  • Basement
  • Wisp
  • Deafheaven
  • Show Me The Body

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Friday 28th August: Tyler The Creator:

  • AG CLUB
  • CLIPSE
  • FAKEMINK
  • JEAN DAWSON
  • LA REEZY
  • LOVESPELLS
  • MUSTARD
  • RAVYN LENAE
  • ROCHELLE JORDAN
  • SEXYY RED
  • VINCE STAPLES
  • YEBBA

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Friday 29th August: Tyler The Creator

  • DANNY BROWN
  • FAYE WEBSTER
  • GHOSTFACE KILLAH
  • JIM LEGXACY
  • KHAMARI
  • MIKE
  • MUSTARD
  • PARTYOF2
  • QUADECA
  • SAMARA CYN
  • SYD

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Sunday 30th August: Twenty One Pilots

  • Wunderhorse
  • REN
  • bbno$
  • PVRIS
  • Nova Twins
  • Dead Pony
  • Kid Kapichi
  • LEAP

Tickets are available here.

Last year's All Points East included stella headline sets from The Maccabees, RAYE, Barry Can't Swim, Cleo Sol and Chase & Status.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

Read more:

More on Festivals

Festivals of years gone by... are they much different to today?

How they used to do music festivals back in the day

Jim Morrison performing with The Doors at the Mount Tamalpais Fantasy Fair & Music Festival on 10 June 1967

Who played at the first ever rock festival?

The biggest festival of all time: Donauinselfest DIF 2015

This is the biggest music festival of all time

Iconic festival performances: Hendrix at Woodstock; Pulp at Glastonbury; Nirvana at Reading

The best festival performances of all time