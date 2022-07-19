Full line-up announced for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022
19 July 2022, 10:56 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 11:19
All Points East festival has shared the full line-up for Tame Impala this year. Find out who joins Kevin Parker and co on the bill and if you can still buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Tame Impala are set to headline All Points East 2022 in a UK festival exclusive this year.
Kevin Parker and co were previously confirmed for the East London festival on 25th August, but now the full kaleidoscopic line-up has been shared.
Find out everything you need to know about Tame Impala at All Points East 2022 including the line-up, stages, tickets and much more.
READ MORE - Gorillaz at All Points East 2022: Full line-up, ticket info and more
Omar Apollo, Working Men’s Club and more join the kaleidoscopic bill for Tame Impala! 🎉— All Points East (@allpointseastuk) July 19, 2022
Get your tickets sorted at https://t.co/ht275ZWPFy pic.twitter.com/8DM0hISZtD
When are Tame Impala at All Points East?
Tame Impala play All Points East takes place on Thursday 25th August 2022 at Victoria Park.
Who's Tame Impala's All Points East line-up?
- FKJ
- Caroline Polachek
- Omar Apollo
- The Blaze
- Dry Cleaning
- Working Men's Club
- GOAT
- Suden Archives
- Matttiel
- Q
- Dance System
- LCY
- Tom Ravenscroft
- Tash LC B2B Mina
- MYD
Are Tame Impala tickets still on sale?
Tickets are available at the All Points East website.
What are the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022?
The stages and stage times will be announced shortly. Keep checking back here for more details closer to the time.
How do you get to All Points East?
All Points East takes place in Victoria Park, London. Its postcode is Its closest tube stations are Mile End and Bethnal Green.
Read the FAQs about the event here.
READ MORE - Nick Cave at All Points East 2022: Lne-up, tickets, stage times & more