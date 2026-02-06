All Points East 2026: Headliners, line-ups, tickets & more

Deftones, Tyler The Creator, Lorde and Twenty One Pilots. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The East London Festival returns to Victoria Park this year. Find out who's set to headline, who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

All Points East returns for another year this August, with headline performances from the likes of Lorde, Twenty One Pilots and Tyler The Creator, plus Deftones - who will play a special All Points East presents Outbreak headline show.

Find out everything we know about the festival - which takes place at Victoria Park across August Bank Holiday weekend - including who joins them on each line-up and if you can still buy tickets.

Who's headlining All Points East 2025?

Saturday 22nd August: Lorde

Sunday 23rd August: Deftones (All Points East presents Outbreak Fest)

Friday 28th August: Tyler The Creator

Friday 29th August: Tyler The Creator

Sunday 30th August: Twenty One Pilots

Get the breakdown of their individual days so far below...

Saturday 22nd August: Lorde

PinkPantheress

Zara Larsson

Djo

Sienna Spiro

2hollis

Oklou

Audrey Hobert Rose Gray

Erin Lecount

Erika De Casier

Esha Tewari

ML Buch

Fabiana Palladino

...With more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Sunday 23rd August: Deftones (All Points East presents Outbreak Fest)

Idles

Amyl & The Sniffers

EsDeeKid

JPEGMAFIA

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Basement

Wisp

Deafheaven

Show Me The Body

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Friday 28th August: Tyler The Creator:

AG CLUB

CLIPSE

FAKEMINK

JEAN DAWSON

LA REEZY

LOVESPELLS

MUSTARD

RAVYN LENAE

ROCHELLE JORDAN

SEXYY RED

VINCE STAPLES

YEBBA

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Friday 29th August: Tyler The Creator

DANNY BROWN

FAYE WEBSTER

GHOSTFACE KILLAH

JIM LEGXACY

KHAMARI

MIKE

MUSTARD

PARTYOF2

QUADECA

SAMARA CYN

SYD

...with more acts TBA!

Tickets are available here.

Sunday 30th August: Twenty One Pilots

Wunderhorse

REN

bbno$

PVRIS

Nova Twins

Dead Pony

Kid Kapichi

LEAP

Tickets are available here.

Last year's All Points East included stella headline sets from The Maccabees, RAYE, Barry Can't Swim, Cleo Sol and Chase & Status.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

