Full line-up announced for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022

Tame Impala are set for a headline set at All Points East 2022. Picture: Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

All Points East festival has shared the full line-up for Tame Impala this year. Find out who joins Kevin Parker and co on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.

Tame Impala are set to headline All Points East 2022 in a UK festival exclusive this year.

Kevin Parker and co were previously confirmed for the East London festival on 25th August, but now the full kaleidoscopic line-up has been shared.

Find out everything you need to know about Tame Impala at All Points East 2022 including the line-up, stages, tickets and much more.

When are Tame Impala at All Points East?

Tame Impala play All Points East takes place on Thursday 25th August 2022 at Victoria Park.

Tame Impala's Kevin Parke. Picture: Press

Who's Tame Impala's All Points East line-up?

FKJ

Caroline Polachek

Omar Apollo

The Blaze

Dry Cleaning

Working Men's Club

GOAT

Suden Archives

Matttiel

Q

Dance System

LCY

Tom Ravenscroft

Tash LC B2B Mina

MYD

Caroline Polachek is on the bill with Tame Impala at All Points East 2022. Picture: Nedda Asfari

Are Tame Impala tickets still on sale?

Tickets are available at the All Points East website.

What are the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022?

The stages and stage times will be announced shortly. Keep checking back here for more details closer to the time.

How do you get to All Points East?

All Points East takes place in Victoria Park, London. Its postcode is Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.

Read the FAQs about the event here.

