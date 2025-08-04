The Maccabees' Felix White talks importance of new and "evolving" acts on their All Points East 2025 line-up

Felix White on The Maccabees headlining All Points East

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees guitarist spoke to Radio X's John Kennedy about their upcoming homecoming London show this month and the range of artists on the bill.

Felix White has discussed the line-up on the The Maccabees' upcoming All Points East show.

The guitarist sat down for a chat with Radio X's John Kennedy last week ahead of the band's homecoming London gig at the East London festival this month and talked about the importance of being able to curate the bill with some of their favourite acts.

Speaking of the all-star cast joining them on Sunday 24th August and citing fellow noughties outfit Bombay Bicycle Club, Felix said: "We felt close to them musically and they could do a festival like this in their own right, so that's why they're special guests and it's cool that they even said yes. We weren't expecting them to. I just think they felt like it would be a cool event to be a part of."

He went on: "Obviously there's an element of nostalgia implied in the whole thing, because we had split up, people associate us with a certain time, but it was important to have some bands in there that since that time have gone on to make records and still do their thing and always evolving and Bombay are one of those individually and collectively."

The Maccabees' Felix White and John Kennedy. Picture: Radio X

The band have also enlisted plenty of new and upcoming artists on the line-up, especially on their YALA! stage, which comes in partnership with Radio X and will see John Kennedy himself act as host on the day.

"It just felt like if we're doing it. If the Maccabees are gonna play - firstly I don't think we would have done it if we didn't have someone like All Points East saying you can have it and you can curate the whole thing and it can be your whole event with us - and then YALA! just felt like why wouldn't we be involved in it?

"So myself and the band have curated the whole thing really with them..."

The Maccabees All Points East line-up will also see supporting performances from the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Cribs, Dry Cleaning, Nilüfer Yanya, CMAT, Divorce and more.

The YALA! Records Stage - named after the label co-created by the band's guitarist Felix White and independent music publicist Morad Khokar - will see Warmduscher, The Futureheads, Willie J Healey, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and GB on the bill.

