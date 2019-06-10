Download Festival 2019: Dates, line-up, tickets, extra activities & more

As the Donington Park festival prepares to open its doors this month, we round-up everything you need to know about the UK's premiere hard rock event.

Download 2019 is almost here, and the UK's premier hard rock festival keeps adding more and more to its exciting line-up.

The event, which takes place in Donington Park from 14-16 June 2019, will see Def Leppard open the Friday night of the festival, Slipknot top the bill on the Saturday night, and Tool close the festival on Sunday.

But the Leicestershire festival - which has just added more names, including NXT UK wrestlers and the acts on its comedy stage - has much more than just music to offer.

Find out everything you need to know about Download Festival 2019, including its dates, line-up, extra activities and how to buy tickets....

Where and when does Download Festival 2019 take place?

Download Festival takes place from 14-16 June at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Can I buy tickets to Download Festival 2019?

Of course, tickets for various packages are on sale now including eco camping, RIP (VIP) camping, coach tickets and day tickets, which have now been made available under the "no camping" tab.

What's the line-up for Download Festival 2019?

Six new names have been added to the bill, including Nirvana and Elvis-inspired band Elvana, Epica, The Inspector Cluzo, Palisades, The Beaches and Blurred Vision.

See the full list of artists below:

DEF LEPPARD

TOOL

AARON BUCHANAN

ALCEST

ALIEN WEAPONRY

ALLUSINLOVE

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

ANTHRAX

AT THE GATES

AMON AMARTH

BAD WOLVES

BADFLOWER

BATUSHKA

BEARTOOTH

BEHEMOTH

BLACK FUTURES

BLACK PEAKS

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

BLURRED VISION

BROTHERS OSBORNE

CANE HILL

CLOUD

CLUTCH

COLDRAIN

CONJURER

CRYSTAL LAKE

CARCASS

DELAIN

DIE ANTWOORD

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL

ENTER SHIKARI

GODSMACK

GOODBYE JUNE

GRAVEYARD

GROUND CULTURE

HALESTORM

DEADLAND RITUAL

DINOSAUR PILE-UP

DREAM THEATER

HEART OF A COWARD

HOT MILK

I PREVAIL

ICON FOR HIRE

INTERVALS

JINJER

KIM JENNETT

KVELERTAK

LAMB OF GOD

LIKE A STORM

LOST IN STEREO

LOST SOCIETY

LOVE BITESMAN WITH A MISS

ION

MUNICIPAL WASTE

ME FIRST AND THE GIMME GIMMES

NE OBLIVISCARIS

NOTHING,NOWHERE.

NOVA TWINS

SKYND

SLAYER

STATE CHAMPS

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

SUMO CYCO

OUR LAST NIGHT

OPETH

PALISADES

PALAYE ROYALE

PARTING GIFT

POWER TRIP

QUEEN ZEE

REDHOOK

RIDING THE LOW

ROAM

ROYAL REPUBLIC

REEL BIG FISH

ROB ZOMBIE

SIMPLE CREATURES

SKID ROW

SKINDRED

SLASH FEAT MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS

STARSET

THE BEACHES

THE FEVER 333

THE HU

THE INSPECTOR CLUZO

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE LAST IN LINE

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

THE WONDER YEARS

THOSE DAMN CROWS

THREE DAYS GRACE

TOSKA

TRASH BOAT

TWELVE FOOT NINJA

TESLA

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

TRIVIUM

UNDERSIDE

UNDEROATH

VAMBO

VEGA

WHITECHAPEL

WOLFJAW

WHITESNAKE

YOURS TRULY

ZEBRAHEAD

Is there anything else happening?

The Download Festival 2018 stage with the Download Dog. Picture: Press/Download Festival/Paulo Concalves

We're glad you've asked.

Alongside the ridiculous amount of acts on this year, Download Festival also has a bevy of sideshows and activities to watch and take part in.

2019 will see the return of DO.OMYOGA and will encourage revellers to get moshing fit with ROCK FIT- a heavy metal exercise class - making its festival debut.

Also returning to the festival is The Download Village, which plays host to food and drinks stalls, The Sindrome Arena, which will showcase death-defying stunts, The Doghouse, which features the Circus of Horrors and the UK Air Guitar Championships- which speaks for itself.

See some of the activities here:

ANNOUNCING jaw-dropping entertainment and activities coming to the arena and village at #DL2019! 🤘 💪 Including the Download debut of RockFit, the BRAND NEW Metal Screen, DO.OMYOGA, UK Air Guitar Championships and so much MORE 🔥👉 https://t.co/gc0XzQUJkE pic.twitter.com/WfxWBLM9Rq — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 28, 2019

Download Festival will also make history as WWE NXT UK will record for the first time ever on site for their weekly show on the WWE Network.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm, and Tyler Bate, superstars Trent Seven, Walter, Rhea Ripley, Jordan Devlin, NXT UK Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans, Travis Banks, Gallus and many more will descend upon Download for a weekend of high flying manoeuvers, action-packed matches and unexpected surprises.

Newly confirmed NXT names include Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly of Undisputed ERA, Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, with more to come.

ICYMI we’ve announced your HUGE Sidesplitter comedy line up for #DL2019 including headliner @JimBreuer, @EdGambleComedy, Dan Nightingale, @JonathanMayor and LOADS MORE! 🤘😂 Get ready to be in stitches this Download 🎪👉 https://t.co/bDa8lokZne pic.twitter.com/W5fAjwkPV6 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) May 14, 2019

The Side Splitter stage, which is located in The Village, is the comedy stage playing host to several standups, character acts and musical comedy.

See some of the names below:

Jim Breuer Ed Gamble, plus Aaron Simmonds

Allyson June Smith

Andrew Bird

Andy Field

Brett Domino

Dan Nightingale

Danny Mcloughlin

David Longley

Emmanuel Sonubi

Jimmy Mcghie

John Lynn

Jonathan Mayor

Laura Lexx

Lou Conran

Mark Simmons

Milo Mccabe

Rachel Fairburn

Rich Wilson

Rob Kemp

Stephen Buchanan

Sully O' Sullivan

Thomas Green



Watch Guns N' Roses play Welcome To The Jungle at Download Festival 2019: