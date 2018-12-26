Radio X And Chill: indie songs to calm yourself to

26 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 09:01

Christmas nap
Christmas nap. Picture: Getty Images

Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.

  1. Radiohead - Pyramid Song

    A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.

  2. Massive Attack - Teardrop

    An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.

  3. The Doors - Riders On The Storm

    Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!

  4. Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond

    Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

  5. Oasis - I'm Outta Time

    One of the less rowdier moments from the Gallagher brothers, from their final album, Dig Out Your Soul.

  6. Stereophonics - Traffic

    A pensive, bittersweet music from Kelly Jones, taken from the band's excellent debut, Word Gets Around.

  7. Coldplay - Trouble

    Chris Martin's trademark piano riff leads off one of Coldplay's more inspirational and gentle songs.

  8. Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats

    The Swedish guitarist and singer's best known track - a gentle cover of The Knife's electro pop hit.

Latest Lists

Greatest HIts Compilations

The Best “Best Ofs” Ever Released

Elton John, Mariah Carey, Bob Geldof, Paul McCartney and Roy Wood of Wizzard

The 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

Morrissey in 1984

The Best Final Singles

Richard Ashcroft at Finsbury Park

The greatest lyrics by Richard Ashcroft and The Verve

The Verve