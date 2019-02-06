The most delayed albums of all time

6 February 2019, 12:21

Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in 1991
Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in 1991. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Guns N’Roses? The Stone Roses? Which artists have spent the most time sitting idle between albums? Radio X does “the math”.

  1. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

    One of the most keenly-awaited second albums in history, the actual time elapsed between the release of the classic The Stone Roses in 1989 and its follow-up, The Second Coming was…

    The Stone Roses - debut album (1989)
    The Stone Roses - debut album (1989). Picture: Press

  2. The Stone Roses - The Second Coming

    5 years, 8 months, 23 days. Mind you, it was another 21 years, 5 months and 8 years between The Second Coming and the release of the next new material, All For One.

    The Stone Roses - The Second Coming album cover
    The Stone Roses - The Second Coming album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires

    The band's Fallen Empires album was released on 11 November 2011...

    Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires album cover
    Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Snow Patrol - Wildness

    ...and the follow-up, Wildness, will drop 6 years, 5 months and 15 days later on 25 May 2018. Welcome back!

    Snow Patrol - Wildness album cover
    Snow Patrol - Wildness album cover. Picture: Press

  5. Daft Punk - Human After All

    Not known for their vast output, the French duo took a not-inconsiderable amount of time before unleashing the follow-up…

    Daft Punk - Human After All album cover
    Daft Punk - Human After All album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Daft Punk - Random Access Memories

    Daft Punk - Random Access Memories album cover
    Daft Punk - Random Access Memories album cover. Picture: Press

    …in fact it was 8 years, 2 months and 6 days. But it had Get Lucky on it, so we'll let them off.

  7. Embrace - This New Day

    Danny McNamara released this album in 2006 and then…

    Embrace - This New Day album cover
    Embrace - This New Day album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Embrace - Embrace

    …finally released the self-titled follow-up 8 years, 1 month and 2 days later. Must have got stuck in traffic.

    Embrace - Embrace album cover
    Embrace - Embrace album cover. Picture: Press

  9. David Bowie - Reality

    The king of the comeback, the time elapsed between Reality in 2003 and his next album The Next Day…

    David Bowie - Reality album cover
    David Bowie - Reality album cover. Picture: Press

  10. David Bowie - The Next Day

    …felt like a lifetime, but was in fact 9 years, 5 months and 20 days.

    David Bowie - The Next Day album cover
    David Bowie - The Next Day album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Portishead - Portishead

    The Bristol trip-hop collective’s second album in 1997 was followed up…

    Portishead - Portishead album cover
    Portishead - Portishead album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Portishead - Third

    …by their third LP in 2008: 10 years, 6 months and 29 days later, to be exact.

    Portishead - Third album cover
    Portishead - Third album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Kate Bush - The Red Shoes

    Kate fans had all but given up on ever hearing their hero produce new material after 1993’s The Red Shoes, however…

    Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover
    Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Kate Bush - Aerial

    …she returned 12 years and one week later with this well-received follow-up. Mind you, it was 35 years between her last tour and the Before The Dawn residency at Hammersmith Apollo in the summer of 2014.

    Kate Bush - Aerial album cover
    Kate Bush - Aerial album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident?

    Probably the most famous wait for a follow-up was the delay between this album of punk covers in 1993 and its almost-mythical follow-up…

    Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident? album cover
    Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident? album cover. Picture: Press

  16. Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy

    …Which finally arrived in 2008: 15 years and 2 days after everyone had hung their bandanas up.

    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy album cover
    Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy album cover. Picture: Press

  17. The Avalanches - Since I Left You

    Another infamous case of a creative blockage, the Aussie sampling collective issued this classic album in 2000, but it took…

    The Avalanches - Since I Left You album cover
    The Avalanches - Since I Left You album cover. Picture: Press

  18. The Avalanches - Wildflower

    ...15 years, 7 months and 11 days for the follow-up to hit the shops. What kept you!

    The Avalanches - Wildflower album cover
    The Avalanches - Wildflower album cover. Picture: Press

  19. My Bloody Valentine – Loveless

    Kevin Shields is rock music’s most famous procrastinator, having spent an impressive…

    My Bloody Valentine – Loveless album cover
    My Bloody Valentine – Loveless album cover. Picture: Press

  20. My Bloody Valentine - mbv

    …21 years, 2 months and 30 days between the release of Loveless in November 1991 and its follow-up, mbv in 2013. Shields is already talking about a follow-up. *sets alarm*

    My Bloody Valentine - mbv album cover
    My Bloody Valentine - mbv album cover. Picture: Press

  21. Pixies - Trompe Le Monde

    Grunge was at its height when the Boston legends issued their fourth full-length album. They reunited in 2004 and issued a couple of EPs and tracks, but it was a while before they released a full length album….

    Pixies - Trompe Le Monde album cover
    Pixies - Trompe Le Monde album cover. Picture: Press

  22. Pixies - Indie Cindy

    …in fact it was 22 years, 6 months and 28 days until Indie Cindy made a splash on Record Store Day 2014.

    Pixies Indie Cindy album cover
    Pixies Indie Cindy album cover. Picture: Press

  23. The Stooges - Raw Power

    And our winner? The Stooges! Iggy Pop and his band of veteran garage rockers managed to notch up the most amount of time between their last studio album and its successor. They were produced by Bowie when they recorded Raw Power in 1973…

    The Stooges - Raw Power album cover
    The Stooges - Raw Power album cover. Picture: Press

  24. The Stooges - The Weirdness

    …and Iggy Pop had forged a notorious solo career before they reconvened for The Weirdness in 2007: 34 years and 1 month later. Congratulations, guys! But if ABBA stretch to releasing a WHOLE album, they could triumph...

    The Stooges - The Weirdness album cover
    The Stooges - The Weirdness album cover. Picture: Press

