20 of the greatest Indie second albums

The difficult second album? What of it? Great debuts are often hard to follow up. Here are the times when the sequel almost overshadowed the original.

Radiohead - The Bends: release date 13th March 1995 Although Pablo Honey included the great song Creep, The Bends proved that Radiohead were not just one-hit wonders and saw them create a new sonic universe for themselves. Fake Plastic Trees, High And Dry, the tile track and the exquisite finale of Street Spirit make this an absolute classic. Radiohead - The Bends album cover. Picture: Press

New Order - Power Corruption And Lies: release date 2nd May 1983 1981's Movement was scorned by critics as a lame attempt to revise the Joy Division magic without Ian Curtis, but two years of touring, writing and spending time partying in New York clubs saw the band head off on a new course… dance rock! New Order - Power Corruption & Lies cover. Picture: Alamy

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream: release date 19th July 1993 Gish made a few ripples, but it was the 1993 follow-up that made a bigger splash. Today, Cherub Rock, Rocket and the evergreen Disarm all redefined the band's status, despite Billy Corgan later claiming he'd played most of the album himself. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover. Picture: Press

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish: release date 10th May 1993 1991's Leisure saw Blur dismissed as baggy wannabes, but the follow up saw the band regroup and come back with the blueprint for Britpop. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R: release date 6th June 2000 The band's self-titled debut was a reaction to Josh Homme's old band Kyuss, but 2000's Rated R was an absolute rock beast, kicking off with the unforgettable Feel Good Hit Of The Summer and then slamming straight into The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret. Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R album cover. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - Demon Days: 11th May 2005 Damon Albarn established his virtual cartoon band with a self-titled debut in 2001, but it was the follow-up that featured some brilliant tunes: Dirty Harry, Feel Good Inc and DARE, featuring Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays. Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover. Picture: Alamy

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory: release date 2nd October 1995 One of the biggest albums of all time (in every sense of the word), the second album from Oasis made them household names. The album spawned the tracks Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova. Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory album cover. Picture: Alamy

The Smiths - Meat Is Murder: release date 11th February 1985 The band's eponymous debut was viewed as something of a disappointment, but the follow-up was more assured and included the provocative title track, as well as That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore, one of The Smiths' more underrated singles. The Smiths - Meat Is Murder album cover. Picture: Alamy

Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head: release date 26th August 2002 Parachutes was a monster debut, but the band's second album is chock full of Coldplay classics: In My Place, The Scientist, Clocks, God Put A Smile On Your Face... Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head album cover. Picture: Press

The Killers - Sam's Town: release date 27th September 2006 The Las Vegans were touring their debut Hot Fuss for what seemed like an age, but the follow-up saw Brandon Flowers get back to his roots. The title is taken from a casino in Vegas, while the songs feature an air of wistful romance. The Killers - Sam's Town album cover. Picture: Press

Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare: release date 18th April 2007 Their debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, was the fastest selling debut of all time, but the follow-up was just as good and featured a very different set of songs, led off by the single Brianstorm. Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape: release date 20th May 1997 The self-titled debut established Dave Grohl as a songwriter in his own right, but 1997's The Colour And The Shape was a stone cold classic from the off. Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Everlong and Walking After You are just some of the huge tunes on this record. Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape album cover. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Bummed: release date 21st November 1988 After a shaky start with 24 Hour Party People, the Mondays put themselves and Madchester firmly on the map with this quirky outing, produced by former Joy Division knob twiddler Martin Hannett. Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Closer: release date 18th July 1980 The band's second and final album, released just after the death of singer Ian Curtis. A suitable epitaph. Joy Division - Closer album cover. Picture: Alamy

Pixies - Doolittle: release date 17th April 1989 If you ignore the Come On Pilgrim mini-album, this was Boston's finest's second long player and their first with producer Gil Norton. Debaser, Monkey Gone To Heaven, Here Comes Your Man, all the classics are there. Pixies - Doolittle album cover. Picture: Alamy

Nirvana – Nevermind: release date 24th September 1991 The ultimate second album. The follow-up to the scratchy Bleach, Butch Vig's production put the sheen on these classic songs and made this a legendary record. Nirvana – Nevermind album cover. Picture: Alamy

Muse - Origin Of Symmetry: release date 18th June 2001 It took two years for the trio to follow up Showbiz, but their second album saw the band mature and produce some excellent tracks, in the shape of New Born, Bliss, Hyper Music, Plug In Baby, Citizen Erased… Muse - Origin Of Symmetry album cover. Picture: Press

Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails: release date 8th March 1999 The Welsh trio’s debut, Word Gets Around, was full of hometown tales, while the follow-up detailed what happened when you travel around the world as rock band: Bartender And The Thief, Just Looking, I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio, all instant classics from Kelly Jones and co. Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails album cover. Picture: Press

Garbage - Version 2.0: release date 11th May 1998 After 1995's self-titled, the Shirley Manson-fronted band's sophomore album included the singles Push It, When I Grow Up and I Think I'm Paranoid. Garbage - Version 2.0 album cover. Picture: Press