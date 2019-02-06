The most delayed albums of all time
6 February 2019, 12:21
Guns N’Roses? The Stone Roses? Which artists have spent the most time sitting idle between albums? Radio X does “the math”.
The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
One of the most keenly-awaited second albums in history, the actual time elapsed between the release of the classic The Stone Roses in 1989 and its follow-up, The Second Coming was…
The Stone Roses - The Second Coming
5 years, 8 months, 23 days. Mind you, it was another 21 years, 5 months and 8 years between The Second Coming and the release of the next new material, All For One.
Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires
The band's Fallen Empires album was released on 11 November 2011...
Snow Patrol - Wildness
...and the follow-up, Wildness, will drop 6 years, 5 months and 15 days later on 25 May 2018. Welcome back!
Daft Punk - Human After All
Not known for their vast output, the French duo took a not-inconsiderable amount of time before unleashing the follow-up…
Daft Punk - Random Access Memories
…in fact it was 8 years, 2 months and 6 days. But it had Get Lucky on it, so we'll let them off.
Embrace - This New Day
Danny McNamara released this album in 2006 and then…
Embrace - Embrace
…finally released the self-titled follow-up 8 years, 1 month and 2 days later. Must have got stuck in traffic.
David Bowie - Reality
The king of the comeback, the time elapsed between Reality in 2003 and his next album The Next Day…
David Bowie - The Next Day
…felt like a lifetime, but was in fact 9 years, 5 months and 20 days.
Portishead - Portishead
The Bristol trip-hop collective’s second album in 1997 was followed up…
Portishead - Third
…by their third LP in 2008: 10 years, 6 months and 29 days later, to be exact.
Kate Bush - The Red Shoes
Kate fans had all but given up on ever hearing their hero produce new material after 1993’s The Red Shoes, however…
Kate Bush - Aerial
…she returned 12 years and one week later with this well-received follow-up. Mind you, it was 35 years between her last tour and the Before The Dawn residency at Hammersmith Apollo in the summer of 2014.
Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident?
Probably the most famous wait for a follow-up was the delay between this album of punk covers in 1993 and its almost-mythical follow-up…
Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy
…Which finally arrived in 2008: 15 years and 2 days after everyone had hung their bandanas up.
The Avalanches - Since I Left You
Another infamous case of a creative blockage, the Aussie sampling collective issued this classic album in 2000, but it took…
The Avalanches - Wildflower
...15 years, 7 months and 11 days for the follow-up to hit the shops. What kept you!
My Bloody Valentine – Loveless
Kevin Shields is rock music’s most famous procrastinator, having spent an impressive…
My Bloody Valentine - mbv
…21 years, 2 months and 30 days between the release of Loveless in November 1991 and its follow-up, mbv in 2013. Shields is already talking about a follow-up. *sets alarm*
Pixies - Trompe Le Monde
Grunge was at its height when the Boston legends issued their fourth full-length album. They reunited in 2004 and issued a couple of EPs and tracks, but it was a while before they released a full length album….
Pixies - Indie Cindy
…in fact it was 22 years, 6 months and 28 days until Indie Cindy made a splash on Record Store Day 2014.
The Stooges - Raw Power
And our winner? The Stooges! Iggy Pop and his band of veteran garage rockers managed to notch up the most amount of time between their last studio album and its successor. They were produced by Bowie when they recorded Raw Power in 1973…
The Stooges - The Weirdness
…and Iggy Pop had forged a notorious solo career before they reconvened for The Weirdness in 2007: 34 years and 1 month later. Congratulations, guys! But if ABBA stretch to releasing a WHOLE album, they could triumph...