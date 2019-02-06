The most delayed albums of all time

Guns N’Roses? The Stone Roses? Which artists have spent the most time sitting idle between albums? Radio X does “the math”.

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses One of the most keenly-awaited second albums in history, the actual time elapsed between the release of the classic The Stone Roses in 1989 and its follow-up, The Second Coming was… The Stone Roses - debut album (1989). Picture: Press

The Stone Roses - The Second Coming 5 years, 8 months, 23 days. Mind you, it was another 21 years, 5 months and 8 years between The Second Coming and the release of the next new material, All For One. The Stone Roses - The Second Coming album cover. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires The band's Fallen Empires album was released on 11 November 2011... Snow Patrol - Fallen Empires album cover. Picture: Press

Snow Patrol - Wildness ...and the follow-up, Wildness, will drop 6 years, 5 months and 15 days later on 25 May 2018. Welcome back! Snow Patrol - Wildness album cover. Picture: Press

Daft Punk - Human After All Not known for their vast output, the French duo took a not-inconsiderable amount of time before unleashing the follow-up… Daft Punk - Human After All album cover. Picture: Press

Daft Punk - Random Access Memories Daft Punk - Random Access Memories album cover. Picture: Press …in fact it was 8 years, 2 months and 6 days. But it had Get Lucky on it, so we'll let them off.

Embrace - This New Day Danny McNamara released this album in 2006 and then… Embrace - This New Day album cover. Picture: Press

Embrace - Embrace …finally released the self-titled follow-up 8 years, 1 month and 2 days later. Must have got stuck in traffic. Embrace - Embrace album cover. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Reality The king of the comeback, the time elapsed between Reality in 2003 and his next album The Next Day… David Bowie - Reality album cover. Picture: Press

David Bowie - The Next Day …felt like a lifetime, but was in fact 9 years, 5 months and 20 days. David Bowie - The Next Day album cover. Picture: Press

Portishead - Portishead The Bristol trip-hop collective’s second album in 1997 was followed up… Portishead - Portishead album cover. Picture: Press

Portishead - Third …by their third LP in 2008: 10 years, 6 months and 29 days later, to be exact. Portishead - Third album cover. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - The Red Shoes Kate fans had all but given up on ever hearing their hero produce new material after 1993’s The Red Shoes, however… Kate Bush - The Red Shoes album cover. Picture: Press

Kate Bush - Aerial …she returned 12 years and one week later with this well-received follow-up. Mind you, it was 35 years between her last tour and the Before The Dawn residency at Hammersmith Apollo in the summer of 2014. Kate Bush - Aerial album cover. Picture: Press

Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident? Probably the most famous wait for a follow-up was the delay between this album of punk covers in 1993 and its almost-mythical follow-up… Guns N'Roses - The Spaghetti Incident? album cover. Picture: Press

Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy …Which finally arrived in 2008: 15 years and 2 days after everyone had hung their bandanas up. Guns N'Roses - Chinese Democracy album cover. Picture: Press

The Avalanches - Since I Left You Another infamous case of a creative blockage, the Aussie sampling collective issued this classic album in 2000, but it took… The Avalanches - Since I Left You album cover. Picture: Press

The Avalanches - Wildflower ...15 years, 7 months and 11 days for the follow-up to hit the shops. What kept you! The Avalanches - Wildflower album cover. Picture: Press

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless Kevin Shields is rock music’s most famous procrastinator, having spent an impressive… My Bloody Valentine – Loveless album cover. Picture: Press

My Bloody Valentine - mbv …21 years, 2 months and 30 days between the release of Loveless in November 1991 and its follow-up, mbv in 2013. Shields is already talking about a follow-up. *sets alarm* My Bloody Valentine - mbv album cover. Picture: Press

Pixies - Trompe Le Monde Grunge was at its height when the Boston legends issued their fourth full-length album. They reunited in 2004 and issued a couple of EPs and tracks, but it was a while before they released a full length album…. Pixies - Trompe Le Monde album cover. Picture: Press

Pixies - Indie Cindy …in fact it was 22 years, 6 months and 28 days until Indie Cindy made a splash on Record Store Day 2014. Pixies Indie Cindy album cover. Picture: Press

The Stooges - Raw Power And our winner? The Stooges! Iggy Pop and his band of veteran garage rockers managed to notch up the most amount of time between their last studio album and its successor. They were produced by Bowie when they recorded Raw Power in 1973… The Stooges - Raw Power album cover. Picture: Press