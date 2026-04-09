Siblings who rock: bands with brothers and sisters

9 April 2026, 14:01 | Updated: 9 April 2026, 14:18

Bands with Siblings: The Kinks, Haim, Sparks and Kings Of Leon
Bands with Siblings: The Kinks, Haim, Sparks and Kings Of Leon. Picture: Alamy/Press

Musical happy families, or sibling rivalry? From Oasis to The Kinks to Haim, here are the most famous groups featuring brothers and sisters.

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  1. The Kinks: Ray and Dave Davies

    Ray was the songwriter, but Dave was the guitarist who effectively invented heavy metal with his raw, fuzzy sound. The girls liked Dave, too. The pair fought bitterly throughout their time with The Kinks, but despite Dave recently describing his relationship with Ray as "toxic”, Ray claimed that the band were considering a new album as recently as 2018.

    The Kinks around the time of their Village Green Preservation Society album in 1968: Mick Avory, Peter Quaife and brother Ray and Dave Davies.
    The Kinks around the time of their Village Green Preservation Society album in 1968: Mick Avory, Peter Quaife and brother Ray and Dave Davies. Picture: Alamy

  2. The Cribs - Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman

    The Wakefield band comprises twin brothers Gary and Ryan Jarman, plus younger brother Ross. Apart from when they have Johnny Marr as a member. Johnny Marr is NOT their brother.

    The Cribs in August 2017: Ross, Gary and Ryan Jarman
    The Cribs in August 2017: Ross, Gary and Ryan Jarman. Picture: Alamy

  3. Biffy Clyro: Ben and James Johnston

    Twin brothers James (bass) and Ben (drums) were both born on 25 April 1980. Together with their mate Simon Neil, they make up Scotland's greatest rock trio.

    Biffy Clyro 2020
    Biffy Clyro 2020. Picture: Press/Warner Records

  4. Haim: Este, Danielle and Alana Haim

    The three sisters from San Fernando, Los Angeles, made waves in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone. Their latest outing is 2025's I Quit.

    The Haim sisters: Danielle, Este and Alana
    The Haim sisters: Danielle, Este and Alana. Picture: Press

  5. Doves: Jez and Andy Williams

    The twin Williams brothers performed guitar and drums duties for the Manchester band and set up their own project (minus bassist and singer Jimi Goodwin) as Black Rivers.

    Doves in 2009: Andy and Jez Williams, plus bandmate Jimi Goodwin
    Doves in 2009: Andy and Jez Williams, plus bandmate Jimi Goodwin. Picture: Alamy

  6. Kings Of Leon - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill

    Three brothers in one band, plus cousin Matthew. They all seem to get along, too. Which is nice.

    Kings Of Leon in 2025: Caleb, Nathan, Matthew and Jared Followiil.
    Kings Of Leon in 2025: Caleb, Nathan, Matthew and Jared Followiil. Picture: Press

  7. Oasis: Noel and Liam Gallagher

    It was Liam's band. But Liam asked Noel to join. Noel said he'd join if the rest of them did what he told them to do. Superstardom beckoned.

    Noel and Liam Gallagher in Munich, March 1996.
    Noel and Liam Gallagher in Munich, March 1996. Picture: Alamy

  8. Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood

    Older brother Colin plays bass, while younger brother Jonny takes on guitar and keyboard duties.

    Radiohead in 2008: Ed O'Brien, Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Thom Yorke and Phil Selway.
    Radiohead in 2008: Ed O'Brien, Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Thom Yorke and Phil Selway. Picture: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/Alamy

  9. The Breeders - Kim and Kelley Deal

    Kim Deal's twin sister Kelley was originally in the frame to join the Pixies, but it wasn't until the second Breeders album, Last Splash, that the pair finally recorded together. Kelley is older by 11 minutes.

    Kelley and Kim Deal performing with The Breeders at Glastonbury 1992
    Kelley and Kim Deal performing with The Breeders at Glastonbury 1992. Picture: Rob Watkin/Alamy

  10. AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus Young

    Malcolm Young and younger brother Angus formed the Aussie powerhouse in 1973. Native Glaswegians, both Malcolm and Angus played guitar, but Angus is always the one dressed as a schoolboy. Malcolm sadly died in November 2017, aged 64.

    The mid-80s line-up of AC DC: Cliff Williams, Malcolm Young, Simon Wright, Angus Young and Brian Johnson.
    The mid-80s line-up of AC DC: Cliff Williams, Malcolm Young, Simon Wright, Angus Young and Brian Johnson. Picture: Alamy

  11. Orbital - Phil and Paul Hartnoll

    Originally recording under the name DS Building Contractors, the Kent duo took their name from the M25 motorway and became one of UK dance music's biggest acts.

    Paul and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital in October 1993
    Paul and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital in October 1993. Picture: Alamy

  12. Sparks - Russell and Ron Mael

    Russell is the hyperactive singer, at the front while Ron writes the songs, plays keyboards and just stares... in a really strange way. Actually, they're both charming people and have been releasing witty and intelligent pop songs for the past 50-plus years. Some of their most notable albums are 1974's Kimono My House and their 1979 collaboration with producer Giorgio Moroder, No 1 In Heaven.

    Ron and Russell Mael in 1974, around the time of the Sparks album Propaganda
    Ron and Russell Mael in 1974, around the time of the Sparks album Propaganda. Picture: Tony Gale/Alamy

  13. The Stooges - Ron and Scott Asheton

    The band that propelled Iggy Pop to fame was the brainchild of the Asheton brothers - Ron on guitar and Scott "Rock Action" Asheton on drums. Both are sadly now no longer with us: Ron died in 2009 and Scott in March 2014.

    The Stooges in 1969: Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Iggy Pop
    The Stooges in 1969: Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Iggy Pop. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  14. Jet - Nic and Chris Cester

    Frontman Nic is the frontman and songwriter, while younger brother Chris is on drums.

    Jet: Cameron Muncey, Chris Cester, Doug Armstrong and Nic Cester of Jet in October 2002.
    Jet: Cameron Muncey, Chris Cester, Doug Armstrong and Nic Cester of Jet in October 2002. Picture: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

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