Radio X And Chill: indie songs to calm yourself to

Need to settle your stomach after a day of indulgence? Kick back, clear your mind and put the cares of the everyday world behind you with some of the most hypnotic tracks we can find.

Radiohead - Pyramid Song A ponderous track from 2001's Amnesiac that gets deeper and deeper with every passing minute.

Massive Attack - Teardrop An all time classic from 1998's Mezzaine album, give extra sparkle by the beautiful vocals of Elisabeth Fraser from the Cocteau Twins.

The Doors - Riders On The Storm Jim Morrison may weave a dark tale, but the chilled out jazz from the rest of the band is strangely calming. And think of the positive ions from that thunderstorm!

Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond Long, long, blissed-out track from the classic 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

Oasis - I'm Outta Time One of the less rowdier moments from the Gallagher brothers, from their final album, Dig Out Your Soul.

Stereophonics - Traffic A pensive, bittersweet music from Kelly Jones, taken from the band's excellent debut, Word Gets Around.

Coldplay - Trouble Chris Martin's trademark piano riff leads off one of Coldplay's more inspirational and gentle songs.