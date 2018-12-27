The Best Album Cover Artwork Of 2018

Which were the best-dressed LP sleeves of the year? Radio X takes a look back at the most eye-catching record art of the past twelve months. Feed your eyes!

  1. Spiritualized - And Nothing Hurt

    Jason Pierce sends a message via morse code on his eighth studio album under the Spiritualized name.

    Spirtiualized - And Nothing Hurts album artwork
    Spirtiualized - And Nothing Hurts album artwork. Picture: Press

  2. Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man

    The former Supergrass man takes a breather on the cover of his third solo album.

    Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man album cover
    Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance

    It's all kicking off on the cover of the Bristol punks' second album.

    Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance album artwork
    Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance album artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears

    A beautiful portrait of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth adorns the cover of their second album.

    Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears album artwork
    Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears album artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Editors - Violence

    An intimidating, masculine image to illustrate the band's sixth album, released in March 2018.

    Editors - Violence album artwork
    Editors - Violence album artwork. Picture: Press

  6. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

    Alex Turner built the model of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and set it atop a reel-to-reel tape recorder contaning demos of the album. A striking image for a striking album.

    Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover
    Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Thom Yorke - Suspiria

    Watch the colours vibrate! A suitably “out there” sleeve for the Luca Guadagnino remake of Dario Argento’s classic horror.

    Thom Yorke - Suspiria album artwork
    Thom Yorke - Suspiria album artwork. Picture: Press

  8. Parquet Courts - Wide Awake!

    Frontman A. Savage has designed another distinctive visual for the New York band’s sixth album.

    Parquet Courts - Wide Awake! album artwork
    Parquet Courts - Wide Awake! album artwork. Picture: Press

  9. Low - Double Negative

    A minimalist classic for the band’s twelfth album.

    Low - Double Negative album artwork
    Low - Double Negative album artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky

    Cave's live EP featured this stunning shot of the artist in action live in Copenhagen.

    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky album artwork
    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky album artwork. Picture: Press

  11. Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar

    This remarkable image appears on the cover of the Scottish hip hop group's third album, released in March 2018.

    Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar album artwork
    Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar album artwork. Picture: Press

  12. Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer

    Simple, straightforward - this is Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty on the cover of the fourth album under that name.

    Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer album artwork
    Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer album artwork. Picture: Press

  14. Jon Hopkins - Singularity

    The fifth studio album from the British producer features this stunning image on the sleeve.

    Jon Hopkins - Singularity album cover
    Jon Hopkins - Singularity album cover. Picture: Press

