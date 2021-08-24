All Points East Festival 2021: Headliners, line-up, weather and more

All Points East 2021 kicks off from Friday 2021. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Victoria Park festival kicks off this week, with bill-toppers in the likes of Foals, London Grammar and more. Get the full line-up, weather and more.

All Points East Festival is about to kick off this week and it's set to be a big one.

The East London festival - which takes place in Victoria Park - will see a host of acts perform, including Foals, London Grammar, Jamie xx, Kano and more.

Get the rundown of events and acts across the bank holiday weekend, plus find out what you can expect from the weather below.

Who's on the All Points East 2021 line-up?

See the day breakdown for the festival here:

London Grammar are one of the acts set for the Friday night of APE 2021. Picture: Alex Waespi/Press

Friday 27 August:

London Grammar/Jorja Smith

Loyle Carner

Celeste

Mura Masa

Mahalia

Kojey Radical

Jamie xx and Kano are headed for the Saturday night of All Points East Festival 2021. Picture: Press

Saturday 28 August:

Jamie XX/Kano

Tom Misch

Slowthai

Little Simz

Arlo Parks

Nubya Garcia

Pa Salieu

Bicep headline APE Presents Field Day on Sunday 29 August. Picture: Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella

Sunday 29 August: Field Day

Bicep (Live)

Jungle

Floating Points

IMOGEN

Ross From Friends

DJ Seinfeld

Foals are among the bill toppers on Monday at All Points East 2021. Picture: Press

Monday 30 August:

Foals/Bombay Bicycle Club

Caribou

Gang of Youths

Jade Bird

Maisie Peters

Ghostpoet

Holly Humberstone

Tuesday 31 August - Thursday 2 September: In The Neighbourhood

All Points East's free midweek event experience includes an outdoor cinema, live music, craft beer festival, creative workshops, street food, pop up bars & talks, sports & wellbeing, family activities and much more.

What's the weather like for All Points East 2021?

Friday 27 August:

According to BBC Weather, Friday night of All Points East will be dry with a light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 11 degrees.

Saturday 28 August:

The Saturday night of the festival will also be dry with highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

Sunday 29 August:

Sunday promises to be much of the same, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze with highs of 20 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

Monday 30 August:

The Bank Holiday Monday, where Foals will perform will see highs of 19 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.

