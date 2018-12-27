The Best Album Cover Artwork Of 2018
27 December 2018, 13:28 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 13:37
Which were the best-dressed LP sleeves of the year? Radio X takes a look back at the most eye-catching record art of the past twelve months. Feed your eyes!
-
Spiritualized - And Nothing Hurt
Jason Pierce sends a message via morse code on his eighth studio album under the Spiritualized name.
-
Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man
The former Supergrass man takes a breather on the cover of his third solo album.
-
Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance
It's all kicking off on the cover of the Bristol punks' second album.
-
Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears
A beautiful portrait of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth adorns the cover of their second album.
-
Editors - Violence
An intimidating, masculine image to illustrate the band's sixth album, released in March 2018.
-
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Alex Turner built the model of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and set it atop a reel-to-reel tape recorder contaning demos of the album. A striking image for a striking album.
-
Thom Yorke - Suspiria
Watch the colours vibrate! A suitably “out there” sleeve for the Luca Guadagnino remake of Dario Argento’s classic horror.
-
Parquet Courts - Wide Awake!
Frontman A. Savage has designed another distinctive visual for the New York band’s sixth album.
-
Low - Double Negative
A minimalist classic for the band’s twelfth album.
-
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky
Cave's live EP featured this stunning shot of the artist in action live in Copenhagen.
-
Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar
This remarkable image appears on the cover of the Scottish hip hop group's third album, released in March 2018.
-
Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer
Simple, straightforward - this is Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty on the cover of the fourth album under that name.
-
-
Jon Hopkins - Singularity
The fifth studio album from the British producer features this stunning image on the sleeve.