These are the most popular Christmas songs of all time

6 December 2019, 11:56 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 12:28

Roy Wood, John Lennon, Shane MacGowan, George Michael and Noddy Holder of Slade
Roy Wood, John Lennon, Shane MacGowan, George Michael and Noddy Holder of Slade. Picture: Ilpo Musto/AP/Ian Dickson/Shutterstock

New research has revealed which festive tunes have been the most listened to over the years - and which song has been given the most plays.

Christmas time is upon us - which means seasonal songs can be heard on every corner, and your shopping trips will be soundtracked by the likes of Wizzard, Band Aid, Elton John, Slade, Shaky and all the usual suspects.

But which one of these festive favourites will you hear the most?

PRS - the Performing Rights Society, who track plays of songs on TV and radio - have issued some new research, which revealsd Brits’ favourite top 20 Christmas songs:

Britain's Top 20 Favourite Christmas Songs

  1. The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale Of New York

  2. Wham! - Last Christmas

  3. Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody

  4. Bing Crosby - White Christmas

  5. Wizzard – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day

  6. Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You

  7. Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas

  8. Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas?

  9. Greg Lake - I Believe In Father Christmas

  10. Johnny Mathis - When A Child Is Born

  11. Boney M - Mary's Boy Child (Oh My Lord)

  12. East 17 - Stay Another Day

  13. Nat King Cole - The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

  14. John Lennon and Yoko Ono / Plastic Ono Band - Happy Xmas (War is Over)

  15. Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone

  16. Frankie Goes To Hollywood - The Power Of Love

  17. Aled Jones - Walking In The Air

  18. Bing Crosby and David Bowie – Little Drummer Boy (Peace On Earth)

  19. Jona Lewie - Stop The Cavalry

  20. Cliff Richard - The Millennium Prayer

And, if that's not enough, according to the new research, polling 2,000 Brits, 4 in 10 (41%) of Brits say hearing Christmas music gets them into the festive spirit. Woo hoo!

If those songs don't float your festive boat, then check out Radio X's Christmas Playlist - listen on the Global Player app now!

