The 1975, Travis & more to headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions 2020

29 January 2020, 09:08 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 13:07

The 1975's Matty Healy and Travis frontman Fran Healy
The 1975's Matty Healy and Travis frontman Fran Healy. Picture: 1. Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images 2. Christian Behring/Geisler-Fotopr/DPA/PA Images

Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, McFly and Simple Minds have also been revealed as headliners for the Scottish festival.

Edinburgh Summer Sessions has announced its line-up for 2020.

The Scottish festival, which takes place from 8-20 August in the city's Princes Street Gardens, has confirmed iconic greats in Tom Jones and Lionel Richie alongside modern soul stars, indie pop rockers and homegrown favourites.

Matt Healy and The 1975 will top the bill mid-way through the festival, while Scottish outfit Travis will close the event with a career-spanning set.

Also confirmed for the Scottish capital are Michael Kiwanuka, Simple Minds and McFly,

Tickets go on general sale at www.smmrsessions.com from Friday 31 January at 9am.

Travis frontman Fran Healy said of the news: “Very excited to announce this show. The venue is pretty breath taking with Edinburgh Castle as our backdrop. See you there!”

Previous acts to play at the festival include Florence + The Machine, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, Madness, and Lewis Capaldi.

See the the headliners for Glasgow Summer Sessions 2020 so far:

Saturday 8 August -Tom Jones

Sunday 9 August - Lionel Richie

Tuesday 11 August - Michael Kiwanuka

Wednesday 12 August - The 1975

Thursday 13 August - McFly

Tuesday 18 August - Simple Minds

Thursday 20 August - Travis

