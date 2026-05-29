The loudest bands of all time

The loudest bands in the world: Motörhead, The Prodigy and The Who. Picture: Goedefroit Music/Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns/Icon and Image/Getty Images

31st May is Save Your Hearing Day, so Radio X looks at some of the loudest acts in history from The Who to The Prodigy...

It’s been claimed that The Killers’ set at Glastonbury 2019 was the festival’s LOUDEST EVER headliner. According to the team behind the PA, the sound hit 106 decibels at the front of the Pyramid Stage. But, as we’ll see, 106dB is a walk in the park compared to some of these bands… with testimony from Radio X listeners.

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