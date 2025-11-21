Big Feastival 2026: Basement Jaxx, The Streets & Bastille to headline

Basement Jaxx, The Streets and Bastille will headline Big Feastival 2026. Picture: Jean Luc Brouard, Press ,Joe Horridge

By Jenny Mensah

Blur rocker Alex James' music and culinary-based festival will return for 2026. Find out who's performing and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival has confirmed its first names for 2026 - and it's going to be a big one.

The festival - which takes place on Blur bassist Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds from 28th to the 30th August, Bank Holiday Weekend - will see headline performances from Basement Jaxx, The Streets and Bastille.

Find out everything we know about Big Feastival so far, including who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Big Feastival is held at Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds over August Bank Holiday. Picture: Press

When is Big Feastival 2026?

Big Feastival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, between Friday 28th August and Sunday 30th August 2026.

Where is the Big Feastival 2026?

Big Feastival is held on Blur rocker Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds on Kingham, Oxfordshire OX7 6UJ.

Alex James is the man behind the Big Feastival. Picture: Press

Who's headlining Big Feastival 2026?

Basement Jaxx

The Streets

Bastille

Basement Jaxx will headline the Friday night of the festival. Picture: Jen-Luc Brouard

On Friday, Basement Jaxx, will kick off the weekend in style, bringing their genre-defying mix of house, big beat and electronic pop to proceedings, with a setlist that will include their anthems Rendez-Vu, Romeo and Where’s Your Head At.

The Streets will headline Big Feastival on the Saturday night. Picture: Press

On Saturday, British music icons The Streets take the spotlight where Mike Skinner and co will perform the era defining A Grand Don’t Come for Free album in full, which topped the charts in 2004 spawning hit singles Fit But Don’t You Know It, Blinded by the Lights and Dry Your Eyes and more.

Bastille will headline the Sunday night at Big Feastival. Picture: Press

Closing the festival on the Sunday, indie pop favourites Bastille will deliver an epic finale, performing everything from their global smash hit Pompeii to countless anthems., Happier, Good Grief, Of The Night, Things We Lost In The Fire Flaws and more.

Are tickets for Big Feastival 2026 on sale?

Camping and weekend tickets are on sale now

Visit thebigfeastival.com/tickets for more info on Day Tickets, Camping Tickets, Weekend Tickets and Local Resident Tickets.

Big Feastival returns for 2026. Picture: Press

How much do Big Feastival 2026 tickets cost?*

Thursday Early Entry Camping

Adult Thursday Camping From £225.00 (+ booking fee)

Teen Thursday Camping From £165 (+ booking fee)

Child Thursday Camping From £85 (+ booking fee)

Child Under 5 – Free

Friday Entry Camping

Adult Friday Camping From £195.00 (+ booking fee)

Teen Friday Camping From £135 (+ booking fee)

Child Friday Camping Ticket From £55 (+ booking fee)

Child Under 5 – Free

WEEKEND NON-CAMPING TICKETS

Adult Weekend Ticket From £180.00 (+ booking fee)

Teen Weekend Ticket From £120.00 (+ booking fee)

Child Weekend Ticket £45.00 (+ booking fee)

Child Under 5 - Free

*Children five years old and under are admitted to the festival for free, but will still need to be registered for a ticket.

Visit bigfeastival.com/tickets for more.

Alex James on Britpop's meaningful resurgence!

Host Alex James said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to the farm for the 15th year of Big Feastival and to confirm our three outstanding headliners. Big Feastival brings the very best music, food, and family entertainment together across the August Bank Holiday weekend. Our 2026 edition promises to be the best yet - the perfect way to bring the Summer Holidays to a grandstand finale"

Event Director, Heather Garrett said: “Big Feastival’s 2026 line-up is going to be our very best yet. After a brilliant year last year, we’ve been working away behind the scenes to launch with a bang for 2026. We always strive to develop the event — whether it be brilliant music moments, foodie feasts, or fantastic comedy, theatre, or kids’ shows, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. We have so many exciting things planned, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming weeks! Stay tuned for further line-up announcements.”

