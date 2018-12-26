Radio X And Chill: indie songs to calm yourself to
26 December 2018, 09:00 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 09:01
Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.
-
Radiohead - Pyramid Song
A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.
-
Massive Attack - Teardrop
An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.
-
The Doors - Riders On The Storm
Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!
-
Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.
-
Oasis - I'm Outta Time
One of the less rowdier moments from the Gallagher brothers, from their final album, Dig Out Your Soul.
-
Stereophonics - Traffic
A pensive, bittersweet music from Kelly Jones, taken from the band's excellent debut, Word Gets Around.
-
Coldplay - Trouble
Chris Martin's trademark piano riff leads off one of Coldplay's more inspirational and gentle songs.
-
Jose Gonzalez - Heartbeats
The Swedish guitarist and singer's best known track - a gentle cover of The Knife's electro pop hit.