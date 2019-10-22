The most memorable Spike Jonze videos

To celebrate the legendary director's birthday we look back at his greatest contributions to the music video world...

Spike Jonze was born plain old Adam Spiegel on 22 October 1969 and has made his name by being one of the most innovative film-makers of the past 20 years. He’s directed Being John Malkovich, Jackass, Where The Wild Things Are and commercials for Kenzo’s World, Ikea and many more.

But it’s his music videos we’re interested in - he got his start back in 1992 making clips for the likes of Sonic Youth and The Breeders, but went on to make memorable promos for the Beastie Boys, Weezer, R.E.M., Fatboy Slim, Beck, Bjork and LCD Soundsystem. In recent years he’s helmed videos for Lady Gaga and the collarboration between Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

Let’s take a look at some of his best videos!

Spike Jonze and musician Karen O attend the premiere of KENZO Presents: Music Is My Mistress, 2017. Picture: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for KENZO