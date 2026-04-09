Siblings who rock: bands with brothers and sisters

Musical happy families, or sibling rivalry? From Oasis to The Kinks to Haim, here are the most famous groups featuring brothers and sisters.

The Kinks: Ray and Dave Davies Ray was the songwriter, but Dave was the guitarist who effectively invented heavy metal with his raw, fuzzy sound. The girls liked Dave, too. The pair fought bitterly throughout their time with The Kinks, but despite Dave recently describing his relationship with Ray as "toxic”, Ray claimed that the band were considering a new album as recently as 2018. The Kinks around the time of their Village Green Preservation Society album in 1968: Mick Avory, Peter Quaife and brother Ray and Dave Davies. Picture: Alamy

The Cribs - Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman The Wakefield band comprises twin brothers Gary and Ryan Jarman, plus younger brother Ross. Apart from when they have Johnny Marr as a member. Johnny Marr is NOT their brother. The Cribs in August 2017: Ross, Gary and Ryan Jarman. Picture: Alamy

Biffy Clyro: Ben and James Johnston Twin brothers James (bass) and Ben (drums) were both born on 25 April 1980. Together with their mate Simon Neil, they make up Scotland's greatest rock trio. Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

Haim: Este, Danielle and Alana Haim The three sisters from San Fernando, Los Angeles, made waves in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone. Their latest outing is 2025's I Quit. The Haim sisters: Danielle, Este and Alana. Picture: Press

Doves: Jez and Andy Williams The twin Williams brothers performed guitar and drums duties for the Manchester band and set up their own project (minus bassist and singer Jimi Goodwin) as Black Rivers. Doves in 2009: Andy and Jez Williams, plus bandmate Jimi Goodwin. Picture: Alamy

Kings Of Leon - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill Three brothers in one band, plus cousin Matthew. They all seem to get along, too. Which is nice. Kings Of Leon in 2025: Caleb, Nathan, Matthew and Jared Followiil. Picture: Press

Oasis: Noel and Liam Gallagher It was Liam's band. But Liam asked Noel to join. Noel said he'd join if the rest of them did what he told them to do. Superstardom beckoned. Noel and Liam Gallagher in Munich, March 1996. Picture: Alamy

Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood Older brother Colin plays bass, while younger brother Jonny takes on guitar and keyboard duties. Radiohead in 2008: Ed O'Brien, Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Thom Yorke and Phil Selway. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/Alamy

The Breeders - Kim and Kelley Deal Kim Deal's twin sister Kelley was originally in the frame to join the Pixies, but it wasn't until the second Breeders album, Last Splash, that the pair finally recorded together. Kelley is older by 11 minutes. Kelley and Kim Deal performing with The Breeders at Glastonbury 1992. Picture: Rob Watkin/Alamy

AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus Young Malcolm Young and younger brother Angus formed the Aussie powerhouse in 1973. Native Glaswegians, both Malcolm and Angus played guitar, but Angus is always the one dressed as a schoolboy. Malcolm sadly died in November 2017, aged 64. The mid-80s line-up of AC DC: Cliff Williams, Malcolm Young, Simon Wright, Angus Young and Brian Johnson. Picture: Alamy

Orbital - Phil and Paul Hartnoll Originally recording under the name DS Building Contractors, the Kent duo took their name from the M25 motorway and became one of UK dance music's biggest acts. Paul and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital in October 1993. Picture: Alamy

Sparks - Russell and Ron Mael Russell is the hyperactive singer, at the front while Ron writes the songs, plays keyboards and just stares... in a really strange way. Actually, they're both charming people and have been releasing witty and intelligent pop songs for the past 50-plus years. Some of their most notable albums are 1974's Kimono My House and their 1979 collaboration with producer Giorgio Moroder, No 1 In Heaven. Ron and Russell Mael in 1974, around the time of the Sparks album Propaganda. Picture: Tony Gale/Alamy

The Stooges - Ron and Scott Asheton The band that propelled Iggy Pop to fame was the brainchild of the Asheton brothers - Ron on guitar and Scott "Rock Action" Asheton on drums. Both are sadly now no longer with us: Ron died in 2009 and Scott in March 2014. The Stooges in 1969: Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Iggy Pop. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images