All Points East Festival 2021: Headliners, line-up, weather and more
24 August 2021, 16:40 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 16:53
The Victoria Park festival kicks off this week, with bill-toppers in the likes of Foals, London Grammar and more. Get the full line-up, weather and more.
All Points East Festival is about to kick off this week and it's set to be a big one.
The East London festival - which takes place in Victoria Park - will see a host of acts perform, including Foals, London Grammar, Jamie xx, Kano and more.
Get the rundown of events and acts across the bank holiday weekend, plus find out what you can expect from the weather below.
Who's on the All Points East 2021 line-up?
See the day breakdown for the festival here:
Friday 27 August:
London Grammar/Jorja Smith
Loyle Carner
Celeste
Mura Masa
Mahalia
Kojey Radical
Saturday 28 August:
Jamie XX/Kano
Tom Misch
Slowthai
Little Simz
Arlo Parks
Nubya Garcia
Pa Salieu
Sunday 29 August: Field Day
Bicep (Live)
Jungle
Floating Points
IMOGEN
Ross From Friends
DJ Seinfeld
Monday 30 August:
Foals/Bombay Bicycle Club
Caribou
Gang of Youths
Jade Bird
Maisie Peters
Ghostpoet
Holly Humberstone
Tuesday 31 August - Thursday 2 September: In The Neighbourhood
All Points East's free midweek event experience includes an outdoor cinema, live music, craft beer festival, creative workshops, street food, pop up bars & talks, sports & wellbeing, family activities and much more.
Head to allpointseastfestival.com for more.
What's the weather like for All Points East 2021?
Friday 27 August:
According to BBC Weather, Friday night of All Points East will be dry with a light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.
Saturday 28 August:
The Saturday night of the festival will also be dry with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.
Sunday 29 August:
Sunday promises to be much of the same, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.
Monday 30 August:
The Bank Holiday Monday, where Foals will perform will see highs of 19 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.
