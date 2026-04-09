Siblings who rock: bands with brothers and sisters
9 April 2026, 14:01 | Updated: 9 April 2026, 14:18
Musical happy families, or sibling rivalry? From Oasis to The Kinks to Haim, here are the most famous groups featuring brothers and sisters.
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The Kinks: Ray and Dave Davies
Ray was the songwriter, but Dave was the guitarist who effectively invented heavy metal with his raw, fuzzy sound. The girls liked Dave, too. The pair fought bitterly throughout their time with The Kinks, but despite Dave recently describing his relationship with Ray as "toxic”, Ray claimed that the band were considering a new album as recently as 2018.
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The Cribs - Ryan, Gary and Ross Jarman
The Wakefield band comprises twin brothers Gary and Ryan Jarman, plus younger brother Ross. Apart from when they have Johnny Marr as a member. Johnny Marr is NOT their brother.
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Biffy Clyro: Ben and James Johnston
Twin brothers James (bass) and Ben (drums) were both born on 25 April 1980. Together with their mate Simon Neil, they make up Scotland's greatest rock trio.
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Haim: Este, Danielle and Alana Haim
The three sisters from San Fernando, Los Angeles, made waves in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone. Their latest outing is 2025's I Quit.
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Doves: Jez and Andy Williams
The twin Williams brothers performed guitar and drums duties for the Manchester band and set up their own project (minus bassist and singer Jimi Goodwin) as Black Rivers.
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Kings Of Leon - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill
Three brothers in one band, plus cousin Matthew. They all seem to get along, too. Which is nice.
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Oasis: Noel and Liam Gallagher
It was Liam's band. But Liam asked Noel to join. Noel said he'd join if the rest of them did what he told them to do. Superstardom beckoned.
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Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood
Older brother Colin plays bass, while younger brother Jonny takes on guitar and keyboard duties.
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The Breeders - Kim and Kelley Deal
Kim Deal's twin sister Kelley was originally in the frame to join the Pixies, but it wasn't until the second Breeders album, Last Splash, that the pair finally recorded together. Kelley is older by 11 minutes.
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AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus Young
Malcolm Young and younger brother Angus formed the Aussie powerhouse in 1973. Native Glaswegians, both Malcolm and Angus played guitar, but Angus is always the one dressed as a schoolboy. Malcolm sadly died in November 2017, aged 64.
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Orbital - Phil and Paul Hartnoll
Originally recording under the name DS Building Contractors, the Kent duo took their name from the M25 motorway and became one of UK dance music's biggest acts.
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Sparks - Russell and Ron Mael
Russell is the hyperactive singer, at the front while Ron writes the songs, plays keyboards and just stares... in a really strange way. Actually, they're both charming people and have been releasing witty and intelligent pop songs for the past 50-plus years. Some of their most notable albums are 1974's Kimono My House and their 1979 collaboration with producer Giorgio Moroder, No 1 In Heaven.
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The Stooges - Ron and Scott Asheton
The band that propelled Iggy Pop to fame was the brainchild of the Asheton brothers - Ron on guitar and Scott "Rock Action" Asheton on drums. Both are sadly now no longer with us: Ron died in 2009 and Scott in March 2014.
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Jet - Nic and Chris Cester
Frontman Nic is the frontman and songwriter, while younger brother Chris is on drums.