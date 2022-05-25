The 25 best albums of 2012
25 May 2022, 16:53
10 years ago, we were listening to new music from Jack White, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, and The xx.
-
9th January 2012: The Maccabees - Given To The Wild
The band's third album includes the classic Pelican, Feel To Follow and Ayla.
-
27th January 2012: Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
The second studio album from the US singer featured the moody title track, Blue Jeans and Video Games.
-
30th January 2012: Django Django - Django Django
The art rockers released their debut album which featured the banger Default.
-
6th February 2012: Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom
Macca got nostalgic (and a bit risqué) for his fifteenth solo album, with a selection of classic covers, including Bye Bye Blackbird and I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter.
-
20th February 2012: Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour
The second album from the Southampton blues rockers includes the tracks Sweet Sour and Bruises.
-
12th March 2012: Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again
The debut album from the London singer-songwriter was nominated for the Mercury Prize included I'm Getting Ready and I'll Get Along.
-
19th March 2012: Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks
The Modfather's eleventh solo album featured guest appearances from Graham Coxon and Noel Gallagher.
-
2nd April 2012: Graham Coxon - A+E
The Blur guitarist's eighth solo album features the single What'll It Take.
-
20th April 2012: Jack White - Blunderbuss
The White Stripes man's debut solo album included the hits Sixteen Saltines, Love Interruption and Freedom At 21.
-
7th May 2012: The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull
The fifth album from the Jarman brothers included Come On Be A No-One, Anna and Glitters Like Gold.
-
18th May 2012: The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap
The second album from the Australian rock band included the tracks Need Your Love and Trembling Hands.
-
25th May 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
The Mercury Prize-winning debut album from the Leeds band included Tessellate, Breezeblocks and Matilda.
-
28th May 2012: Public Image Ltd - This is PiL
John Lydon's first album with his post-Sex Pistols project in 20 years included the single One Drop.
-
6th June 2012: Hot Chip - In Our Heads
The fifth album from the British electronica outfit included the tracks Night & Day and Don't Deny Your Heart.
-
23rd July 2012: The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten
The fourth album from the New Jersey rockers included the singles 45 and Here Comes My Man.
-
23rd July 2012: Plan B - Ill Manors
The British rapper released the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which included the tracks Lost My Way and Deepest Shame.
-
13th August 2012: Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts
The debut album from the quirky British rockers included the classic Chevy Thunder.
-
20th August 2012: Bloc Party - Four
The fourth album from Kele Okereke and co included Octopus and V.A.L.I.S.
-
31st August 2012: Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon
The second studio album from the Northern Irish indie band included the tracks Sleep Alone and Next Year.
-
3rd September 2012: The Vaccines - Come Of Age
The second album from Justin Young and co included the hits Teenage Icon, Bad Mood and I Always Knew.
-
3rd September 2012: The xx - Coexist
The second album from the acclaimed British group included the tracks Angels and Chained.
-
17th September 2012: The Killers - Battle Born
The fourth studio album from the Las Vegas band included the epics Runaways, Miss Atomic Bomb and Here With Me.
-
21st September 2012: Mumford & Sons - Babel
The follow-up to the acclaimed debut Sigh No More included the tracks I Will Wait, Whispers In The Dark and Lover Of The Light.
-
28th September 2012: Muse - The 2nd Law
The sixth album from the trio featured Supremacy, Madness and Panic Station.
-
15th October 2012: Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg
The Nottingham singer-songwriter's debut album included the tracks Lightning Bolt, Country Song, Seen It All and Taste It.