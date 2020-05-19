WATCH: The most notorious onstage mishaps

Remind yourself of some of the most unfortunate on-stage fails in rock. No-one was seriously harmed in the making of this feature.

Metallica's James Hetfield gets himself into a hole... literally Metallica played an unforgettable gig at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome in September 2017, but unfortunately the most memorable part of the set included an epic fall from their frontman. But, he didn't just trip or fall off stage. He managed to fall through an open trap door in the middle of the floor. And yet, the metal continued.

Dave Grohl runs out of luck Big Dave - the stage is his kingdom. But sometimes, it bites bacl. Here's the occasion when he slipped over during a show in São Paulo, Brazil in January 2015, but recovered magnificently. He wasn't so lucky when he tumbled offstage during a gig in Sweden in June 2015... he broke his leg and had to cancel the band's Glastonbury headline slot. Even after that incident, rock 'n' roll got the better of the legend, as he fell off the stage again at a show in Las Vegas on January 2019. We need to protect Dave Grohl at all costs! View this post on Instagram Dave Grohl: likes Bud Light, hates gravity. . For licensing and usage, contact: licensing@viralhog.com . #FooFighters #DaveGrohl #BudLight #FallsOffStage #GravitySucks #DidntBreakALeg #HardRockHotelLasVegas #TheJoint #Harman #JBL #PrivateConcert #CES2019 #KevinAndBean #KROQ @kevinandbean @thekevinryder A post shared by Matthew (@i_play_with_cars) on Jan 10, 2019 at 1:08am PST

Eddie Vedder doesn't look before he leaps At a show in Italy in 2006, the Pearl Jam frontman attempted to leap over a stack of amps, but misjudged the jump and ended up flat on his face. Luckily, he's still Alive (geddit?). The incident was preserved for future generations to play over and over again on the Immagine In Cornice live DVD.

Steven Tyler - Love In An Elevataaaaaaagh The Aerosmith frontman is no stranger to toppling off the edge of the stage. One of the worst incidents was in 2009 at a show in South Dakota, when the singer was hospitalised with neck and head injuries. Ouch. …and again in New Orleans.

Bono worries health and safety For over thirty years now, Bono's eagerness to get closer to his audience has seen him come a cropper… and sometimes climb up the scaffolding, only to get stuck. He's also fallen off stage many, many times. Maybe he shouldn't stand so close to The Edge (ha ha ha).

The Edge takes a tumble too The U2 guitarist should maybe watch where he's going as he stepped off the...erm...edge of the stage in Vancouver in 2015.

Krist Novoselic destroys his face At the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, the spirit of PUNK ROCK overcame Nirvana's bassist. At the climax to the classic song Lithium, Novoselic threw his bass into the air… and caught it with his face.

Chris Martin gets over-enthusiastic The Coldplay singer bruises his ego, if not his bum, while performing onstage in Canada in 2008.

Matt Bellamy smashes his mouth At a Muse gig in Atlanta in 2004, Matt Bellamy smashed his face with the neck of his guitar and had to stop the gig five songs in because he couldn't sing any more.

Axl Rose is Knockin' On Heaven's Door During a Guns N'Roses show in Colombia in 2010, the singer trotted across the huge stage to get a better look at the cheap seats, skidded and landed on his backside. He took it in good humour and - better still - kept his hat on.