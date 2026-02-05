20 of the greatest Indie second albums

5 February 2026, 15:16

Some of the best ever second albums!
Some of the best ever second albums! Picture: Press

The difficult second album? What of it? Great debuts are often hard to follow up. Here are the times when the sequel almost overshadowed the original.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Radio X

By Radio X

  1. Radiohead - The Bends: release date 13th March 1995

    Although Pablo Honey included the great song Creep, The Bends proved that Radiohead were not just one-hit wonders and saw them create a new sonic universe for themselves. Fake Plastic Trees, High And Dry, the tile track and the exquisite finale of Street Spirit make this an absolute classic.

    Radiohead - The Bends album cover
    Radiohead - The Bends album cover. Picture: Press

  2. New Order - Power Corruption And Lies: release date 2nd May 1983

    1981's Movement was scorned by critics as a lame attempt to revise the Joy Division magic without Ian Curtis, but two years of touring, writing and spending time partying in New York clubs saw the band head off on a new course… dance rock!

    New Order - Power Corruption & Lies cover
    New Order - Power Corruption & Lies cover. Picture: Alamy

  3. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream: release date 19th July 1993

    Gish made a few ripples, but it was the 1993 follow-up that made a bigger splash. Today, Cherub Rock, Rocket and the evergreen Disarm all redefined the band's status, despite Billy Corgan later claiming he'd played most of the album himself.

    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover
    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish: release date 10th May 1993

    1991's Leisure saw Blur dismissed as baggy wannabes, but the follow up saw the band regroup and come back with the blueprint for Britpop.

    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover
    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover. Picture: Press

  5. Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R: release date 6th June 2000

    The band's self-titled debut was a reaction to Josh Homme's old band Kyuss, but 2000's Rated R was an absolute rock beast, kicking off with the unforgettable Feel Good Hit Of The Summer and then slamming straight into The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R album cover
    Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Gorillaz - Demon Days: 11th May 2005

    Damon Albarn established his virtual cartoon band with a self-titled debut in 2001, but it was the follow-up that featured some brilliant tunes: Dirty Harry, Feel Good Inc and DARE, featuring Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays.

    Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover
    Gorillaz - Demon Days album cover. Picture: Alamy

  7. Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory: release date 2nd October 1995

    One of the biggest albums of all time (in every sense of the word), the second album from Oasis made them household names. The album spawned the tracks Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova.

    Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory album cover
    Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory album cover. Picture: Alamy

  8. The Smiths - Meat Is Murder: release date 11th February 1985

    The band's eponymous debut was viewed as something of a disappointment, but the follow-up was more assured and included the provocative title track, as well as That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore, one of The Smiths' more underrated singles.

    The Smiths - Meat Is Murder album cover
    The Smiths - Meat Is Murder album cover. Picture: Alamy

  9. Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head: release date 26th August 2002

    Parachutes was a monster debut, but the band's second album is chock full of Coldplay classics: In My Place, The Scientist, Clocks, God Put A Smile On Your Face...

    Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head album cover
    Coldplay - A Rush Of Blood To The Head album cover. Picture: Press

  10. The Killers - Sam's Town: release date 27th September 2006

    The Las Vegans were touring their debut Hot Fuss for what seemed like an age, but the follow-up saw Brandon Flowers get back to his roots. The title is taken from a casino in Vegas, while the songs feature an air of wistful romance.

    The Killers - Sam's Town album cover
    The Killers - Sam's Town album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare: release date 18th April 2007

    Their debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, was the fastest selling debut of all time, but the follow-up was just as good and featured a very different set of songs, led off by the single Brianstorm.

    Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare
    Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare. Picture: Press

  12. Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape: release date 20th May 1997

    The self-titled debut established Dave Grohl as a songwriter in his own right, but 1997's The Colour And The Shape was a stone cold classic from the off. Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Everlong and Walking After You are just some of the huge tunes on this record.

    Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape album cover
    Foo Fighters - The Colour And The Shape album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Happy Mondays - Bummed: release date 21st November 1988

    After a shaky start with 24 Hour Party People, the Mondays put themselves and Madchester firmly on the map with this quirky outing, produced by former Joy Division knob twiddler Martin Hannett.

    Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover
    Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Joy Division - Closer: release date 18th July 1980

    The band's second and final album, released just after the death of singer Ian Curtis. A suitable epitaph.

    Joy Division - Closer album cover
    Joy Division - Closer album cover. Picture: Alamy

  15. Pixies - Doolittle: release date 17th April 1989

    If you ignore the Come On Pilgrim mini-album, this was Boston's finest's second long player and their first with producer Gil Norton. Debaser, Monkey Gone To Heaven, Here Comes Your Man, all the classics are there.

    Pixies - Doolittle album cover
    Pixies - Doolittle album cover. Picture: Alamy

  16. Nirvana – Nevermind: release date 24th September 1991

    The ultimate second album. The follow-up to the scratchy Bleach, Butch Vig's production put the sheen on these classic songs and made this a legendary record.

    Nirvana – Nevermind album cover
    Nirvana – Nevermind album cover. Picture: Alamy

  17. Muse - Origin Of Symmetry: release date 18th June 2001

    It took two years for the trio to follow up Showbiz, but their second album saw the band mature and produce some excellent tracks, in the shape of New Born, Bliss, Hyper Music, Plug In Baby, Citizen Erased…

    Muse - Origin Of Symmetry album cover
    Muse - Origin Of Symmetry album cover. Picture: Press

  18. Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails: release date 8th March 1999

    The Welsh trio’s debut, Word Gets Around, was full of hometown tales, while the follow-up detailed what happened when you travel around the world as rock band: Bartender And The Thief, Just Looking, I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio, all instant classics from Kelly Jones and co.

    Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails album cover
    Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Garbage - Version 2.0: release date 11th May 1998

    After 1995's self-titled, the Shirley Manson-fronted band's sophomore album included the singles Push It, When I Grow Up and I Think I'm Paranoid.

    Garbage - Version 2.0 album cover
    Garbage - Version 2.0 album cover. Picture: Press

  20. Slowdive - Souvlaki: 1st June 1993

    The follow-up to the Reading band's debut album Just For A Day would become a landmark indie album, influencing the whole "shoegaze" genre.

    Slowdive - Souvlaki album cover
    Slowdive - Souvlaki album cover. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

Making it big in the USA: Robert Plant onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden, June 1977; Freddie Mercury gives Inglewood, California a show in 1977; The Who play Woodstock in August 1969; and Elton John plays Dodger Stadium in 1975.

10 British Classic Rock acts that made it big in the USA

Songwriters that stay out of the spotlight: Ringo Starr, John Deacon and Liam Gallagher

These classic tracks weren't written by the band's chief songwriter

Superbowl stars: Paul McCartney, Prince and The Rolling Stones have all performed at the event

The most memorable Super Bowl Half-Time performances

How do you rate these guitarists? Bernard Sumner from Joy Division, Andy Bell from Ride and Peter Buck of R.E.M.

10 of the most underrated rock and indie guitarists

Albums with very long titles, including epics by Happy Mondays and Soulwax

20 of the longest album titles of all time

Heartbreakers from Hall & Oates, The Rolling Stones, Harry Nilsson and Fleetwood Mac

The 20 best Classic Rock break-up songs