The 25 best albums of 2012

25 May 2022, 16:53

Albums of 2012: Lana Del Rey, Alt-J, The xx and Jack White
Albums of 2012: Lana Del Rey, Alt-J, The xx and Jack White. Picture: Press

10 years ago, we were listening to new music from Jack White, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, and The xx.

  1. 9th January 2012: The Maccabees - Given To The Wild

    The band's third album includes the classic Pelican, Feel To Follow and Ayla.

    The Maccabees - Given To The Wild
    The Maccabees - Given To The Wild. Picture: Press

  2. 27th January 2012: Lana Del Rey - Born To Die

    The second studio album from the US singer featured the moody title track, Blue Jeans and Video Games.

    Lana Del Rey - Born To Die
    Lana Del Rey - Born To Die. Picture: Press

  3. 30th January 2012: Django Django - Django Django

    The art rockers released their debut album which featured the banger Default.

    Django Django - Django Django
    Django Django - Django Django. Picture: Press

  4. 6th February 2012: Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom

    Macca got nostalgic (and a bit risqué) for his fifteenth solo album, with a selection of classic covers, including Bye Bye Blackbird and I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter.

    Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom
    Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom. Picture: Press

  5. 20th February 2012: Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour

    The second album from the Southampton blues rockers includes the tracks Sweet Sour and Bruises.

    Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour
    Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour. Picture: Press

  6. 12th March 2012: Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again

    The debut album from the London singer-songwriter was nominated for the Mercury Prize included I'm Getting Ready and I'll Get Along.

    Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again
    Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again. Picture: Press

  7. 19th March 2012: Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks

    The Modfather's eleventh solo album featured guest appearances from Graham Coxon and Noel Gallagher.

    Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks
    Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks. Picture: Press

  8. 2nd April 2012: Graham Coxon - A+E

    The Blur guitarist's eighth solo album features the single What'll It Take.

    Graham Coxon - A+E
    Graham Coxon - A+E. Picture: Press

  9. 20th April 2012: Jack White - Blunderbuss

    The White Stripes man's debut solo album included the hits Sixteen Saltines, Love Interruption and Freedom At 21.

    Jack White - Blunderbuss
    Jack White - Blunderbuss. Picture: Press

  10. 7th May 2012: The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull

    The fifth album from the Jarman brothers included Come On Be A No-One, Anna and Glitters Like Gold.

    The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull
    The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull. Picture: Press

  11. 18th May 2012: The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap

    The second album from the Australian rock band included the tracks Need Your Love and Trembling Hands.

    The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap
    The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap. Picture: Press

  12. 25th May 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

    The Mercury Prize-winning debut album from the Leeds band included Tessellate, Breezeblocks and Matilda.

    Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
    Alt-J - An Awesome Wave. Picture: Press

  13. 28th May 2012: Public Image Ltd - This is PiL

    John Lydon's first album with his post-Sex Pistols project in 20 years included the single One Drop.

    Public Image Ltd - This is PiL
    Public Image Ltd - This is PiL. Picture: Press

  14. 6th June 2012: Hot Chip - In Our Heads

    The fifth album from the British electronica outfit included the tracks Night & Day and Don't Deny Your Heart.

    Hot Chip - In Our Heads
    Hot Chip - In Our Heads. Picture: Press

  15. 23rd July 2012: The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten

    The fourth album from the New Jersey rockers included the singles 45 and Here Comes My Man.

    The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten
    The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten. Picture: Press

  16. 23rd July 2012: Plan B - Ill Manors

    The British rapper released the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which included the tracks Lost My Way and Deepest Shame.

    Plan B - Ill Manors
    Plan B - Ill Manors. Picture: Press

  17. 13th August 2012: Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts

    The debut album from the quirky British rockers included the classic Chevy Thunder.

    Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts
    Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts. Picture: Press

  18. 20th August 2012: Bloc Party - Four

    The fourth album from Kele Okereke and co included Octopus and V.A.L.I.S.

    Bloc Party - Four
    Bloc Party - Four. Picture: Press

  19. 31st August 2012: Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon

    The second studio album from the Northern Irish indie band included the tracks Sleep Alone and Next Year.

    Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon
    Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon. Picture: Press

  20. 3rd September 2012: The Vaccines - Come Of Age

    The second album from Justin Young and co included the hits Teenage Icon, Bad Mood and I Always Knew.

    The Vaccines - Come Of Age
    The Vaccines - Come Of Age. Picture: Press

  21. 3rd September 2012: The xx - Coexist

    The second album from the acclaimed British group included the tracks Angels and Chained.

    The xx - Coexist
    The xx - Coexist. Picture: Press

  22. 17th September 2012: The Killers - Battle Born

    The fourth studio album from the Las Vegas band included the epics Runaways, Miss Atomic Bomb and Here With Me.

    The Killers - Battle Born
    The Killers - Battle Born. Picture: Press

  23. 21st September 2012: Mumford & Sons - Babel

    The follow-up to the acclaimed debut Sigh No More included the tracks I Will Wait, Whispers In The Dark and Lover Of The Light.

    Mumford & Sons - Babel
    Mumford & Sons - Babel. Picture: Press

  24. 28th September 2012: Muse - The 2nd Law

    The sixth album from the trio featured Supremacy, Madness and Panic Station.

    Muse - The 2nd Law
    Muse - The 2nd Law. Picture: Press

  25. 15th October 2012: Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg

    The Nottingham singer-songwriter's debut album included the tracks Lightning Bolt, Country Song, Seen It All and Taste It.

    Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg
    Jake Bugg - Jake Bugg. Picture: Press

