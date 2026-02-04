20 of the longest album titles of all time

Albums with very long titles, including epics by Happy Mondays and Soulwax. Picture: Press

Naming your album is a tricky process... here are some examples that have caused a few double-takes in record shops over the years.

By Radio X

On 3rd March 2008, the anarcho-punk band Chumbawamba released their thirteenth album, commonly known as The Boy Bands Have Won. In actual fact, the full title is an eye-popping 156 words long - a world record.

How did we get to that point? Radio X looks at the longest album titles ever conceived.