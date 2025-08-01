All Points East 2025: Headliners, line-ups tickets & more
1 August 2025, 12:51 | Updated: 1 August 2025, 13:00
The East London Festival returns to Victoria Park this year. Find out who's set to headline, who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.
All Points East returns for another year this August, with headline performances from the likes of Chase & Status, RAYE, Barry Can't Swim and The Maccabees.
Find out everything we know about the festival this year including who joins them on each setlist, how to get there and if you can still buy tickets.
Who's headlining All Points East 2025?
- 15th August: Cleo Sol
- 16th August: Chase and Status
- Friday 22nd August: Barry Can't Swim
- Saturday 23rd August: RAYE
- Sunday 24th August: The Maccabees
Get the breakdown of their individual days below...
15th August: Cleo Sol line-up
- Chronixx
- SAULT
- Gotts Street Park - Joe Kay
- Jordss B2B Karen Nyame KG
- Kirk Franklin - Ms. Dynamite
- Nao - Sasha Keable
- North Arena curated by No Signal
Tickets are available here.
Fans can also attend the official pre-party with SLOWJAMSWITHA with our Preparty & Festival ticket bundle here.
Saturday 16th August: Chase and Status line-up
- Overmono
- Sammy Virji
- Nia Archives
- Dimension
- Jyoty B2B Ahadadream
- Joy Orbison w/SP:MC
- Shy FX
- [IVY]
- 4AM Kru
- Arthi
- Bambii
- Benny L w/MC GQ
- Brockie & MC Det
- Cheetah B2B Samurai Breaks
- Coco Bryce B2B Dwarde B2B Sully B2B Tim Reaper
- Diffrent B2B Silva Bumpa - DJ Flight B2B Mantra
- Hamdi
- Irah
- Kara
- Messie
- Mozey w/ 2Shy
- Oppidan
- Serum - Sherelle B2B Clipz
and more to be announced...
Get your tickets here.
Friday 22nd August: Barry Can't Swim line-up
- Confidence Man
- Marlon Hoffstadt presents Daddycation (UK Exclusive)
- Orbital
- Shygirl
- Avalon Emerson
- The Blessed Madonna
- Chloé Caillet
- DJ HEARTSTRING
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Prospa
- salute presents True Vision
- ATRIP
- Leon Vynehall (Live)
- Myd (Live)
- Pretty Girl (Live)
- Saint Ludo
- Sam Alfred
- WizTheMC
Get tickets here.
Saturday 23rd August: RAYE line-up
- Tyla (special guest)
- Doechii
- JADE
- Jyoty
- Nao
- Montell Fish
- Cat Burns
- Eliza Rose
- Sienna Spiro
- Chloe Qisha
- Nia Smith
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Asha Banks
- Alemeda
- Zinadelphia
- Sofia and the Antoinettes
- Aqyila
- Pedro Santos
- Harleighblu
Get remaining tickets here.
Sunday 24th August: The Maccabees line-up
- Bombay Bicycle Club (special guests)
- Black Country, New Road
- Dry Cleaning
- The Cribs
- Everything Everything
- Nilüfer Yanya
- The Murder Capital
- Sorry
- Katy J Pearson
- Hamish Hawk
- Divorce
- Prima Queen
- Youth Lagoon
- TTSSFU
- Brigitte Calls me Baby
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Westside Cowboy
- Sex Week
- Bold Love
- Slow Fiction
- Max Baby
- The Juice
*Radio X & YALA! Records present:
- Warmduscher
- The Futureheads
- Willie J. Healey
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw
- GB
*Hosted by John Kennedy
Get remaining tickets here.
Sunday 17th August - Wednesday 20th August: In The NBHD:
The free-entry festival during the midweek of All Points East, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, will feature live music & DJs, fitness sessions, family theatre, street food & bars, cinema and much more.
The festival will include confirmed events and initiatives from the below:
- West Ham United Foundation
- Plant City
- Rich Mix Takeover
- The Kids Are Alright
- Half Moon Theatre
- Jess Owen Yoga
- Cinema - Inside Out 2
- Bikeworks
Plus performances from:
- Onosé Agualeonan
- Tamashii Taiko Live
- Kengo DJ set
- DJ Yoda
- The Cuban Brothers Live
