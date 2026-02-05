Super Bowl: Every artist who's ever played the half-time show

Prince, Beyoncé, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen all perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

As Super Bowl 2026 approaches, we turn back the clock and look at every act to grace the half-time show.

Super Bowl LIX takes place this Sunday 8th February and it's set to be a big one.

The huge American Football event is arguably even more famous for its prime time ads and its half-time show, which has played host to some of the most iconic musicians in history.

So who is set to play Super Bowl 2026 and who has gone before them?

Find out everything you need to know here.

Who's doing the Super Bowl half-time show in 2026?

2026's halftime show will feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Full list of Super Bowl half-time show performances:

1967 "Super Sighs and Sounds" with University of Arizona and Grambling State University bands 1968 Grambling State University band 1969 "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band and Miami-area high school bands 1970 "Tribute to New Orleans" with Southern University band, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Marguerite Piazza 1971 Southeast Missouri State band 1972 "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt & U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team 1973 "Happiness Is..." with University of Michigan Band, Andy Williams and Woody Herman 1974 "A Musical America" with University of Texas Band 1975 "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State University bands 1976 "200 Years and Just a Baby: A Tribute to America's Bicentennial" featuring Up With People 1977 "It's a Small World" by Walt Disney Productions including spectators waving colored placards on cue 1978 "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Pete Fountain, Al Hirt and The Apache Band 1979 "Salute to the Caribbean" with Ken Hamilton and various bands 1980 "A Salute to the Big Band Era" featuring Up With People 1981 "A Mardi Gras Festival" with Helen O'Connell and the Southern University band 1982 "A Salute to the 60's and Motown" featuring Up With People 1983 "KaleidoSUPERscope" featuring the Los Angeles Super Drill Team 1984 "Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" from Walt Disney Productions featuring Florida University marching bands 1985 "A World of Children's Dreams" featuring Tops in Blue 1986 "Beat of the Future" featuring Up With People 1987 "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary and The World of Make Believe", a Disney production featuring high school bands, George Burns and Mickey Rooney 1988 "Something Grand" featuring Chubby Checker, 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes, and the USC and San Diego State bands 1989 "BeBop Bamboozled" a 50s rock'n'roll show featuring 3-D effects 1990 "Salute to New Orleans" with a 40th Anniversary celebration of Peanuts characters, plus Doug Kershaw and Irma Thomas 1991 "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block 1992 "Winter Magic" featuring Gloria Estefan and figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill 1993 "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson 1994 "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd 1995 "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine 1996 "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring Diana Ross 1997 "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, James Brown and ZZ Top 1998 "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations 1999 "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Savion Glover 2000 "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton 2001 "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith and NSYNC with guests Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly 2002 U2 2003 Shania Twain and No Doubt with guest Sting 2004 "Choose or Lose" featuring Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Jessica Simpson 2005 Paul McCartney 2006 The Rolling Stones 2007 Prince 2008 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2009 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2010 The Who 2011 The Black Eyed Peas with guests Usher and Slash 2012 Madonna with guests Cee Lo Green, LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj 2013 Beyoncé with guests Destiny's Child 2014 Bruno Mars with guests Red Hot Chili Peppers 2015 Katy Perry with guests Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz 2016 Coldplay with guests Beyoncé and Bruno Mars 2017 Lady Gaga 2018 Justin Timberlake 2019 Maroon 5 with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi 2020 Shakira and Jennifer Lopez with guests Bad Bunny and J Balvin 2021 The Weeknd 2022 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar 2023 Rihanna 2024 Usher 2025 Kendrick Lamar 2026 Bad Bunny

What time does Super Bowl 2026 start?

The Super Bowl 2026 game kicks off at 6:30pm local time, which is 11.30pm (GMT) in the UK.

Where is Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl 2026 will take place at the Levis' Stadium in San Francisco, with the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2026 in the UK:

Super Bowl 2026 will be available to watch live on Channel 5 from 10.30pm.

