The best song lyrics of 2019

25 December 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 25 December 2019, 13:01

Sam Fender performs at O2 Academy Brixton, London, December 2019
Sam Fender performs at O2 Academy Brixton, London, December 2019. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The perfect song words that captured the sights, sounds and spirit of 2019.

  1. "Here come the silver spoons on the silver screen / Where's our next Caroline Aherne? / The best we've ever seen."

    Courteeners - Heavy Jacket

  2. "Because the hardest of the game / Isn't even playing the game / It's caring enough to care about the things that you're daein'."

    Gerry Cinnamon - Canter

  3. "Psychotic, hypnotic, erotic; which box is your thing?"

    Jade Bird - I Get No Joy

  4. "And now your girlfriend is ringing in my ears again / It's no sure shot but she likes all my favourite things."

    Blossoms - Your Girlfriend

  5. "Every once in a while, the little things make me smile / As if one of our longshots paid off."

    Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot

  6. "You get low like a valley / Then high like a bird in the sky."

    The Black Keys - Lo/Hi

  7. "Hey kid, did you know? Today sixteen years ago / It was you and I for the last time."

    Liam Gallagher - One Of Us

  8. "All the silver tongued suits and cartoons that rule my world / Are saying it's a high time for hypersonic missiles."

    Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles

  9. "And if it hurts, don't let it show / While the seasons come and go / Shadow chiaroscuro."

    Foals - The Runner

  10. "Nature is dancing / And it makes me sweat / The echoes are clearing / But we ain't done yet."

    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Black Star Dancing

  11. "Power tripping egos, yet there's no change / Oh yeah, it's chaos from the top down."

    Stereophonics - Chaos From The Top Down

