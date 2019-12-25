The best song lyrics of 2019
25 December 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 25 December 2019, 13:01
The perfect song words that captured the sights, sounds and spirit of 2019.
-
"Here come the silver spoons on the silver screen / Where's our next Caroline Aherne? / The best we've ever seen."
Courteeners - Heavy Jacket
-
"Because the hardest of the game / Isn't even playing the game / It's caring enough to care about the things that you're daein'."
Gerry Cinnamon - Canter
-
"Psychotic, hypnotic, erotic; which box is your thing?"
Jade Bird - I Get No Joy
-
"And now your girlfriend is ringing in my ears again / It's no sure shot but she likes all my favourite things."
Blossoms - Your Girlfriend
-
"Every once in a while, the little things make me smile / As if one of our longshots paid off."
Catfish And The Bottlemen - Longshot
-
"You get low like a valley / Then high like a bird in the sky."
The Black Keys - Lo/Hi
-
"Hey kid, did you know? Today sixteen years ago / It was you and I for the last time."
Liam Gallagher - One Of Us
-
"All the silver tongued suits and cartoons that rule my world / Are saying it's a high time for hypersonic missiles."
Sam Fender - Hypersonic Missiles
-
"And if it hurts, don't let it show / While the seasons come and go / Shadow chiaroscuro."
Foals - The Runner
-
"Nature is dancing / And it makes me sweat / The echoes are clearing / But we ain't done yet."
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Black Star Dancing
-
"Power tripping egos, yet there's no change / Oh yeah, it's chaos from the top down."
Stereophonics - Chaos From The Top Down