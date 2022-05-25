The 25 best albums of 2012

10 years ago, we were listening to new music from Jack White, Alt-J, Lana Del Rey, and The xx.

9th January 2012: The Maccabees - Given To The Wild The band's third album includes the classic Pelican, Feel To Follow and Ayla. The Maccabees - Given To The Wild. Picture: Press

27th January 2012: Lana Del Rey - Born To Die The second studio album from the US singer featured the moody title track, Blue Jeans and Video Games. Lana Del Rey - Born To Die. Picture: Press

30th January 2012: Django Django - Django Django The art rockers released their debut album which featured the banger Default. Django Django - Django Django. Picture: Press

6th February 2012: Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom Macca got nostalgic (and a bit risqué) for his fifteenth solo album, with a selection of classic covers, including Bye Bye Blackbird and I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter. Paul McCartney - Kisses On The Bottom. Picture: Press

20th February 2012: Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour The second album from the Southampton blues rockers includes the tracks Sweet Sour and Bruises. Band Of Skulls - Sweet Sour. Picture: Press

12th March 2012: Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again The debut album from the London singer-songwriter was nominated for the Mercury Prize included I'm Getting Ready and I'll Get Along. Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again. Picture: Press

19th March 2012: Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks The Modfather's eleventh solo album featured guest appearances from Graham Coxon and Noel Gallagher. Paul Weller - Sonik Kicks. Picture: Press

2nd April 2012: Graham Coxon - A+E The Blur guitarist's eighth solo album features the single What'll It Take. Graham Coxon - A+E. Picture: Press

20th April 2012: Jack White - Blunderbuss The White Stripes man's debut solo album included the hits Sixteen Saltines, Love Interruption and Freedom At 21. Jack White - Blunderbuss. Picture: Press

7th May 2012: The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull The fifth album from the Jarman brothers included Come On Be A No-One, Anna and Glitters Like Gold. The Cribs - In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull. Picture: Press

18th May 2012: The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap The second album from the Australian rock band included the tracks Need Your Love and Trembling Hands. The Temper Trap - The Temper Trap. Picture: Press

25th May 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave The Mercury Prize-winning debut album from the Leeds band included Tessellate, Breezeblocks and Matilda. Alt-J - An Awesome Wave. Picture: Press

28th May 2012: Public Image Ltd - This is PiL John Lydon's first album with his post-Sex Pistols project in 20 years included the single One Drop. Public Image Ltd - This is PiL. Picture: Press

6th June 2012: Hot Chip - In Our Heads The fifth album from the British electronica outfit included the tracks Night & Day and Don't Deny Your Heart. Hot Chip - In Our Heads. Picture: Press

23rd July 2012: The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten The fourth album from the New Jersey rockers included the singles 45 and Here Comes My Man. The Gaslight Anthem - Handwritten. Picture: Press

23rd July 2012: Plan B - Ill Manors The British rapper released the soundtrack to the film of the same name, which included the tracks Lost My Way and Deepest Shame. Plan B - Ill Manors. Picture: Press

13th August 2012: Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts The debut album from the quirky British rockers included the classic Chevy Thunder. Spector - Enjoy It While It Lasts. Picture: Press

20th August 2012: Bloc Party - Four The fourth album from Kele Okereke and co included Octopus and V.A.L.I.S. Bloc Party - Four. Picture: Press

31st August 2012: Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon The second studio album from the Northern Irish indie band included the tracks Sleep Alone and Next Year. Two Door Cinema Club - Beacon. Picture: Press

3rd September 2012: The Vaccines - Come Of Age The second album from Justin Young and co included the hits Teenage Icon, Bad Mood and I Always Knew. The Vaccines - Come Of Age. Picture: Press

3rd September 2012: The xx - Coexist The second album from the acclaimed British group included the tracks Angels and Chained. The xx - Coexist. Picture: Press

17th September 2012: The Killers - Battle Born The fourth studio album from the Las Vegas band included the epics Runaways, Miss Atomic Bomb and Here With Me. The Killers - Battle Born. Picture: Press

21st September 2012: Mumford & Sons - Babel The follow-up to the acclaimed debut Sigh No More included the tracks I Will Wait, Whispers In The Dark and Lover Of The Light. Mumford & Sons - Babel. Picture: Press

28th September 2012: Muse - The 2nd Law The sixth album from the trio featured Supremacy, Madness and Panic Station. Muse - The 2nd Law. Picture: Press