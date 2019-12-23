The ultimate Indie Christmas playlist

Tired of the same old Christmas songs? Let Radio X ease the seasonal pain with a selection of COOL festive tunes.

Courteeners - Winter Wonderland Liam Fray remembers Christmas past in Middleton in this fine festive treat, and it was all for the charity Shelter.

Coldplay - 2,000 Miles Gentle festive musings from Chris Martin as the band cover The Pretenders' 1983 festive ballad.

Blossoms - Wonderful Christmastime The Stockport lads give their take on Paul McCartney's Fab Festive ditty from 1979.

Jimmy Eat World - Last Christmas The US rockers do a good job on Wham!'s festive evergreen. Originally recorded by the spray-tanned pop duo in 1984, the Arizonan band give it a light rock makeover.

The Darkness - Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) They were robbed, of course - they were kept off Christmas No 1 by Gary Jules and his Donnie Darko-loving version of Mad World. But Justin Hawkins and his spandex-clad crew live on in our hearts, even with the innuendo in the title.

Smith And Burrows - When The Thames Froze A collaboration between Editors frontman Tom Smith and former Razorlight drummer, We Are Scientists man and solo artiste Andy Burrows, When The Thames Froze was taken from the duo's excellent, slightly Christmas themed album, Funny Looking Angels.

The Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight) Da Brudders call a truce on this special day. How sweet.

The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York An all-time classic, which was kept off the Number 1 spot in 1987 by the Pet Shop Boys and Always On My Mind. Both the Pogues and MacColl had a background in post-punk and this collaboration brought out the best in Shane MacGowan's rough slice-of-life lyrics and Kirsty's beautiful voice.

Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah The late, great Buckley's cover of Leonard Cohen's song was never intended to be a Christmas hit, but ever since X Factor winner Alexandra Burke took it on in 2008, it's become a seasonal must-have.

John Lennon & Yoko Ono / Plastic Ono Band - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) A timeless plea for peace from the ex-Beatle, his wife and the Harlem Community Choir, first released in 1971. It became even more poignant after the legend was killed just before Christmas 1980.

Julian Casablancas - I Wish It Was Christmas Today A daft running joke from Saturday Night Live becomes a New Wave-y slab of festive cheer in the hands of the Strokes frontman.