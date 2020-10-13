Where are these Noughties bands now?

Find out what happened to the The Ting Tings, The Pigeon Detectives, Hard Fi and more.

It's two whole decades since the new Millennium began. Doesn't time fly? The Noughties were an excellent decade for new bands and raucous new tracks, but while some artists have gone the distance, others have slipped out of the spotlight somewhat. What are the people who created your favourite indie floorfillers doing now?

Hard-Fi The Staines indie rockers led by Richard Archer were popular in 2005 with their debut album Stars Of CCTV, which spawned the floor-fillers Cash Machine and Living For The Weekend. They followed it up with Once Upon A Time In The West (2007) and Killer Sounds (2011), before issuing a "Best Of" in 2014. Since then, the group have been, in their own words, "hiatusing", with Archer working with another band SOAP, and in April 2020, with the collective OffWorld, who released the track Burnt Out Star. He told the NME this year that Hard-Fi have "unfinished business".

The Ting Tings The duo of Katie White and Jules De Martino were the hottest thing in the indie clubs in 2007 when their debut single That's Not My Name was issued in the Spring of 2007. While the accompanying album We Started Nothing topped the charts, the follow-up, Sounds From Nowheresville wasn't released until 2012 after the pair went to Berlin, got into techno then scrapped all the songs they'd written. After the lead single Hang It Up didn't even scrape the Top 100, the band left their label Columbia and issued two singles on the indie Finca: Super Critical (2014) and The Black Light (2018). They last tweeted in November 2019, having just started setting up a studio in London.

The Pigeon Detectives The Leeds band scored Top 20 hits with This Is An Emergency and I'm Not Sorry, back in 2007/2008. While their first two albums had success - debut Wait for Me was certified Platinum and the follow-up Emergency was given Gold status - 2011's Up Guards And At 'Em! and 2013's We Met At Sea didn't spawn any hits. This didn't deter the band, as they issued their last album, Broken Glances, in 2017 and The Pigeon Detectives have a UK tour in the diary for next year, kicking off at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on 21 April 2021.

The Rumble Strips Best known for their gorgeous 2007 track Girls & Boys In Love, the Devon band's second album Welcome To The Walk Alone was produced by Mark Ronson after the band had remixed his single for Amy Winehouse, Back In Black. After touring the album in 2010, the group went on hiatus, with each member living in a different part of the world. They came together for five days in 2015 and recorded some new material, which was issued as an album, The Lightship Recordings, the following year.

Hot Hot Heat Hailing form Victoria, in BC, Canada, Hot Hot Heat were best known for their indie club classic Bandages, and the accompanying album Make Up The Breakdown was not to be sniffed at either. The band - fronted by the energetic Steve Bays - released four more albums, with a self-titled 2016 outing being presented as Hot Hot Heat's final recording. Bays now performs with the band Mounties and is a sought-after producer.

The Thrills Dublin's Thrills had a spell in the sun with their glorious 2003 debut album So Much For The City, which gave us hits like One Horse Town and Big Sur. The follow-up, Let's Bottle Bohemia had a hit in Whatever Happened To Corey Haim, but when their third album Teenager didn't make the Top 40, The Thrills were dropped by their label, toured Australia in 2008 and then went on indefinite hiatus. Guitarist Daniel Ryan was last spotted running a juice bar business in Dublin, drummer Ben Carrigan writes soundtracks and singer Conor Deasy has been reportedly working in solo material for a while now.

The Rakes Best known for their ironic hit 22 Grand Job, London's Rakes had a respectable hit with their debut album Capture/Release and toured with Franz Ferdinand in that heady year of 2005. But the band called time on their career in October 2009, shortly after the release of their third album Klang. Frontman Alan Donohoe set up a new project called The Champagne Campaign, but now works as a software developer, while drummer Lasse Petersen went on to play for Wolf Gang and is now a chef.

The Paddingtons Kingston-upon-Hull's Paddingtons had a minor UK hit with their single Panic Attack in 2005, but after two albums - First Comes First (2005) and No Mundane Options (2008) - the group released one EP in 2010 titled The Lady Boy Tapes and then went on hiatus for nearly five years, only re-emerging to play Hull's Humber Street Sesh Festival in 2014. In September 2017, the band supported The Libertines for a hometown show at Hull's Ice Arena, but their appearances are more sporadic, with bassist Lloyd Dobbs making a living as a youth worker.

Milburn Sheffield's Milburn released their debut album Well Well Well in October 2006 and enjoyed some of the buzz generated by fellow Yorkshiremen Arctic Monkeys. Their single Send In The Boys made Number 22 in the Spring of that year, and the group released a follow-up album, These Are The Facts in 2007. Milburn split in 2008, bidding farewell to their fans at the O2 Academy Sheffield that May, but they returned to the venue in 2016 for some reunion shows. This led to a third album, Time, in 2017, produced by ex-Coral man Bill Ryder-Jones. Meanwhile, frontman Joe Carnall released his debut solo album under the name Good Cop Bad Cop, which was produced by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.