Songs To Help You Get Over Your World Cup Disappointment

11 July 2018, 22:47

World Cup Semi Final 2018. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Well, it didn’t happen. England didn’t make it to the World Cup Final, so here’s the ultimate playlist to sum up your mood… and remind you of how well they did. Chin up!

  1. Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

    Sung by England fans after their team crashed out in the semi-final... this classic Oasis song means more to people with every passing year. More on what Don't Look Back In Anger means to people

  2. The Smiths - Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now

    "I was happy in the haze of a drunken hour..." And it was all going so well yesterday!

  3. The Stone Roses - She Bangs The Drums

    "The past was yours but the future's mine.” - See you at Qatar 2022!

  4. Oasis - The Masterplan

    "Life on the other hand/ Won't make us understand / We're all part of the masterplan." Maybe it wasn’t meant to be this time?

  5. Cast - Walkaway

    We did our best, it’s time to go home.

  6. Blur - No Distance Left To Run

    Damon Albarn's heartbreaking ode - it’s the end of the road.

  7. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out

    "Take what you need / And be on your way / And stop crying your heart out." Come on, we can get through this.

  8. Green Day - When September Ends

    Wake us up when July ends, more like.

  9. Radiohead - No Surprises

    "This is my final fit, my final bellyache." We knew that would happen. It’s enough to make you stick your head in a bucket of water.

  10. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes

    Go on… let that emotion right out. Don’t bottle things up.

  11. Ben Howard - Keep Your Head Up

    "Keep your head up, keep your heart strong.” Yes Ben, YES.

  12. Frank Turner - Recovery

    Frank tells us it’ll be tough to get over it, but we’ll manage!

  13. The Jam - The Bitterest Pill (I Ever Had To Swallow)

    Paul Weller's just heard the news - and he's having trouble getting his head around it.

