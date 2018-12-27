The Best Album Cover Artwork Of 2018

Which were the best-dressed LP sleeves of the year? Radio X takes a look back at the most eye-catching record art of the past twelve months. Feed your eyes!

Spiritualized - And Nothing Hurt Jason Pierce sends a message via morse code on his eighth studio album under the Spiritualized name. Spirtiualized - And Nothing Hurts album artwork. Picture: Press

Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man The former Supergrass man takes a breather on the cover of his third solo album. Gaz Coombes - World’s Strongest Man album cover. Picture: Press

Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance It's all kicking off on the cover of the Bristol punks' second album. Idles - Joy As An Act Of Resistance album artwork. Picture: Press

Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears A beautiful portrait of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth adorns the cover of their second album. Let’s Eat Grandma - I’m All Ears album artwork. Picture: Press

Editors - Violence An intimidating, masculine image to illustrate the band's sixth album, released in March 2018. Editors - Violence album artwork. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino Alex Turner built the model of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and set it atop a reel-to-reel tape recorder contaning demos of the album. A striking image for a striking album. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino album cover. Picture: Press

Thom Yorke - Suspiria Watch the colours vibrate! A suitably “out there” sleeve for the Luca Guadagnino remake of Dario Argento’s classic horror. Thom Yorke - Suspiria album artwork. Picture: Press

Parquet Courts - Wide Awake! Frontman A. Savage has designed another distinctive visual for the New York band’s sixth album. Parquet Courts - Wide Awake! album artwork. Picture: Press

Low - Double Negative A minimalist classic for the band’s twelfth album. Low - Double Negative album artwork. Picture: Press

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky Cave's live EP featured this stunning shot of the artist in action live in Copenhagen. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Distant Sky album artwork. Picture: Press

Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar This remarkable image appears on the cover of the Scottish hip hop group's third album, released in March 2018. Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar album artwork. Picture: Press

Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer Simple, straightforward - this is Josh Tillman, aka Father John Misty on the cover of the fourth album under that name. Father John Misty - God’s Favorite Customer album artwork. Picture: Press