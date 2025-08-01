All Points East 2025: Headliners, line-ups tickets & more

The Maccabees, Chase & Status, Cleo Sol, Barry Can't Swim & RAYE. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The East London Festival returns to Victoria Park this year. Find out who's set to headline, who joins them on the bill and how to buy tickets.

All Points East returns for another year this August, with headline performances from the likes of Chase & Status, RAYE, Barry Can't Swim and The Maccabees.

Find out everything we know about the festival this year including who joins them on each setlist, how to get there and if you can still buy tickets.

The Maccabees take to the stage at All Points East on Sunday 24th August. Picture: Phil Sharp/Press

Who's headlining All Points East 2025?

15th August: Cleo Sol

16th August: Chase and Status

Friday 22nd August: Barry Can't Swim

Saturday 23rd August: RAYE

Sunday 24th August: The Maccabees

Get the breakdown of their individual days below...

15th August: Cleo Sol line-up

Chronixx

SAULT

Gotts Street Park - Joe Kay

Jordss B2B Karen Nyame KG

Kirk Franklin - Ms. Dynamite

Nao - Sasha Keable

North Arena curated by No Signal

Tickets are available here.

Fans can also attend the official pre-party with SLOWJAMSWITHA with our Preparty & Festival ticket bundle here.

Saturday 16th August: Chase and Status line-up

Overmono

Sammy Virji

Nia Archives

Dimension

Jyoty B2B Ahadadream

Joy Orbison w/SP:MC

Shy FX

[IVY]

4AM Kru

Arthi

Bambii

Benny L w/MC GQ

Brockie & MC Det

Cheetah B2B Samurai Breaks

Coco Bryce B2B Dwarde B2B Sully B2B Tim Reaper

Diffrent B2B Silva Bumpa - DJ Flight B2B Mantra

Hamdi

Irah

Kara

Messie

Mozey w/ 2Shy

Oppidan

Serum - Sherelle B2B Clipz

and more to be announced...

Get your tickets here.

Friday 22nd August: Barry Can't Swim line-up

Confidence Man

Marlon Hoffstadt presents Daddycation (UK Exclusive)

Orbital

Shygirl

Avalon Emerson

The Blessed Madonna

Chloé Caillet

DJ HEARTSTRING

Interplanetary Criminal

Prospa

salute presents True Vision

ATRIP

Leon Vynehall (Live)

Myd (Live)

Pretty Girl (Live)

Saint Ludo

Sam Alfred

WizTheMC

Get tickets here.

Saturday 23rd August: RAYE line-up

Tyla (special guest)

Doechii

JADE

Jyoty

Nao

Montell Fish

Cat Burns

Eliza Rose

Sienna Spiro

Chloe Qisha

Nia Smith

Mackenzy Mackay

Asha Banks

Alemeda

Zinadelphia

Sofia and the Antoinettes

Aqyila

Pedro Santos

Harleighblu

Get remaining tickets here.

Sunday 24th August: The Maccabees line-up

Bombay Bicycle Club (special guests)

Black Country, New Road

Dry Cleaning

The Cribs

Everything Everything

Nilüfer Yanya

The Murder Capital

Sorry

Katy J Pearson

Hamish Hawk

Divorce

Prima Queen

Youth Lagoon

TTSSFU

Brigitte Calls me Baby

Folk Bitch Trio

Westside Cowboy

Sex Week

Bold Love

Slow Fiction

Max Baby

The Juice

*Radio X & YALA! Records present:

Warmduscher

The Futureheads

Willie J. Healey

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

GB



*Hosted by John Kennedy

Get remaining tickets here.

Sunday 17th August - Wednesday 20th August: In The NBHD:

The free-entry festival during the midweek of All Points East, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, will feature live music & DJs, fitness sessions, family theatre, street food & bars, cinema and much more.

The festival will include confirmed events and initiatives from the below:

West Ham United Foundation

Plant City

Rich Mix Takeover

The Kids Are Alright

Half Moon Theatre

Jess Owen Yoga

Cinema - Inside Out 2

Bikeworks

Plus performances from:

Onosé Agualeonan

Tamashii Taiko Live

Kengo DJ set

DJ Yoda

The Cuban Brothers Live

See the full programme here.

